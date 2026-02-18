In her sworn testimony before Congress, Attorney General Pam Bondi made a sweeping claim. Asked by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) whether Donald Trump had ever attended a party with Jeffrey Epstein in the presence of underage girls, Bondi lashed out. “There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime.”

But that was a lie. In a genius bit of forensics, reporter Roger Sollenberger pieced together evidence pointing to a credible sex crime allegation against Trump. Unlike the many tip-line allegations that were deemed non-credible or otherwise never pursued by the FBI, this one was well documented, and agents apparently interviewed both the witness and her childhood friend.

To no one’s surprise, a key FBI interview report of the victim, called a 302 form, has been heavily redacted. And the actual notes about Trump committing a sex crime with a minor may still not have been produced.

But there’s plenty of other material that helps put the pieces together. Let’s take a look at some key documents in what may soon become a focus for oversight lawmakers and investigative reporters.

(As with all things Epstein, reader discretion is advised. This piece contains evidence and victim statements involving sexual abuse of children.)

The slideshow

Lawyers love it when someone else collects up the evidence and puts it into a tidy PowerPoint. Great stuff to show the jury, and hard for the other side to explain away. That has happened in this matter, too. Last summer, the FBI created an Epstein slide presentation, though its author or authors — and who viewed it — remain unclear.

The Justice Department produced that 21-page FBI redacted presentation. One slide featured an extraordinary summary of “prominent names” in the Epstein files, including at the very top, Donald Trump (and at the very bottom, William Barr/Leon Black, but that’s another story).

Under Trump, the FBI noted, “[Redacted] stated Epstein introduced her to Trump who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out. (date range 1983-1985, [redacted] would have been 13-15)”

The second paragraph stated, “[Redacted] remember Epstein introduced her to Trump saying “This is a good one, huh” and Trump responded “Yes”. (Date range roughly 1984, [redacted] would have been 14)”

Where did these allegations come from, and why haven’t we yet seen language that would support them on any of the FBI interview forms? The answer, of course, is that there is a massive cover-up underway. But they were sloppy and left a trail.

Claims made, reiterated and followed up on

But that slide was just one document, right? Does it tell us anything on its own other than someone made a serious accusation?

Well, there’s a lot more. As Sollenberger notes,

The records don’t show what became of the DOJ’s investigation into the allegations, but the documents indicate the government found her to be a credible accuser. Records elsewhere in the files reveal that a woman with matching biographical details sued Epstein’s estate and won a settlement in 2021.

The two allegations also appear in a July 2025 FBI memo with the subject line “RE: Epstein - Cellmate interview.” The names of the individuals who received this memo are redacted, as is any information about which “cellmate” was interviewed.

Did the FBI follow up?

But without more, isn’t this all just unsubstantiated allegations, like so many other salacious “tips” called into the national hotline and never pursued?

The moment a tip crosses over into more serious investigative territory is clear. It’s when there’s a follow-up to the tip because it is credible, and the authorities generate a report of a witness interview.

A different spreadsheet document noted that the FBI actually followed up on this tip, which now clearly states that there was a complaint from a female friend of the victim. An FBI employee was even dispatched to the “Washington Office” to conduct an interview. The name of the witness turned up a match in the South Carolina state criminal history records for name and date of birth.

Interestingly, this report is apparently based on statements by a friend of the victim, while the slideshow and July 2025 memo contain accounts that apparently came from the victim herself. So if I’ve read and understood this all correctly, it means there was not only a victim statement to the FBI—one accusing Trump of a sex crime and physical assault on her as a child—but also a corroborating statement from her friend.

Note the date on the friend interview. It’s August 7, 2025. That means that this occurred after the DOJ announced on July 7, 2025 that it had closed the investigation into Epstein and that there would be no further charges against anyone, and that no Epstein client list exists.

Here’s where Sollenberger’s eagle eye comes in. The description of the friend from South Carolina matches biographical details of a victim in an FBI write-up of an interview conducted in July 2019.

