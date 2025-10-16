Headline and image from the NY Post

After months of nonstop battering by Trump’s insane executive orders; mass layoffs at federal agencies; brutal and terrorizing ICE raids; illegal troop deployments; yo-yoing tariffs; politicized prosecutions; and threats to our healthcare, academic institutions, free press and planet—just to name a few—we could all use some good news.

I’m pleased to report that today there is plenty of that to share. From judges holding firm and protecting both our federal workers’ rights and keeping troops out of our streets, to top universities and the media finally growing a spine, the air feels different, dare I say even a bit hopeful, as we head into this weekend’s massive “No Kings” protests.

Ready for some reasons to nod, smile and cheer? I want to highlight five of them today.

“Arbitrary and capricious”

We’re now in week three of the government shutdown. To the surprise of many, congressional Democrats stood up to the GOP and have held firm, refusing to agree to fund the government until the GOP protects healthcare for millions of Americans.

The White House, as it had threatened, retaliated by ordering layoffs for thousands, hoping to apply pressure by adding to the pain. Trump vowed to target what he called “Democrat” agencies. As NPR reported, Trump was aboard Air Force One on Sunday and told reporters, “We’re ending some programs that we don’t want. They happen to be Democrat-sponsored programs, but we’re ending some programs that we never wanted and we’re probably not going to allow them to come back.”

”I think [Democrats] made a mistake. I think they made a big mistake,” he added.

That language came back to bite him in court. After federal labor unions sued to halt the layoffs, which are illegal, Judge Susan Y. Illston of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California halted that move by issuing a temporary restraining order covering layoffs at more than 30 federal agencies while she considers the plaintiffs’ claims.

As Reuters noted,

Illston at the hearing cited a series of public statements by Trump and Vought that she said showed explicit political motivations for the layoffs, such as Trump saying that cuts would target “Democrat agencies.” “You can’t do that in a nation of laws. And we have laws here, and the things that are being articulated here are not within the law,” said Illston.

The government was so out of its depth at the hearing that it refused even to attempt to articulate a legal basis for why the layoffs were properly authorized by law. Illston appeared flabbergasted by the government’s decision not to engage with her on the merits of its own decision.

“This hatchet is falling on the heads of employees all across the nation and you’re not even prepared to address whether that’s legal?” the judge asked the government’s attorney.

Citing Trump’s statements, Judge Illston found that the layoffs were likely arbitrary and capricious, and that plaintiffs therefore had met their burden of showing they were likely to prevail on the merits.

“Based on scientific merit alone”

In a letter dated October 1, the White House sought to compel nine top universities to enter a compact and give up academic independence in exchange for expanded access to government funding. The schools included Vanderbilt University, the University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth College, the University of Southern California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Arizona, Brown University and the University of Virginia.

The White House demanded that the universities remove considerations of sex and ethnicity from admissions decisions to foster “a vibrant marketplace of ideas on campus” with “no single ideology dominant, both along political and other relevant lines,” as well as assess faculty and staff viewpoints and adopt definitions of gender “according to reproductive function and biological processes.”

If the schools enter the agreement, according to a White House official, they “would be given priority for grants when possible as well as invitations for White House events and discussions with officials.”

Wow, an invitation to the White House! What an honor.

MIT gave Trump the finger first. In a written response from Sally Kornbluth, the president of the university, MIT said that some of the principles articulated were shared by the institution and had value, but…

The document also includes principles with which we disagree, including those that would restrict freedom of expression and our independence as an institution. And fundamentally, the premise of the document is inconsistent with our core belief that scientific funding should be based on scientific merit alone.

[Narrator: Oh, snap.]

Kornbluth continued,

In our view, America’s leadership in science and innovation depends on independent thinking and open competition for excellence. In that free marketplace of ideas, the people of MIT gladly compete with the very best, without preferences. Therefore, with respect, we cannot support the proposed approach to addressing the issues facing higher education.

This thanks-but-no-thanks was followed yesterday by Brown University. Like Kornbluth, Brown’s president, Christina H. Paxson, wrote first about where the institution was in clear agreement with the White House:

The goal stated in the letter conveying the Compact is “to renew and strengthen the vital, mutually beneficial relationship between the U.S. Government and higher education that is essential to our nation’s future and success.” I share this goal and strongly agree with the importance of sustaining a relationship that historically has made our country’s education and research enterprise the best in the world.

With that sugar, however, came some tough medicine. She wrote,

I am concerned that the Compact by its nature and by various provisions would restrict academic freedom and undermine the autonomy of Brown’s governance, critically compromising our ability to fulfill our mission. In return for Brown signing the July agreement, the federal government restored the University’s research funding and permanently closed three pending investigations into shared ancestry discrimination and race discrimination. But most important, Brown’s existing agreement with the federal government expressly affirms the government’s lack of authority to dictate our curriculum or the content of academic speech — a principle that is not reflected in the Compact.

Otherwise put, Paxson basically told Linda McMahon, “We already have an agreement with you, dumbass, and it clearly says you can’t do what you’re trying to do with your damn ‘Compact.’”

The hope is that universities have learned that cooperating with Trump gets them nowhere, but standing up to him does. These rejections by MIT and Brown are a great sign that this has happened.

“Simply untethered to the facts”

Trump’s attempted deployment of federal troops into Chicago and Portland hit several snags recently. A Trump-appointed judge, Karin Immergut, first blocked his attempt to federalize the Oregon National Guard and deploy troops to Portland. She called Trump’s description of the situation on the ground, including his statements that the city was “burning to the ground” and was “war-ravaged,” to be “simply untethered to the facts.”

When the White House tried to go around this order by having federalized National Guard from other states deploy to Portland, this infuriated Judge Immergut, who ruled that this was a bald attempt to circumvent her order. She said the reasoning of her prior order still applied, and she issued a second temporary restraining order to prevent Trump from deploying any National Guard troops, including those from California and Texas.

Immergut is no liberal. Her conservative credentials are impeccable, including having once worked for Kenneth Starr. Yet she still rejected the premise that Trump can call up the National Guard as he wishes, and that no court can restrain him. “This country has a longstanding and foundational tradition of resistance to government overreach, especially in the form of military intrusion into civil affairs,” Immergut wrote. “This historical tradition boils down to a simple proposition: this is a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law.”

A Biden-appointed judge, April Perry, similarly issued a temporary restraining order against Trump’s deployment of troops into Illinois. After assessing the government’s stated reasons for the deployment, she ruled that there was “no credible evidence that there is a danger of rebellion in Illinois” and no evidence that the president was unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.

These two stays were kept largely in place by two different federal appellate courts, but for different reasons.

The Seventh Circuit lifted Judge Perry’s order with respect to the federalization component, but it kept in place the stay on deployment of National Guard troops. “Pending a decision on the request for a stay pending appeal, the district court’s October 9, 2025, order is temporarily STAYED only to the extent it enjoined the federalization of the National Guard of the United States within Illinois,” the circuit court ordered. “Members of the National Guard do not need to return to their home states unless further ordered by a court to do so.”

This applied to some 500 National Guard already federalized and mobilized from Illinois (over Gov. JB Pritzker’s objections), California (over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s objections) and Texas (with Gov. Greg Abbott’s full-throated approval).

In the Ninth Circuit, Trump drew a panel that was friendly to him, with two of the three judges his own appointees and apparently ready to give him what he wanted. But the DOJ got in its own way here. If you recall from above, Judge Immergut issued two separate temporary restraining orders. It turns out, the DOJ only appealed the first, which applied to Oregon National Guard deployment. It failed to appeal her second order barring any federalized troops from being deployed to Portland.

Whoops!

In the meantime, Judge Immergut has extended her second order by a period of two weeks, with a hearing now set for October 29.

Realistically speaking, this Trump-friendly Ninth Circuit panel will likely ultimately lift any preliminary injunction issued by Judge Immergut, so we should be ready for that. But it’s possible for Oregon to receive a broader consideration of the case by asking for en banc review, meaning a much larger panel of 11 judges of the liberal-leaning Ninth Circuit. Given the importance of this case, it seems likely that en banc review would be granted.

“We will continue to cover the U.S. military”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, beset by leaks from within the Pentagon and paranoid to the extent that he ordered polygraph tests of his subordinates, wants to institute a new press policy for the military. Under it, members of the press would have to pledge not to obtain or use any unauthorized material from the Pentagon, even if the information is unclassified. All information would have to be pre-approved by officials.

In short, Hegseth wants to completely control the flow of information. Failure to agree would mean loss of press privileges, with members required to hand over their press badges within 24 hours.

Hegseth was likely caught off guard by the reaction from media outlets. In a rare but much needed show of solidarity, every single one of them, with the exception of Trump mouthpiece OAN, refused to sign the pledge. The entire Pentagon press, save OAN, turned in their badges rather than agree to the limitations.

Even Hegseth’s former employer, Fox Network, refused to play along. [Awkward.] As Reuters reported, all five major broadcast networks issued a joint statement saying:

“Today, we join virtually every other news organization in declining to agree to the Pentagon’s new requirements, which would restrict journalists’ ability to keep the nation and the world informed of important national security issues. The policy is without precedent and threatens core journalistic protections. We will continue to cover the U.S. military as each of our organizations has done for many decades, upholding the principles of a free and independent press.”

The rejection of the restrictions by the media comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. military. Not only is it openly conducting extrajudicial killings of civilians in the name of drug interdiction—a violation of international law—it is preparing to deploy armed troops within U.S. cities, either under Title 10 should the courts allow it or if Trump invokes the Insurrection Act and calls the troops in to put down a supposed “rebellion” or “insurrection.”

While the press may not be allowed inside of the building, we live in a digital age, and journalists have declared that, despite turning in their badges, they can continue their reporting from outside the Pentagon walls and continue gaining information from inside sources and without pre-approval from Pentagon officials.

“Antifa types” and “Hamas supporters”

The threat that the concerted and growing resistance to Trump poses has not been lost on the GOP. Rather than soften its position, fund healthcare, or break from the President, Republican leaders have doubled down and begun baselessly attacking anyone who opposes the Trump regime’s authoritarian ways.

This is most notable around the upcoming “No Kings” nationwide protests, which Speaker Mike Johnson has publicly dubbed the “Hate America” rally full of “antifa types” and “Hamas supporters.”

Second in command Tom Emmer got the memo, too, saying that the No Kings rally was being organized by the “terrorist wing” of the Democratic Party.

These are very big tells. The GOP is now brazenly lying about the breadth and popularity of the No Kings movement, and the fact that the millions who will turn out are Americans citizens and residents who oppose authoritarian, fascist policies and officials and want to save our democracy and the rule of law. They are scared, and we are getting to them.

The best response to these absurd lies is to demonstrate to all that we represent the majority of Americans now opposed to MAGA Trumpism, and that we are strong, peaceful, and patriotic in the best sense of that word.

As before, I’ll be out with more friends and signs this weekend, with optimism and determination in my every step.

My friend Tom Garruto and I on June 14th in NYC in our antifa-approved raincoats, bearing signs paid for by George Soros.