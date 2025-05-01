The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Burke's avatar
Burke
10h

Donald swore to uphold and protect the Constitution. But like the 10 year old snotty liar bully Child he crossed his fingers behind his back. In his Child Ego mind he said to himself “I make the rules because I am a Special Boy who rules the universe.”

The 535 Adults in the Congress. The 9 Justices of the Supreme Court. Thousands of Adult journalists. All know that Donald is a Child. He talks and tweets like a Child. He thinks and makes decisions like an irrational Child. The world is watching and wondering: what is wrong with the Adults? Why don’t they stop this insanity?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
OG Strogatz's avatar
OG Strogatz
10h

Jay, thank you for taking the time and care to educate us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture