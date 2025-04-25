Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Calamitous error… or devious sabotage?

That’s the question still hovering in the air after every lawyer’s worst nightmare took place yesterday in a high profile, high stakes case.

Picture this: You’re a lawyer in the SDNY office of the Department of Justice. Your office is known for its independence, and everyone is chafing lately under the improper and borderline illegal edicts from the Attorney General and her lackeys.

Your client is the Department of Transportation, headed by yet another idiotic Trump sycophant and former reality star turned politician, Sean Duffy. The Trump White House is looking for ways to block New York City’s successful congestion pricing program, apparently because 47 wants to pick a fight with every major blue state governor about something, and Trump has never quite gotten over what New York really thinks of him.

So you draft up a lengthy internal legal memo, explaining in very clear terms why you don’t think the Transportation Department has much of a leg to stand on. It’s thorough and devastating. Maybe you hope your client will accept that this is not a fight it will win and start to back down. In any event, you’ve covered your bases and your own ass.

Except… on Thursday, instead of uploading what the judge requested, somehow your internal memo gets uploaded to the public docket. Of all the documents that could have been mistakenly filed, this was the one that never should have outside eyes on it. It’s the most privileged of the privileged things—a thorough explanation of why your client is likely to lose.

Someone somewhere hit send, and now it’s front page of the Times.

Holy horror-show, Batman! All of Gotham now has your memo.

Congestion question… now there’s tension

Like other battles Trump has picked, the question of over New York City’s so-called “congestion pricing” program pits the federal government on one side against a state governor and local transit authorities on the other.

To help relieve traffic, the Biden administration had greenlit a pilot program that proposed a surcharge on drivers heading into lower Manhattan. The program was on, then off, then on again for some time. It launched recently, and no one knew whether it would work. Merchants feared a drop in outside visitors. Uber and Lyft drivers feared the added costs.

But by most accounts, the program has worked beautifully, as summarized by New York Magazine: a drop in noise complaints, far fewer rush hour delays, quicker travel times, far fewer injuries, an uptick in mass transit use, and even more visitors coming into business improvement districts.

It’s a triumph that other cities likely will wish to replicate, especially since it has already brought in hundreds of millions in fees to fund public transit improvement. It’s also a win for local governance in partnership with the federal government, which owns the toll highways leading into the city.

The Trump White House, however, doesn’t see its partnership this way, nor does it like any of this idea. It threatened to completely undo the congestion pricing program just as it’s working so well. This is part policy disagreement but mostly ego on the part of Trump. The official White House account infamously tweeted that Trump would kill the program while proclaiming himself king:

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!" –President Donald J. Trump

It even attached a doctored photo of him as a monarch on the cover of Time Magazine:

In response to this threat, Governor Kathy Hochul finally found her moment to shine. She has steadfastly refused to terminate the program despite multiple threats from the White House, earning her points with voters for standing up to Trump. The back and forth went something like what we’re seeing with Trump and President Xi Jinping of China:

The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which answers to Albany, also sued in federal court to stop the Transportation Department from pulling the plug. And that’s how the parties eventually found themselves in a very embarrassing and revealing situation.

“Exceedingly likely” to fail

The Department’s lawyers at the DOJ penned an 11-page internal memo explaining why the Department lacked strong legal arguments to support a termination of the pilot program and noting that going forward carried “considerable litigation risk.” They didn’t mince words when describing Secretary Duffy’s February 19, 2025 decision to terminate the program, saying at the outset of the letter that “the decision was contrary to law, pretextual, procedurally arbitrary and capricious, and violated due process.”

Oh, just that? Okay!

Instead, the lawyers suggested an alternative route to end the program: using the Office of Management Budget’s regulations governing the “termination of cooperative agreements” to end the partnership. The Department could do so, they advised, under the guise of “changed agency priorities,” rather than its guns-blazing claim that the program was somehow not authorized by law in the first place.

Even non-lawyers reading this can probably understand that this is akin to being handed an advance copy of the other team’s playbook. It also suggests that a shift in tactic by the Department to claim “changed agency priorities” would be a mere pretext for what it’s really trying to do.

Also, as noted by lawyer and activist Jess Coleman, there’s a big problem with Plan B, as highlighted by none other than the DOJ lawyers: The program agreement doesn’t actually have any termination provisions. This substantially undermines this line of attack.

And as The Gothamist pointed out, “the letter notes that argument isn’t airtight because the DOT did not give the MTA any money to launch congestion pricing.” That’s a pretty good argument that we will likely now see raised by the plaintiffs.

