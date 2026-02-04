The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
8h

Kudos to the Dems who are doing this. These are heartbreaking stories. Best wishes to the brave souls who stepped forward, and to their families.

To those Democrats who are not participating in the effort to resolve this problem, please note that primaries begin in March, and we are watching your votes more carefully than ever before.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Laurie K's avatar
Laurie K
9h

Thank you for highlighting the horrors of ICE. The mainstream media did not do its job.

Reply
Share
2 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture