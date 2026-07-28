The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Robert Israel's avatar
Robert Israel
7h

There is nothing these people won’t do to keep and get power -every single republican has surrendered to the orange clown -this is indeed a very dark age and time we are living in

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Bambi Vargo's avatar
Bambi Vargo
6h

Read somewhere that emergency docket decisions clearly tend to be more partisan.

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