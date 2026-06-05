Photo of Bill Pulte, acting DNI, courtesy of The Washington Post

What does blind fealty to Donald Trump get you?

If you’re Todd Blanche, it gets you promoted from personal defense attorney to nominee for attorney general of the United States, despite a confirmation fight that will likely relitigate your handling of the Epstein files, your laundering of a $1.776 billion slush fund for Trump’s allies, and two months of embarrassingly obsequious groveling to curry Trump’s favor.

If you’re Bill Pulte, it gets you command of the nation’s intelligence apparatus as acting director of national intelligence, despite no intelligence background whatsoever and a history of weaponizing whatever agency you’re handed against whoever Trump wants punished. Pulte will get to keep that acting position for at least 210 days—a period, by no small coincidence, that includes Election Day on November 3, 2026.

But fealty to Trump is never just a reward; it’s also a contract. In return for elevating them, Trump expects his chief law enforcement official to protect him from accountability and his spy chief to help manufacture justifications for federal interference in the midterms. In short, by filling the vacancies left by Pam Bondi and Tulsi Gabbard with other proven loyalists, Trump has reinforced critical pieces of the political apparatus that could help him remain in power.

From personal defense lawyer to attorney general of the United States

When Trump needed a lawyer to defend him against 34 felony counts in a Manhattan courtroom, he turned to Todd Blanche—a former Southern District of New York prosecutor who had left government for private practice, switched his party registration from Democrat to Republican in 2024, and staked his professional reputation on keeping Trump out of prison. Blanche lost the case, but Trump won the presidency anyway. The reward came in March 2025: a 52-46 party-line Senate confirmation as deputy attorney general, with no Republicans opposed.

When Trump fired Bondi in early April, Blanche stepped in as acting AG and immediately made clear his loyalty and priorities. Blanche declared that Trump has the “right” and “duty” to have his enemies investigated “using all of the resources we can.” When asked whether he’d want the permanent job, he volunteered that if Trump chose someone else, he would say, “Thank you very much. I love you, sir.”

The internet, briefly, had a field day.

On Wednesday night, at a private White House Rose Garden dinner, Trump made clear that he intends to make Blanche’s appointment permanent. “Tomorrow I’m instructing Dan and everybody else that’s involved in that very complicated process, which is going to go, I think, very quickly, that we are going to make him permanent attorney general,” Trump said in the video. Blanche received the news with ardor. “Anytime President Trump nominates you,” he told NewsNation, “it’s an honor, the honor of a lifetime.”

Two months of auditions

Blanche’s brief tenure as acting AG reads like an extended audition for the permanent role. He moved to revive prosecutions of New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI director James Comey. He announced a sweeping indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center, alleging it had been manufacturing the very extremism it claimed to oppose. He rolled back gun control measures. He appeared at CPAC.

And then there was the Anti-Weaponization Fund. That’s a $1.776 billion compensation scheme, loosely tied to Trump’s IRS “settlement,” to hand payouts to those who claimed they were wrongly prosecuted under the last administration. Blanche announced it without congressional authorization and without, apparently, a firm grasp of whether it would survive contact with Senate Republicans. Faced with a growing revolt from his own caucus, Blanche told lawmakers the DOJ was “not moving forward with the fund, period”—while Trump, asked the same day, said he wasn’t so sure.

Epstein’s shadow

Then there’s the Epstein files. When Bondi finally appeared before the House Oversight Committee, she made one thing conspicuously clear: Whatever had gone wrong with the Epstein files, Todd Blanche was responsible.

“He was in charge of the process and the entire release of the Epstein files,” Bondi said flatly. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) summarized Bondi’s testimony with characteristic bluntness, noting that every question got one of three answers: “Not to my recollection,” “I am not talking about Donald Trump,” and notably, “Talk with Todd Blanche; I don’t know anything about it.”

Blanche’s record on the Epstein files covers the most egregious aspects of the ongoing cover up:

A botched redaction process that redacted the names of pedophiles while exposing the personal information of Epstein’s victims;

A two-day personal interview with Ghislaine Maxwell at a Florida federal prison, after which Maxwell was controversially transferred to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas; and

A refusal to release an unredacted 2015 DEA memo on Epstein’s drug trafficking network.

At a May Senate hearing, 18 Epstein survivors accused Blanche of lying under oath, claiming he testified that he had met with them when he never had. Asked at that same hearing whether the DOJ had any open Epstein-related investigations, Blanche replied sharply: “He’s dead.”

Democrats have announced they intend to subpoena Blanche on the Epstein matter. That subpoena will be pending when his confirmation hearings begin.

The real estate heir in charge of national intelligence

When Trump needed someone willing to use the machinery of a federal agency to go after his enemies, he found Bill Pulte.

Pulte, 38, is the grandson of the founder of PulteGroup, one of the country’s largest homebuilders. He worked his way into Trump’s orbit by posting friendly content online and befriending Eric Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He and his wife contributed nearly $1 million to Republican candidates in 2024.

Trump appointed Pulte to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Pulte used his access to mortgage records to mine old loan applications and file criminal referrals against Trump’s political enemies, including Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Pulte posted more than 100 times on social media demanding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s resignation. He then presided over the firing of Fannie Mae officials who tried to investigate his own conduct.

