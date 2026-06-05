The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
7h

Todd Blanche never STOPPED being trump's personal attorney, government titles notwithstanding. His "oath of office" is forever tainted by flagrant conflict-of-interest and rank favoritism, and how the man will ever escape disbarment in his career after trump eludes me.

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
7h

"It will take vigilance, from lawmakers and the federal courts, to keep their power in check and prevent Trump from fully exploiting his appointments."

Trump himself is a shell of his former self, so who's really pulling the strings here? Susie Wiles? It's not Vance. I think he's been shunted aside. So, who?

I don't buy that Trump is a powerful man. He's barely able to put two sentences together.

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