The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Jonathan Brownson's avatar
Jonathan Brownson
13h

Diluting the black vote could serve to expand the Democratic vote into areas thought unwinnable previously...that's my hope as more Republicans realize that we have an increasingly and malignantly narcissistic President.

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Doug Bucherie "SLAVA UKRAINI"'s avatar
Doug Bucherie "SLAVA UKRAINI"
13h

LET THEM WEAPONIZE, THEY LOVE THAT WORD, SO LET EM SAY IT TILL THE COWS COME HOME! IT WONT MATTER, TRUMPS POULARITY IS UNDER WATER, AND SINKING LOWER EVERYDAY.

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