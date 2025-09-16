I’m writing today for The Big Picture, with a piece out later this afternoon.

The nation has been rocked lately by the murder of Charlie Kirk, with the left calling for an end to political violence and the right dangerously continuing to stoke the fires of division. Nowhere is that more apparent than from the White House itself, which has seized upon Kirk’s murder as grounds to launch a full out attack upon what it calls “the radical left”—but what is really just a bunch of nonprofits doing progressive work.

Blaming the “radical left,” and using a violent, unrelated incident to justify an authoritarian crackdown, is a familiar fascist play. Hitler infamously used the Reichstag parliament building fire to seize total control of the nation of Germany in the 1930s.

If the Trump regime had its way, that’s what would happen here, too. And they are signaling hard that this is their intent. But their narrative has problems, and their plans may fall flat if we are fully ready for what is coming. I walk through their statements, lies and threats, and how we can counter them, in my piece out later today.

