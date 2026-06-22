The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Lady Emsworth's avatar
Lady Emsworth
10h

Is there ANYONE in trump's circle that ISN'T deeply compromised in one way or another? Grift, corruption, sexual misconduct, idiocy, drunkenness, racism, homophobia. Sounds to me like trump's got "all the cards." Did I miss anything?

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Darrell Lucus's avatar
Darrell Lucus
11h

Tulsi has been dead to me since she claimed WikiLeaks brought about change. But this is way beyond what I suspected. This woman was compromised, and apparently has been compromised for her entire career.

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