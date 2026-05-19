The Status Kuo

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Gundy Walton's avatar
Gundy Walton
11h

We ALL should be fuqqing OUTRAGED over Trump’s stock trading and manipulation. But we’re not - at least at the level we should be‼️ What a horrible HORRIBLE greedy, insecure, mob-person we have acting as the President… he cares not a whit for his citizens, as he continues to LIE over and over again, while the cult keeps falling for it. Rest assured there are some who see right through his corruption. In the end it will catch up to him!

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Rosemary Sullivan's avatar
Rosemary Sullivan
11h

I guess the only ones outraged are older voters who remember the 1950s through 1980s, when such behavior would have meant resignation at the least and permanent banishment.

I think people have become numb, as the corruption and grift are happening daily. It’s hard to react to every single going, as we just try to live our lives.

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