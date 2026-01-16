The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DW's avatar
DW
2h

Who eats a "piece of chicken" with a corn tortilla? Just shows how utterly tone deaf they are.

And BTW, can I get some sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo with that? Add $1.50?

Reply
Share
22 replies
Claire's avatar
Claire
2h

Thank you 😊 The 4d way of looking 👀 at this regime will be tremendously helpful!!!

Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture