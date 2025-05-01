Today I’m writing for The Big Picture substack as part of my regular responsibilities with our team there. At this 100 day mark of Trump 2.0, it occurred to me that I see a lot about the blatantly unconstitutional nature of what the White House decrees and does, but I’ve rarely seen it matched up to how things are supposed to be.

That is to say, a lot of what Trump does feels unconstitutional, or we say things like “Hey, that violates the separation of powers” or “Due process violation!” But it’s rare that we ever getting into the precise why or how of it.

So in today’s piece I’m heading back to some basics, looking at five core constitutional principles that Trump has routinely violated. I explain what they are, what the text of our founding documents actually say), and how his actions and policies specifically run afoul of them or ignore them outright.

Under Trump, we all have had to become better students of our own form of democratic governance. The trauma of his two presidencies has required us to have some patient conversations, often with less informed neighbors or family, but we aren’t always prepared for what they don’t understand. I hope that this breakdown will help ground readers, arming them with a clearer way of thinking about Trump’s unconstitutional violations so that we can better withstand his assaults upon our system.

Look for my write-up in your inboxes this afternoon.



Okay, back to drafting. I’ll catch up with many of you later today.

Jay