There are other real gems in the middle of this internal memo. Here’s my own favorite, highlighted also by Coleman, where the DOJ notes, “[I]t appears that other than the Secretary’s decision itself, there is no other material supporting or explaining the DOT’s change of position” and that “there is very little written justification for [the] agency’s action.”

You don’t say.

I hope you can appreciate why this kind of client communication and attorney work product is the last thing you ever want to fall into the hands of the opposing side. That is, unless you’re trying to undermine the case, which would of course never happen in a place as above-board as the SDNY.

The Adams family

In any sane legal office environment, such a gigantic administrative error would be understood as something unfortunate that sometimes happens. Lawyers and/or paralegals would be reprimanded, perhaps even fired if the damage was extensive and unfixable. But it would end there.

But this is the SDNY, where several lawyers with high integrity have refused to go along with orders asking them to violate ethical or professional codes and to undermine their superiors’ authority at all turns. As I wrote about in February, this came to a head during a “Thursday Afternoon Massacre” that rivaled the worst of the Justice Department sackings during the Nixon era. Here’s a quick refresher on that:

The Department had been planning to drop all charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is facing federal corruption charges and possible new obstruction of justice charges. Lately, Adams has been working hard to curry favor with the Trump White House, and it looked like his efforts were about to pay off. Enter [Danielle] Sassoon, who was in charge of the Adams case. When she learned of the plan to dismiss all charges against Adams, she offered her resignation in a polite but damning letter. In it, she laid out why she could no longer in good faith work for the Department, which had put political considerations above the rule of law. Sassoon wasn’t the only lawyer to quit the Department yesterday. When it tried to hand the case to the Public Integrity Section in D.C., its top lawyers resigned, too, rather than dismiss the charges against Adams. Then more lawyers followed. By the end, six attorneys had quit, dealing a stunning blow to the administration.

But the Adams saga wasn’t over. Just this week, three more DOJ lawyers resigned after they were asked, in an Inquisition-esque manner, to admit to wrongdoing in connection with the case in order to get their jobs back. The prosecutors—Celia V. Cohen, Andrew Rohrbach and Derek Wikstrom—had been placed on administrative leave but chose to resign rather than come back under terms set by the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche.

Specifically, according to an email they sent, Blanche had required “that we must express regret and admit some wrongdoing by the office in connection with the refusal to move to dismiss the case.” They responded, “We will not confess wrongdoing when there was none.”

That kind of direct defiance has the entire Justice Department murmuring, secretly picking sides, and definitely on edge. It sounds a lot like every other department in the government these days, from the Pentagon under Pete Hegseth, to Health and Human Services under RFK Jr., to our intelligence agencies under Tulsi Gabbard.

In short, over at the SDNY, just as in the rest of the government, everyone is watching their back, and few fully trust anyone. That’s probably why people’s heads exploded when the internal letter admitting the Department has a very weak case “somehow” leaked.

Was this their attempt to RESIST?

The Department of Transportation is the latest government arm awash in paranoia. Following the fiasco of the publicly published internal memo, Secretary Sean Duffy called for “consequences” for the lawyers involved. “As lawyers, it’s incompetence or it was on purpose,” Duffy said. “Should there be consequences? Absolutely. What should those consequences be? The attorney general makes that decision.”

A Department official also publicly suggested that the error may have been intentional. “Are SDNY lawyers on this case incompetent or was this their attempt to RESIST?” demanded DOT spokesperson Halee Dobbins in a statement. “At the very least, it’s legal malpractice. It’s sad to see a premier legal organization continue to fall into such disgrace.”

The SDNY fell on its sword over the blunder, but its public statements are at least a little curious. “Unfortunately, an attorney-client privileged document was erroneously filed on the public docket last night,” spokesperson Nicholas Biase said in a statement. “This was a completely honest error and was not intentional in any way. Upon realizing the error, we immediately took steps to have the document removed. We look forward to continuing to vigorously advocate in the best interest of our clients, the DOT and FHWA, in this matter.”

It’s rather odd that the SDNY has to emphasize that this was a “completely honest error” and “was not intentional in any way.” There’s only one reason to underscore this: Others seriously believe that the “mistake” was actually on purpose.

Surely no attorneys in the SDNY would risk their professional careers by publishing such a devastating letter. Certainly they’d never publish one that gives away the game in a way that could humiliate the Trump administration with yet another big federal court case loss. No one would ever actually do that, right?

It seems the higher-ups at the DOJ aren’t taking any chances. Three lawyers in the SDNY involved with the case were sidelined yesterday, and the case transferred to the D.C. Civil Division.