Image couresy of the LA Times

Trump’s sycophants often claim his behavior is some kind of 4D chess. There are 4Ds, but this isn’t chess. Rather, it’s the crude instinct of a conman and would-be king.

Last July, I discussed 4Ds in the context of the Epstein files. I’m revisiting them now, with a slight adjustment, to assess his recent actions. They break down into four patterns: Deny, Deflect, Demean, Destroy.

There are many ways to slice and analyze Trump’s actions. For me, these four Ds are a handy mnemonic to help make sense of his otherwise seemingly random, malevolent behavior. So let’s walk through them with recent headlines in mind.

Deny

When Trump faces any kind of challenge, pushback or crisis, his first instinct is to issue a denial. He has White House officials, especially Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, trained to do the same.

As Trump’s approval numbers on the economy have fallen due to persistent inflation, his response to the affordability crisis is to reject the idea that prices are up. He even recently claimed the economy is “A+++++”. That’s five plusses, in case one wasn’t enough.

In short, affordability is a Democratic hoax, just like the Epstein files.

This creates incredulity among normal Americans and cognitive dissonance even among his supporters. After all, everyone buys groceries, Trump himself excepted. And we all know what we eat for dinner. It’s more than “a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla and one other thing,” as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins recently insisted we could all get by on.

Telling consumers their prices are down when they are actually up or scolding Americans to survive on $3 meals isn’t going to win over middle America, nor will it convince anyone that Trump is a good economic steward. Denials on the economy may be Trump’s go-to, but they are death come election time.

Trump’s more recent denials have similarly backfired. In response to the news of the death of Renee Good at the hands of an ICE agent, Trump claimed she “violently, willfully and viciously” ran him over.

The video shows nothing of the sort, of course. So once again, normal Americans were left wondering what is wrong with him while MAGA cultists got to practice denying their own eyes.

Deflect

Trump is all over the Epstein files. But the White House and its mouthpieces, like “Oversight” Committee chair James Comer (R-KY), insist the focus should be on Bill Clinton.

Only one percent of the Epstein files have been released, and most of those have been heavily redacted. That means many more stories to come, especially as Reps. Thomas Massie (R-TN) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) press for a special master to oversee the production by the DOJ.

Whenever those files get too hot, Trump creates incidents, sometimes big international ones like we saw in Venezuela or as we are likely to see with Greenland. The press has no choice but to report on them, and the public has little choice but to respond. Trump is an arsonist, and every fire he starts could consume us, so they need to be doused as we go.

This doesn’t change the fact, however, that the Epstein files are not going away. The victims, the co-sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and dogged reporters like Julie K. Brown understand Trump’s game, and they know how to drive attention back to the files and Trump’s involvement. Indeed, we are now in a clear pattern of a major story on Epstein dropping every few weeks, which has the ironic effect of holding the public’s fascination, like we’re all waiting for the next installment of a gripping whodunnit.

The most recent example of Trump deflecting again concerns the violence in Minneapolis. When his ICE agent murdered Renee Good, his DOJ launched an investigation—but not into her killer. Instead, in classic cartoon villain fashion, his lackeys decided to investigate her and her widow’s past political affiliations. This caused mass resignations within the Minnesota U.S. Attorneys office and soured public opinion even further against the White House, the DOJ and DHS.

Demean

Trump regularly seizes on criminal behavior by one person or one group and then extends that to cast blame on entire communities. For Venezuelans, it was Laken Riley. And for Somalis, it is fraud claims investigated years ago but rejiggered and reamplified, without support, by right wing YouTuber Nick Shirley. Trump even referred to the entire Somali community as “garbage.”

As the situation on the ground exploded in Minneapolis, owing to the regime’s own surge of federal agent and egged on to extreme behavior by their leaders and by Stephen Miller, Trump cast aspersions upon both individuals and groups. His officials labeled Renee Good a “domestic terrorist” before they knew anything about her. And Trump baselessly called protesters “professional agitators and insurrectionists.”

Trump has a habit of identifying any point of tension or conflict and blowing it up to an extreme version of itself, a practice known widely as “threat inflation.” As Conor Friedersdorf of The Atlantic writes,

The president and his allies constantly engage in what we might call threat inflation, giving Americans the impression that they face catastrophe on all sides and that the government therefore must respond maximally. In the administration’s telling, drugs enter America via not smugglers, but “narco-terrorists.” Immigrants never sneak into America; they “invade.” And anti-ICE protesters are “domestic terrorists” and “insurrectionists.” These designations rarely match the reality on the ground. Instead, they stoke fear beyond what reality justifies.

When paired with Trump’s demeaning, dehumanizing language, threat inflation becomes an existential crisis for his racist, white supporters. He is training them to see every immigrant as a criminal or as an invading terrorist, every liberal as an insurrectionist (note the accusation as confession).

Where he succeeds, the path to ethnic cleansing, fascism and genocide opens. After all, against such terrifying people, no use of force or violence can be too great or unjustified.

Destroy

When Trump bulldozed the East Wing of the White House, the symbolism was inescapable. His aim is to take a wrecking ball to our government, including its institutions, and to the rule of law generally. His politicization of the DOJ has already led to transparently outrageous prosecutions of his political enemies, including James Comey, Letitia James and Adam Schiff.

Now, apparently because the U.S. Attorney for D.C., Jeanine Pirro, wanted to show her boss and friend what a good footsoldier she is, Trump’s DOJ has launched a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump is threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act over protests in Minneapolis provoked by his own forces, even against the express wishes of the governor of the state. Trump has yet to fully politicize the U.S. military, but he apparently believes one way to do that is to force them to trammel upon citizens’ First Amendment rights over an invented crisis.

This week Trump has also once again taken direct aim at our most important military alliance by threatening to invade Greenland. Whether he actually does so remains to be seen, but the saber rattling has already destroyed what little trust remained with our once staunch allies. The U.S. is now rightly viewed as an unstable and dangerous world actor, as much a threat to peace as any other superpower.

Our own 4D chess

Trump’s behavior is meant to unbalance, gaslight and stun. But we can all learn to be on to him. In the end, his actions are quite rudimentary and predictable.

It takes a bit of practice, but try this for yourself. Whenever Trump grabs a headline with yet another head-spinning declaration or action, take a step back and ask which of the 4Ds applies. Is he denying the truth? Deflecting from it? Demeaning others? Destroying our guardrails? It’s usually one of them, if not more.

Unpacking his M.O. helps us put the brakes on the White House’s spin and allows us space to focus on actionable and concrete ways of stopping him, instead of just feeling drenched by the firehose of his lies and propaganda. Greater clarity on this will also reduce sensations of anxiety or paralysis because we now have some keen tools to address more precisely what he’s throwing at us.

And that can be a powerful, liberating feeling.