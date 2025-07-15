I’m writing for The Big Picture today. I was going to write about the Project 2025 based plan to dismantle the federal work force, but the Supreme Court issued a ruling last night off its deservedly maligned “shadow docket” that put a far keener point on that question.
The ruling—which isn’t an opinion at all, just a short paragraph—is likely the most consequential of this year, only most people don’t yet understand why.
I’ll get into that, and what the ruling means for everything else going forward, in my piece out later this afternoon. Note: You need to be separately subscribed to The Big Picture to receive my piece in your inboxes. Sign up for free if you’re low or fixed income, or as a paid subscriber if you’re able to support our efforts:
I’ll see you later this afternoon then back here tomorrow.
Jay
Looking forward to it. These shadow docket decisions are turning into a big problem. Government by Susie Wiles and company fiat, okayed by the justices paid for by the Federalist Society. Notice I don't say "Trump" fiat. He's insane. He gets no credit for all this clever legal manipulation.
The "shadow/emergency" docket is just killing the lower courts in plain sight already! It's the judicial equivalent of tRump shooting an innocent party on 5th Ave. and getting away with it...shameful, shameful conduct by those six Supremes, as the Biden Administration was denied repeatedly any emergency appeals to this fecking Court.
Political hackery of the worst and contemptuous kind.