As Sen. Adam Schiff told The New York Times. “Pulte is not being chosen for his experience.” He added, “He is being chosen because the president views him as willing to violate law and ethics to go after his enemies.”

According to the Times, Trump was initially leaning toward naming Aaron Lukas, the top ODNI deputy, for the number one position and had already named him interim DNI. Then Pulte lobbied hard for the job, and Trump spent the weekend calling allies to vet the idea before awarding it to Pulte.

In naming him acting DNI, Trump handed Pulte oversight of the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies, even while he continued running Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Notably, Pulte has no known background in national security. At a Senate hearing, when Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent whether Pulte even had a security clearance, Bessent said he didn’t know.

The 210-day window

Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, Pulte can serve as acting DNI for up to 210 days without Senate confirmation. Gabbard’s departure takes effect June 30. That puts the term’s expiration in late January 2027, well after Election Day on November 3, 2026. Pulte will be sitting atop the nation’s intelligence apparatus for the entirety of the midterm election cycle, and that is not an accident.

Trump said as much himself. When walking back Pulte’s permanent nomination to an acting role on Thursday, Trump told reporters, “He’s a very smart guy, and you may find out some things about the rigged elections, etc., etc.”

That comment connects Pulte directly to a broader operation already underway. As Politico first reported and NBC News confirmed, Trump directed the CIA, NSA, and other intelligence agencies to provide classified election-related intelligence to Kurt Olsen, a former campaign lawyer and election denier who worked on the Stop the Steal movement. The goal was for the intelligence agencies to support a probe into whether the 2020 election was stolen, even though every credible election expert and judge who has ever looked at these claims has concluded they are baseless.

Despite the wholesale debunking of such election fraud claims, a CIA spokesperson confirmed that the agency is cooperating. The FBI’s Fulton County search warrant affidavit stated that the search “originated from a referral sent by Kurt Olsen.” One source told Politico that Olsen “will find some super classified report, say it’s evidence of fraud, but really it’s just completely out of context.”

It was no coincidence that Tulsi Gabbard was present in Fulton County, Georgia when the FBI raided election offices there. Now that she is gone, Pulte sits directly above all such operations. He oversees the CIA and NSA, two agencies Olsen has been working closely with. Meanwhile, the White House has dismantled the safeguards against actual foreign election interference, including the National Security Council’s election security group and the Foreign Malign Influence Center, the federal office created in 2024 to track and counter Russian, Chinese and Iranian interference.

Pro-Trump activists coordinating with the White House have circulated a 17-page draft executive order claiming China interfered in the 2020 election. It’s a baseless claim designed to provide the pretext for declaring a national emergency and seizing federal control of the midterms. The draft would require all voters to re-register, mandate color photo ID and proof of citizenship, effectively eliminate vote-by-mail, and establish a national voter registry. Trump denied any knowledge of the order, but the pattern of conduct surrounding it suggests otherwise.

Sen. Warner put the threat in direct terms. “What I’ve been concerned about for ages is: will the Trump administration or people inside it try to manipulate our elections this fall?” he said on MS NOW. “We already saw that with the prior DNI, in terms of Tulsi Gabbard, grabbing these ballot boxes in Fulton County. If I was concerned about Tulsi Gabbard, Bill Pulte raises those concerns tenfold.”

The reaction

When lawmakers heard that Pulte would get the nod for DNI, the alarm was immediate and bipartisan. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said the country needs “professionals” at ODNI, “not a weaponized DNI.” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) called Pulte an “incendiary attack dog” with no path to confirmation, adding that Pulte had been removed from the PulteGroup board and that “his father and aunt disavowed him having any association with their family trust.” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) offered a diplomatic yet devastating assessment: “The best I can tell you is he’s not qualified, but I don’t know anything about him other than that.”

By Thursday, Trump had publicly retreated from any permanent nomination of Pulte as DNI. “It’s an acting position,” Trump said. “He’s not going to be permanent.” Temporary, however, is far from harmless. Pulte can serve through Election Day without a single Senate vote. The intelligence agencies he oversees are already cooperating with Olsen, who is already mining classified files for evidence of a stolen election.

As former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance wrote, the DNI’s portfolio includes advising the president on potential foreign interference in elections, a responsibility that in Pulte’s hands could become something far more sinister. “It’s possible that Pulte could aid with an agenda designed to ensure favorable outcomes — seizing ballots or election equipment, or even offering a rationale for canceling elections with claims of foreign interference.”

In Trump’s White House, fealty is the only credential that matters. Blanche proved his in a criminal courtroom, then as a Deputy AG willing to shield Trump from Epstein and even IRS accountability. Pulte proved his by weaponizing his position in a housing agency to torment Trump’s enemies. Both got the call from Trump to serve in his cabinet.

As distasteful as that quid pro quo is, the consequences of their blind fealty are even more dire, and they will fall on the rest of us. It will take vigilance, from lawmakers and the federal courts, to keep their power in check and prevent Trump from fully exploiting his appointments.