I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today about the immediate aftermath of the Callais ruling, which ranks up there with Dobbs as the worst decision of our lifetimes. The rapid moves by the former Confederate states to strip Black voters of representation is a disgrace. But to understand what exactly those states are doing with SCOTUS's blessing, we need to understand where these weaponized maps came from, and why we’ve never truly shaken free of Jim Crow.

The bad news is that they are ruthlessly using new maps to disenfranchise minority voters across the South in advance of the midterms. The silver lining is that they are going about it in a cocky way that leaves them vulnerable. You’ll want to understand this because the whole ballgame, including control of the House, could depend on it.

Look for my piece out later today in your inboxes if you’re already a subscriber. If you’re not yet subscribed, you can do so for free at the box below. Of course, we always appreciate our voluntary paid supporters who make our work possible!

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I’ll see you back here tomorrow for The Status Kuo.

Jay