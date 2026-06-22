Illustration by Emma Kumer for The Washington Post

A bombshell investigative report published over the weekend by reporter Jon Swaine of The Washington Post answers a question that has shadowed Tulsi Gabbard’s entire political career: Why has she never made any sense?

The answer is laid out across more than 25,000 documents obtained by Swaine after nearly a year of investigation. It turns out Gabbard’s political positions, legislative agenda, television talking points and even social media posts appear to have been shaped for years by a man named Chris Butler.

If you don’t recognize the name, that’s by design. Butler is the reclusive, 78-year-old leader of the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF), the secretive Hare Krishna splinter group in which Gabbard was raised and which has been accused by former members of being an abusive cult. Gabbard has publicly acknowledged Butler as her guru. Per Swaine’s reporting, Butler operates through intermediaries and does not put his name on anything. From his beachfront house in Kailua, Hawaii, Butler watched his disciple ascend, with his guidance, to the most powerful intelligence position in the U.S. government.

The memos Swaine reviewed were routed through an encrypted email domain. Gabbard’s television appearances used language lifted directly from the memos. She introduced bills after being directed to do so. She even deployed a signature catchphrase—“the safety, security, and freedom of the American people”—apparently created by her cult leader’s political team, if not her guru himself.

Gabbard resigned her office recently, citing her husband’s cancer diagnosis. But the timing is suspect. The Post notified her the story was coming two days before she announced her departure. Butler has described U.S. intelligence agencies in his own lectures as run by demonic “power-hungry madmen.” His own acolyte oversaw them all for the last fifteen months.

It never made any sense

For more than two decades, Gabbard defied easy political explanation. She entered the Hawaii state legislature in 2002 as a social conservative, running on an anti-gay platform that opposed same-sex marriage and working for her father’s organization, which backed conversion therapy. She even appeared as a teenager in a television ad her family produced warning that legalization of same-sex marriage would lead to people marrying their dogs.

A decade later, she arrived in Congress as a progressive darling, resigning as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Bernie Sanders for president. She delivered his nominating speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, a breakout moment that briefly made her a rising star of the party’s left wing.

She then met with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, shocking Democrats. To make matters worse, she spent years as a Fox News fixture, ultimately embracing MAGA and joining the Republican Party at a Trump rally in North Carolina in October 2024. She would be rewarded for her conversion by being named Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

Along this Sinema-matic pathway, she staked out incoherent political positions. She supported military action against ISIS while opposing virtually every other form of American intervention abroad. She visited Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2017 on an unannounced trip to Damascus while serving as a Democratic member of Congress and defended him against accusations of using chemical weapons on his own people. She amplified the claim—one that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called “parroting false Russian propaganda”—that the U.S. maintained biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine and returned to that claim on her way out as DNI, declassifying documents she said proved it. She was skeptical of U.S. intelligence agencies yet appeared eager to lead them.

Political observers spent years scratching their heads. The most charitable credited her as a genuine independent thinker, following her convictions wherever they led. A more skeptical reading saw her as an opportunist, tracking toward the audience of highest reward. But neither explanation could account for the specificity and consistency of positions that cut so strangely across every recognizable political category.

Swaine's bombshell offers a different, and compelling, explanation entirely.

The Exit That Wasn’t Just About Cancer

Gabbard left her post as DNI on June 19, citing her husband’s diagnosis with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. That diagnosis is not in dispute, but the timing is curious.

On May 20, Swaine emailed Gabbard, her press secretary and her chief of staff to notify them that the paper intended to proceed with its story about her relationship with Butler. Her resignation letter is dated May 22, just two days later. Her departure had been rumored for months, and her relationship with Trump had grown visibly strained. In March, Trump publicly called her “softer” on Iran at a moment when his administration was escalating toward war with Tehran. A sympathetic exit on personal grounds, before a year-long investigation landed, served purposes beyond the personal.

Her chief of staff dismissed Swaine’s reporting as “allegations tied to a failed $250,000 extortion attempt by a disgruntled former volunteer seeking personal profit” and “a blatant example of anti-Hindu bigotry.” The paper trail, however, is damning, and Gabbard herself never answered Swaine’s questions.

“Stop being weak.”

Swaine’s primary source—the “disgruntled volunteer”—is Rebecca Saltzburg, a former member of Butler’s Science of Identity Foundation who also worked on digital strategy for several of Gabbard’s congressional campaigns. Saltzburg initially told Swaine in November 2024 that Gabbard was a free thinker who took orders from no one. But after falling out with SIF leadership over allegations of abuse within the organization (and rather complicatedly, her own arrest in a child custody matter that Texas prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue), Saltzburg came back with a different story. This time, she had a Gmail archive to back it up.

That trove contained more than 25,000 pages of documents, including hundreds of memos spanning 2011 to 2017. Those years covered Gabbard’s first two terms in Congress. The emails were routed through an encrypted email domain, NineIsles.com, operated by Butler’s secretarial staff.

The name itself was a clue: “Nine Islands” in Sanskrit is Navadvipa, a pilgrimage city in West Bengal sacred to Hare Krishna devotees. The emails typically contained little beyond an attached memo and a request to confirm receipt. The attachments were encrypted, and the memos contained no named author, no signature and no identifying information of any kind.

Butler, like Trump, famously does not use a computer or email. According to Saltzburg, he delivered his guidance verbally, sometimes to Gabbard directly by phone, sometimes to his secretaries, who transcribed his remarks and circulated the resulting memos to a small group she described as Butler’s “political team.” That group included Gabbard’s parents, top aide Allison Hoen who was then married to Butler’s right-hand man Sunil Khemaney, and Saltzburg herself. Everyone who received the memos, according to Saltzburg, understood that the unnamed voice behind them was Butler’s. He had instructed them never to write his name down.

The memos covered a sprawling range of subjects. They ranged from taxes to veterans’ health care policy to the intricacies of American foreign policy. A 173-page dossier from 2014 titled “TG Issues” compiled guidance on dozens of topics and was peppered with imperatives: “Start introducing bills.” “Need to get on it and hit hard. Stop being weak.” The tone throughout was that of a superior addressing a subordinate. At one point, the memos described Gabbard as “chickenshit” and “mealymouthed” for her handling of a policy proposal.

The operation extended to social media. Dozens of accounts using fabricated names, stolen avatar photographs and false biographies were deployed across Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Medium to defend Gabbard and boost her public profile. Gabbard herself participated in the Skype group coordinating the effort. In one instance, in September 2014, Gabbard emailed Saltzburg from her congressional account to warn that a Twitter account being used in the astroturf operation needed a profile photo. “The egg shape icon is a red flag that it’s not a real account,” she wrote, giving away the game. Several of those accounts were still active as recently as April 2025, while Gabbard was serving as DNI, and some posted near-identical tributes when her resignation was announced last month.

When the Post presented its findings, Butler’s organization declined to answer specific questions. Khemaney, identified by former SIF members as Butler’s closest adviser, claimed in an email that he, and not Butler, had written the vast majority of the memos. Swaine’s analysis found that claim difficult to sustain. Several memos contained first-person references to growing up as a teenager in Hawaii. But it was Butler who grew up there; Khemaney did not. Others referred to Khemaney in the second person while the unnamed speaker addressed him directly.

An AI analysis conducted by The Washington Post compared the memos against 7,000 pages of Butler’s archived lectures and found the language of the memos far more consistent with Butler than with either Khemaney or Gabbard’s father, Mike. That included the use of nonstandard coinages like “duplistic,” a word that appeared once in the memos and nine times in Butler’s lecture archive.

“Don’t dick around.”

The memos alone would be striking. What happened next makes them damning.

Swaine compared Gabbard’s remarks in 32 television interviews between 2014 and 2016 against the talking-point memos prepared for those appearances. On 24 of the 32 occasions, Gabbard used language from the memos almost verbatim. In the remaining eight, she advanced the same ideas using different words.

For example, a January 2015 memo mocking Secretary of State John Kerry’s explanation of ISIS radicalization suggested she say that if poverty and alienation were really the cause of terrorism, the solution would be to “give them a trophy, a big hug, increase their self-esteem, give them a good paying job.” Per Swaine’s investigation, Gabbard stated on Fox News that same day, “If that’s really the cause, then the solution would be to give them a trophy, give them a hug, give them a good-paying job.”

