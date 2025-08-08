The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephan Flores's avatar
Stephan Flores
2h

We know that he's redacting the Epstein files, so why aren't the Democrat leadership throwing barbs about how meaningless any release now will be. If over 1000 agents have sanitized the files, then it needs to be known and commented on. Cleansing the files and presenting them isn't gonna make this go away. It's just gonna prove how guilty he truly is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Jenn's avatar
Jenn
2h

I wish I could remember where I saw it, but there was a screenshot of a tweet or threads post that said that even if trump did awful things to women and girls, what he’s doing for the country is far more important and as such shouldn’t be impeached. That has stayed with me since I read it earlier this week. As a child survivor of abuse it’s hard to keep faith that people care about us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
94 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture