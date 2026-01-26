Photo by Vanity Fair

We don’t go back to this fact enough. Trump’s true mentor in this world was Roy Cohn—the despicable, closeted lawyer behind McCarthy’s Red Scare. Much of what Trump learned, he learned from Cohn. “Donald calls me 15 to 20 times a day,” Roy Cohn once told a reporter for Vanity Fair.

According to author Sam Roberts, Cohn’s strategy, and the reason he was known widely as a vicious and unyielding lawyer, consisted of three core principles: never surrender, always counter-attack, and always claim victory no matter what. Trump adhered to this playbook throughout his business career, and it has served him in politics as well—up to a point.

The Cohn strategy explains the White House’s recent and sometimes baffling responses to both the Renee Good and the Alex Pretti killings by federal agents in Minneapolis. Trump’s lackeys, including Stephen Miller, Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, Kash Patel and Greg Bovino, are deeply familiar with this playbook. Indeed, they began to execute on it in the wake of news of the killings.

As an exercise in understanding the White House’s recent moves, let’s walk through its responses to the recent killings, match them to Cohn’s three tenets, and then discuss why this time they’re falling short, if not collapsing outright.

Never surrender

When the White House decided to surge ICE agents to Minneapolis, it was intended as a show of force against yet another blue city and state governed by Trump’s political enemies. Trump turned up the rhetoric, calling the entire Somali community “garbage” while determined to display the might of the federal government to cow the city into submission.

When news of Renee Good’s killing at the hands of ICE agent Jonathan Ross first reached the White House, officials like Kristi Noem raced to defend his actions. Even before any investigation had occurred, Noem declared that “we expect that all the policies and procedures of review will be exactly that he acted appropriately.”

Similarly, after ICE killed another U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, the regime rushed to defend its agents’ actions. DHS claimed, again before any investigation had occurred, that an agent had fired “defensive shots” because he was “fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers.”

That was a lie, but they didn’t care. A more responsible and less politicized department would have at least declined to comment until more was known. But for the Trump White House, it’s more important to maintain narrative control, even if that means spreading disinformation to excuse murder.

The point of never surrendering is to signal that every fight will be to the finish and that no compromise or reasonable middle ground is possible. That can exhaust an adversary with fewer resources, or a public unprepared or too weary to face down such a firehose of lies and denials.

Always counter-attack

For many people, one of the more shocking parts of the White House response was its quick leap to blame the victims and to smear them as “domestic terrorists” and violent assailants who, by inference, got what was coming to them. But this move is only surprising if you’re unfamiliar with Cohn’s second rule: always counter-attack.

For Renee Good, that meant claiming she had struck Jonathan Ross with her vehicle and sent him to the hospital, where unnamed officials asserted he was treated for “internal bleeding.” CBS News’s Bari Weiss, eager to curry favor in her new role as the network’s president, pushed this narrative forward, over the network’s internal objections, without any substantiation. The assertion remains highly dubious, given footage examined by the New York Times showing Ross was not struck by Good’s vehicle, along with other footage showing Ross walking upright and away from the scene of the murder. The claim also remains unsupported by medical records.

The DOJ even launched an investigation into Good and her widow instead of Good’s killer. That move caused a mass exodus of lawyers from the Civil Rights Division and from the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s office.

For Alex Pretti, “always counter attack” meant Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller referring to Pretti again as a “domestic terrorist” and falsely claiming Pretti went to the protest to “assassinate” federal agents. Noem, Bovino and Patel all focused on the fact that Pretti had a gun in his possession at the time he was killed, even though he was legally authorized to carry one. Noem falsely claimed he had approached officers with the weapon, and further claimed he had brandished it at them. Footage in fact showed Pretti had only a phone in his hand. Later footage revealed Pretti never withdrew the gun at all and was executed after his gun was removed from its holster by a federal agent.

The point of the regime’s counter-attacks was to muddy the waters, causing the media and the MAGA base to focus on the victims’ actions and their alleged politics instead of the crimes committed against them. It’s the equivalent of blaming a rape victim for what she was wearing. And unfortunately, for a significant portion of the MAGA base, it works.

Always claim victory, never admit defeat

Trump is underwater on his signature immigration policies, and recent polling now shows more Americans would rather abolish the agency than keep it. Meanwhile, Trump’s overall approval continues to fall, and along with it the GOP’s hopes of holding the House majority. Even the Senate may be in play if current dissatisfaction levels persist.

Faced with such clear pushback and disapproval, a rational administration would seek to course correct. Instead, we have seen White House officials double down. They continue to insist that the mass deportation program is working and enjoys widespread support, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Pam Bondi even stepped up the pressure, sending a head-spinning letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz suggesting that the ICE surge would continue unless the state acceded to the regime’s demands, including agreeing to cooperate with federal officials, turning over state investigation records on fraud, and providing the federal government with state voter roll data. This letter is astonishing not just for its outrageous demands but for its audacity. The Trump regime is currently losing the war for public opinion, yet it acts as though it is winning by leaning into extortion. (Minnesota declined to go along with the demands.)

The regime acts as though it’s winning because to admit defeat would signal to the MAGA base that the White House can be beaten at its own game. It’s the same mentality that caused Emil Bove to urge DOJ lawyers to say F-you to the courts and for ICE agents to bust into homes without judicial arrest warrants and to detain U.S. citizens and legal residents in violation of their civil rights.

If they back down now on any of this, they believe they will signal weakness, especially to their own base. Moreover, each official in the cabinet doesn’t want to be seen as the weakest-willed among the group.

The TACO factor

Trump’s underlings may be all-in on the Cohn playbook, but Trump has a TACO problem. When the stakes grow too high and the public (or the markets) turn on him, he historically backs down—and usually finds someone around him to blame.

We’re seeing evidence that Trump is having second thoughts about the Cohn approach of never surrendering, always attacking, and never admitting defeat. For example, he recently called Good’s killing a “tragedy” and signaled that ICE may have made a mistake. The shift in tone was notable. Per the Times, Trump said a week ago,

“You know, when the woman was shot, I felt terribly about it,” he said, referring to Ms. Good. “And I understand both sides of it.” He called the shooting “a horrible thing.” “You know they’re going to make mistakes,” Mr. Trump said. “Sometimes ICE is going to be too rough with somebody or, you know — they deal with rough people. They’re going to make a mistake. Sometimes it can happen terribly.”

He also somehow managed to make this shift in tone and strategy about himself:

Mr. Trump appeared to link his apparent change of heart to what he said were the political views of Ms. Good’s parents, particularly her father, who he said was a “tremendous Trump fan.” “A lot of people said, ‘Oh, he loves you,’” Mr. Trump said of Ms. Good’s father. His voice trailed off. “I hope — I hope he still feels that way.”

We’re seeing a more rapid shift by Trump in the recent Alex Pretti murder. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal yesterday, the President refused to say unequivocally that the agent who killed Alex Pretti acted appropriately. Instead, he punted:

In a five-minute telephone interview with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Trump didn’t directly answer when asked twice whether the officer who shot Alex Pretti had done the right thing. Pressed further, the president said, “We’re looking, we’re reviewing everything and will come out with a determination.”

Importantly, Trump signaled that the surge in Minneapolis could end:

“At some point we will leave. We’ve done, they’ve done a phenomenal job,” he said. Trump didn’t offer a time frame for when agents might depart. Asked if agents would leave soon, he praised what the administration had done already in Minnesota and said, “We’ll leave a different group of people there for the financial fraud.”

Trump’s political survival instincts may be kicking in here. He is learning in real time that his mentor Roy Cohn’s strategies don’t work as well as they once did. Cohn operated before the age of mobile phones and the internet, where official denials couldn’t be immediately countered with receipts. We’re also now in a post-trust world, and the public is growing wise to the White House’s gaslighting.

Trump’s abandonment of the Cohn playbook could leave his acolytes without a coherent propaganda template. Stephen Miller likely will press hard to return to the basic plan, but as the messaging collapses from Trump’s own backpedaling, others could begin to take their cues from the President, not the ghoul at his side.

And those with greater post-Trump ambitions—such as JD Vance and Marco Rubio—could recognize this as a prime opportunity, and I’m watching their next maneuvers. See who ultimately gets the blame for the loss in public support for Trump and his immigration program.