JOEL
15h

The letter we should all be sending to our Senators and House of Representatives members:

"Dear Senator ________" (or "Dear Representative _________")

"It is not possible to be so ignorant that you are not aware that the President of the United States is a liar, a fraud, a con, a grifter, a puppet of Putin, a traitor, a convicted felon, a law-breaker, an inciter of violence, a scumbag, a friend to pedophiles, an abuser of human rights, a racist, a fascist, and our nation's presidential accident and disgrace. We, The People, damn well know that you are aware of these facts. Therefore, do it now, get rid of Trump. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. Your choice. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER."

Seneca Bob
15h

So the Orange Stain declares he hates his enemies in front of tens of thousands.

Patriotic Americans come together to show we hate him in the tens of millions.

Allow the contest to begin! Expect one side to cheat in every imaginable way and expect the other side to triumph.

