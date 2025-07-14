Donald Trump has been playing with fire for years. Beginning in 2022, Trump began to feed content to and encourage his QAnon followers, hoping to harness the crazy, radicalized conspiracy theory energy of that group for his reelection campaign.

He even reposted memes of himself with their motto, “The Storm Is Coming.”

That storm was supposed to destroy (checks notes) pedophilic trafficking rings run by cannibalistic Democrats. And that’s not even the wildest part of what QAnon folks believe.

But after years of building up the Epstein files and promising to release them once back in power, the White House has done an about face and is hurriedly circling the wagons, claiming there’s simply nothing there worth seeing.

And MAGA has lost its mind over it. As noted by Ron Filipkowski, who covers right-wing extremism for Meidas+,

The cult simply isn’t buying what [Trump’s] selling on this, which has resulted in the most serious rift I have seen since I began covering the MAGA movement every day 5 years ago.

Wait a second. Epstein is the reason they’re turning on the White House? The man has been dead for six years. He even died on Trump’s watch, when Bill Barr was the Attorney General. And hasn’t most of what’s in those files been out in the open for years, including the fact that Trump himself rode the Lolita Express?

How did Trump back himself into this corner so badly?

The mob will have its vengeance

As Trump should have learned on January 6, 2021, if you rile up a crowd of fanatics with false claims (in that case, about a supposedly stolen election), there’s little that’s going to stop them. Trump was fine with what the mob did after that—including demanding Pence’s head—if it bought him more time, delayed Congress’s certification of the election and possibly allowed him to remain President.

The QAnon folks are their own kind of mob. And Trump and his lackeys have also been stoking them with outrageous and false claims about Democrats. The conspiracies famously include the discredited Pizza Gate theory, pushed by Jack Posobiec, an alt-right voice whom Trump has amplified, that claims Democratic leaders were running a child sex ring out of a D.C. pizza shop basement, even though the shop itself had no basement and there was zero evidence of their claims.

The QAnon mob has obsessed particularly over Jeffrey Epstein, likely because he checks a lot of boxes for the conspiracy-minded: a billionaire pedophile with a private island, who was an alleged FBI informant, who killed himself in jail under unusual circumstances, and whose social circles included the world’s most wealthy and powerful.

Those wealthy and powerful people of course included Trump himself, who was once deeply embedded in Epstein’s circles in the 1990s and early 2000s before the two fell out over a real estate deal. And the Epstein files the MAGA right is demanding to see are the same documents where Trump himself appears numerous times in call and flight logs.

No red flags here, folks.

Trump also elevated the worst conspiracy peddlers to positions of high importance. Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, who currently occupy the top and second in command positions at the FBI, were Epstein truthers and grifted for years off of lies and distortions.

Posobiec of Pizza Gate infamy was one of the 15 “conservative influencers” to whom Pam Bondi handed a white binder in late February of this year. That binder allegedly contained the “Epstein Files”—or part one of them anyway. It wound up containing only material that was already known to the public because of earlier reporting and unsealed material. But Bondi, eager to please the mob, claimed there was lots more to come.

Attorney General Bondi, for whatever reason, proceeded to make it much harder for Trump to later disclaim the Epstein matter. She told Fox News, for example, that the Epstein client list was “on her desk” to review. And she told reporters that the FBI had “tens of thousands” of video tapes depicting child pornography it was currently reviewing.

So when her Justice Department announced there was no client list, nothing to see, it was essentially closing the case, move along folks, it didn’t go over well.

Like at all.

Trump digs his hole deeper

After days of outrage over what MAGA views as yet another cover up of the Epstein matter, this time from their own team, Trump took to social media. Because of course he did.

But his rambling statement was defensive, dismissive, and it failed utterly to read the room. It had his usual victimhood claims about the “Russia, Russia, Russia” hoax and boasts about what a great job he is doing as president. But it also contained some glaring contradictions to the official story, even as it tried to lay the blame on the Democrats:

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after AG Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump began. “We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.”

All the fuss, he argued, was “over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.” He added, “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Admin….”

Trump insisted it was actually the Democrats who “created the Epstein files”—even though Epstein was arrested in 2019 during Trump’s term when most of the evidence against him was seized. And most of what we know about his “client list” came from reporting in 2015 by the now defunct site, Gawker, which published his “little black book.”

Trump’s post went over poorly with his own followers. So poorly in fact that it was “ratioed”—an internet term indicating the number of replies exceeds the number of likes and reposts. It’s a sign of deep disapproval. The President isn’t supposed to get ratioed, especially on his own social media platform by his own followers.

