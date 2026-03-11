The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah's avatar
Deborah
14h

I live in Maricopa County and had to watch the total ineptitude of the Cyber Ninjas "audit" the election. They had no idea how to go about it, had absolutely no security - a news person wandered around and no one questioned him. It was a total farce. And in the end they found more votes for Biden!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Rachel Brown's avatar
Rachel Brown
13h

Send in secret group to relocate ballots to a secure location and when they come to try and take them oops I guess they aren’t here?

Reply
Share
1 reply
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture