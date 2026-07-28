I’m writing today for The Big Picture about a looming chaos being pushed by the White House, dressed up as voter fraud protection. Yesterday, after the First Circuit upheld a district court’s injunction against the White House over its March mail-in ballot executive order, the regime asked the Supreme Court to step in. At stake is whether the USPS can outright refuse to process all mail-in ballots for states that refuse to hand over their voter rolls to the government.

The fear is that the Supreme Court will play along as it has before, using its emergency docket to put its finger on the scale in favor of the White House. But as I discuss in my write-up, even if the Court declines to get involved, there’s already a very dangerous set-up in place intended to provide the White House with cover to upend the results of the midterms.

Look for my piece, and the warning it contains, later this afternoon in your inboxes if you’re already a subscriber to The Big Picture. If you’re not, you can sign up for free or as a valued paid supporter of our work here:

https://thinkbigpicture.substack.com/subscribe

I’ll be back tomorrow with my regular edition of The Status Kuo.

Jay