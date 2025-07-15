The Status Kuo

Charles Bastille
3h

Looking forward to it. These shadow docket decisions are turning into a big problem. Government by Susie Wiles and company fiat, okayed by the justices paid for by the Federalist Society. Notice I don't say "Trump" fiat. He's insane. He gets no credit for all this clever legal manipulation.

Lance Khrome
2h

The "shadow/emergency" docket is just killing the lower courts in plain sight already! It's the judicial equivalent of tRump shooting an innocent party on 5th Ave. and getting away with it...shameful, shameful conduct by those six Supremes, as the Biden Administration was denied repeatedly any emergency appeals to this fecking Court.

Political hackery of the worst and contemptuous kind.

