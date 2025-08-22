The Status Kuo

Sharon
I just got GOP Propaganda, a full size pamphlet with nothing on it saying it's from the GOP. It urges voters to "save Democracy" by voting NO in the California election about redistricting. It even has the MAGA red white and blue star saying "Protect the VOTERS FIRST act." What a bunch of poop. They're just like the Nazi's propaganda arm, twisting everything and confusing people who don't know the facts.

Stephan Flores
I live in California in a heavily Republican district. I am applauding Newsom's move to gerrymander the state because Republicans have long held my district and it's time for the Trumper, Daryl Issa to go. He's done nothing but rubber stamp every executive order that the illegitimate president in the White House has created. Once we remove all the sycophants from Congress, maybe we can finally get Congress to look at the actual voter fraud and cheating that put a convicted felon back into the White House.

