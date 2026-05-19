I’m writing for The Big Picture today about a new and rather horrifying phenomenon: the profiting off prediction market betting around an active war. Traders with apparent inside information of big strategic decisions and operations are placing big bets and raking in huge gains—then using the built-in secrecy of cryptocurrency to hide their tracks.

The way prediction markets and futures options work, especially in conjunction with the use of crypto exchanges, isn’t well understood by most non-participants. I use two most recent indictments and investigations to explain how the insiders are doing it—and how the Trump White House is actively helping them get away with it.

It’s a fascinating and disturbing look into a shadowy world. Look for my write-up in your inboxes later today if you’re a subscriber. If you’re not yet subscribed to The Big Picture, which is separate from my work here, you can sign up below. My content there is always free, but we do appreciate and provide great additional content—including guest contributor content, a weekly news update, and our reason to smile wins of the week—to our valued paid subscribers.

Yes! Sign Me Up for The Big Picture!

I’ll be back here tomorrow with my regular installment of The Status Kuo. Have a good one!

Jay