Nearly all of the replies to the post were negative. Here’s a sampling of the now over 45 thousand comments by his own followers:

Some of Trump’s biggest allies have now also called Trump out. As the Republican Accountability page noted, popular right wing podcaster Benny Johnson tore apart the logical inconsistency of Trump’s now infamous Epstein post. “By admitting that the Epstein Files are real, and that you’ve read them, and don’t like their contents, and they were written by your enemies, it doesn’t make for the most compelling case,” Johnson told his audience.

Ret. Gen. Mike Flynn, who is a rabid QAnon adherent, tweeted while tagging Trump, “please understand the EPSTEIN AFFAIR is not going away” and that “moving forward on so many other monumental challenges” will be far harder.

Right wing provocateur Matt Walsh put the regime on blast, too, with a missive recounting Bondi’s promises and actions and declaring (incorrectly, I might add, based on observable evidence) that Americans “don’t accept obvious bullshit from our political leaders.”

And former presidential First Buddy Elon Musk agreed with a tweet that said of Trump’s defensive post, “This is in the running for worst post ever made.”

“Seriously,” Musk replied, before pointing out that Trump “said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein.” He added, “Just release the files as promised.”

It’s worth remembering that at the height of their first big public spat, Musk accused Trump of being in the Epstein files before deleting that accusation and saying he had taken things too far.

But wait. Why didn’t the Democrats release the files?

Trump had promised to “release” the Epstein files once president, implying they were withheld by President Joe Biden because they contained damning evidence against powerful Democrats. He repeated that claim in his rant on Truth Social.

“If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it?” Trump demanded.

This is the only part of Trump’s argument really worth responding to substantively, because it’s a question a lot of voters have had as well. If Trump’s name was in the flight logs, and if he’s implicated in other ways in the Epstein files and videos, why didn’t the Biden White House come forward with this while Democrats were in power? Wouldn’t that have helped sink Trump?

This way of thinking highlights the difference between leaders who operate by the rule of law and understand the limits of their authority and those who are willing to politicize the law to achieve their political goals.

The fact is, the President isn’t supposed to involve himself in Justice Department matters or in sensitive matters under the purview of the courts. It’s wholly improper, and anyone who truly understood how the Biden administration worked understands there was no way officials would go hunting for dirt on Trump, then publish those files to smear him solely for political purposes. That would make Biden no better than Trump himself.

Nor would a Justice Department, functioning properly, release evidence it had in any ongoing investigations.

That may frustrate many who see the other side operating by a different set of rules, or no rules at all, while Democrats feel duty bound to obey protocols and abide by laws and legal guidelines.

In any event, many things did come out about Trump and Epstein, and the MAGA right still refuses to believe it or acknowledge it. Had the confirmation of Trump’s presence on Epstein Island or in the videotapes come from the Biden White House or the Biden DoJ, MAGA would never have believed it to be true or real anyway. (And as a former litigator I have to add that after Epstein’s death, it’s hard to see how any of the tapes would come into evidence given problems in authentication and broken chains of custody, but that’s another matter entirely.)

Trump, of course, doesn’t care about respecting the judicial process or the independence of the Justice Department. Every time Trump promised his voters he would release the Epstein files if elected, he was signaling he would not abide by any rules or norms and would gladly politicize a case in order to inflict damage upon his enemies. His base understood this and approved of it expressly—so long as the ones exposed were from the other side.

The current Justice Department and FBI, by no small irony, have the power and incentive to release everything, especially now that Trump has thrown out the rules, assuming the material would harm Democrats. But they’re still declining to do so. Instead they’re claiming there is no list, nothing to see, even among all that documented video evidence.

So what’s their excuse for not releasing it?

This is an entirely fair question to ask, and one even MAGA and QAnon, deep in the Epstein conspiracies, still have the presence of mind to raise. After all, you can’t take the most explosive, emotional thing possible—the sexual exploitation of children, make it a centerpiece of your campaign, and then shrug your shoulders and say, “Who cares anyway?” once you’ve regained the White House. Not after you set up the most important influencers on the far-right to look like shills and patsies.

The White House now faces a dangerous dilemma of its own creation. Its QAnon base—one that Trump and his acolytes have intentionally worked into a frenzy and teased for years would get a big tasty Epstein meal—suddenly has nothing to eat but the people right in front of them.

And Trump himself is on the menu.