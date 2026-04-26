Deep breath! I had just finished up an amazing three days at the Equality in Action Conference with the Human Rights Campaign, where we raised around $60,000 for JoAnna Mendoza to flip AZ-6 and I helped lay out our organization’s plan to help turn out 74 million Equality Voters in the midterms. Last night, I was meeting friends to have some fun and catch a stand up comedy act, when my phone blew up with news of yet another armed incident with the president.

Again, deep breath! And more on that insanity tomorrow. (Seriously, it can wait.) I first want apologize to the reader here who caught me right after the show to tell me she enjoys my work! I was so caught up in the Correspondents Dinner news blowing up my phone that I didn’t even realize you were talking directly to me! If you’re reading this now, thank you for being a loyal reader, and sorry for spacing out like that…

Today I’m back home and jumping right back into Baba-hood with these two. If you missed my pics and vids on social media, here are a few recent ones!

Their hair may be unruly, but they are not! Hooray for super well-behaved kids. (Thank you, universe, at least so far lol.)

Here’s Ronan’s characteristic morning bed head:

And Riley with her trusted watch doggo, Windsor!

Ronan has learned how to say “Baba” and is just weeks away from walking on his own!

And Riley loves the trampoline at the kiddie gym!

In personal news, we’re just 10 days away from our big move! On May 6, we’re piling into a car and heading with the moving van up to Kingston on the west side of the Hudson River, about 90 minutes outside of NYC. We’ll be moving in with my brother John and his son Hartley, who will both be able to help out with the kids! My children will get to grow up with extended family in small town America, just like their Ba did. Yay!

It’s admittedly a bit of a stressful time, both in our politics and in our lives. But once the move is done and we’re settled into our new place, I expect the clouds of anxiety over relocating our lives will lift, and I can get back to focusing on the absurdity that is our national government.

Have a great Sunday!

Jay