The 2019 investigation report

As Sollenberger notes, “details from the tip match other records in the files, including an FBI writeup (known as a “302” form) of an interview with an Epstein victim and her lawyer. The interview was conducted July 24, 2019….”

Much of that interview was redacted:

But one section has drawn particular attention:

Later in the interview, the woman discussed a photo of Epstein and Trump that someone had sent her, which was still saved in her phone. The victim asked the agents if she could crop someone out of the picture — Donald Trump. When the FBI agents asked if she could explain why she wanted to crop Trump out, the woman hesitated, and her attorney answered, saying “[REDACTED] was concerned about implicating additional individuals, and specifically any that were well known, due to fear of retaliation,” the 302 says.

The interview was logged into the system on August 8, 2019.

The following day, Epstein was found dead in his cell.

Now, coincidences do happen. But this case has produced many — too many for comfort. Powerful people, including some named in the slide presentation, had both access to Epstein and motive to see him dead. The more we uncover in this case, the harder it is to dismiss what once seemed implausible.

Tying this back to Trump

Sollenberger raises additional links that suggest there is more to this case, especially when it comes to Trump. From the 302 report, it was possible for him to cross-reference the victim’s case number, which then turned up related records. Those included:

a July 19, 2019, memo showing the FBI’s Seattle, Washington, field office handled the interview, and stating, “victimization occurred in the 1980’s when the caller was approximately 13 to 15 years old and resided in the [REDACTED] Island area of South Carolina. The reported victim provided enough preliminary information to warrant a follow-up interview”;

The biographical details matched public reporting about a South Carolina victim who relocated to Vancouver, WA, a few hours’ drive from Seattle;

The victim filed a lawsuit against Epstein and received a settlement from his estate in 2021;

Public reporting about the case indicated the victim claimed she had also been assaulted and raped by “other prominent, wealthy men” she met in other states, most specifically when Epstein took her to “intimate gatherings” in New York City. Sollenberger notes that the alleged sexual and violent assault at Trump’s hands took place in New Jersey, according to FBI notes.

It is entirely possible that a victim still living today told the FBI in 2019 what Trump did, and that agents corroborated her account by interviewing her friend. I’d call that pretty strong evidence.

Then there’s the other victim statement

Besides the evidence of Trump’s sexual assault upon a child, there’s the second paragraph in the slide. It states that “Epstein introduced [a victim] to Trump saying ‘This is a good one, huh’ and Trump responded ‘Yes.’” As Sollenberger noted, this “would appear to carry substantial credibility within the DOJ, because it came from an Epstein-Maxwell victim whose testimony helped the government convict Maxwell at trial.” He explained:

A separate internal DOJ email about allegations involving Maxwell victims and prominent figures dated around the same time — July 22, 2025, days before Blanche’s jailhouse interview — includes this allegation, noting the victim “testified at trial.” The encounter occurred at Trump’s resort compound at Mar-a-Lago when the victim was 14 or 15 years old, the email states. That matches a claim in handwritten notes from 2019, where the victim recounts over several pages her traumatic history with Epstein and Maxwell. The encounter with Trump occurred around 1994-1995, the notes say. “This is my friend [REDACTED],” the notes say about what Epstein said at the time. “Think he said friend.”

Where things stand

There is much still to be learned and unearthed. A critical missing piece is the FBI interview and 302 form containing the victim’s statements about Trump. That’s what presumably would have led to the bombshell allegation being included in the slideshow and subsequent emails about a “Cellmate interview,” as well as a follow-up and corroboration with the friend of the victim.

One thing is very clear. Attorney General Pam Bondi would have been highly aware of this explosive allegation, as would her No. 2 Todd Blanche. The idea that there was “no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime” is completely laughable—and a false statement made under oath—in the face of actual, corroborated victim statements, recorded by FBI agents.

Reporters and lawmakers need to get very specific about why the missing Form 302 is still being withheld or redacted. They should demand answers about both incidents involving Trump that are right there on the FBI’s own damn slide presentation.