A 2014 memo pressed Gabbard to propose a bill penalizing countries whose citizens had fought for the Islamic State. “Get it started in the morning,” the unnamed adviser (likely Butler) directed. “You need to be the leader in this regard. Don’t dick around.” Gabbard released a statement the following day. A week later, she introduced the bill in the House.

A separate memo on veterans’ health care specified that veterans should be able to seek private care without prior government approval. But Gabbard’s subsequent op-ed in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser omitted that key detail. Allison Hoen emailed her afterward: “He was pissed she didn’t say that they should get private care withOUT pre-approval.” A month later, Gabbard introduced legislation making the pre-approval exemption explicit.

In October 2014, Hoen emailed Gabbard a pre-written tweet about Kurdish fighters under siege in Kobani. “Every word of the tweet language is approved,” Hoen wrote, adding that Gabbard should tag senior Obama administration officials in follow-up posts. “He’d like them to see the video,” she wrote, without identifying who “he” was. Gabbard posted the tweet verbatim that morning. She then emailed Hoen two words: “Sent tweet.”

The phrase that may best capture the scope of Butler’s influence appears in a 2014 email Hoen sent Gabbard containing suggested language for an online post: that she made every decision through the prism of “the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.” Gabbard used that phrase in the first paragraph of her 2024 memoir. She repeated it at her Senate confirmation hearing in January 2025. She used it in her inaugural statement as DNI, in her presentation of the annual threat assessment, and on numerous other occasions across her tenure.

A line written for her by Butler’s political team more than a decade ago became the defining verbal signature of her time leading the nation’s intelligence community.

Now the Picture Clears

That brings us back to my opening question. Gabbard’s political career traced a path that no conventional ideological framework could explain. But Butler’s politics explain nearly all of it, and Swaine walks us through some doozies.

Butler’s worldview defies the standard American left-right spectrum in precisely the ways Gabbard’s career did. He has inveighed against homosexuality, Islam, gun control and public schools—all positions that track to the cultural right. At the same time he has promoted environmentalism and expressed deep suspicion of capitalism—positions that track to the left. His interest in “America First” framing predated Trump. And his wild Syria position, which included opposing the removal of Assad and framing U.S. involvement as illegitimate regime change, aligned precisely with the posture that made Gabbard a figure of suspicion.

The memos make the transmission of these positions visible in granular detail. Most tellingly, a 2016 Syria directive instructed Gabbard to maintain her opposition to U.S. intervention even as a photograph of a wounded five-year-old boy dominated international headlines and sharpened public pressure for action. “The CIA is the one that started this thing,” the unnamed adviser said. Gabbard made that precise claim publicly—three years later.

Other memos used “America First” framing and recommended deploying the National Guard to occupy inner cities—ideas that would become MAGA orthodoxy within years.

What the documents cannot show, because they end in 2017, is whether Butler’s influence persisted into Gabbard’s post-congressional career and her tenure as DNI. It is logical to presume it did. The phrase Butler’s team wrote for Gabbard in 2014 was still her go-to at her confirmation hearing in 2025. The positions Butler shaped in encrypted memos were the positions she carried into the government’s most sensitive intelligence role.

The through-line that political observers spent years trying to discern was never ideological. It ran from a beachfront house in Kailua to the podiums, television studios and eventually the corridors of power that Gabbard occupied for more than two decades.

A cultist at the top

The question the memos cannot answer is also the most consequential. Butler’s contempt for American intelligence was central to his worldview. As Swaine notes, he described the CIA and its sister agencies in his lectures as filled with demonic “power-hungry madmen.” He even claimed the CIA had bugged his family home to monitor his father when he was a child.

That hostility was documented in the memos as early as 2016, when Butler directed Gabbard to attribute the Syrian civil war to CIA instigation—a claim she later made publicly. It is a deeply disturbing irony that the woman who eventually coordinated 18 American intelligence agencies had been taught to hate them for years by her secret guru.

In her role, Gabbard wreaked havoc on the agencies she oversaw. She revoked security clearances for dozens of current and former intelligence professionals, including former Secretaries of State and National Security Advisors, ironically on grounds of “politicization.” She declassified and released intelligence documents that she framed as exposing misconduct by the intelligence community, but which analysts and journalists said misrepresented what the underlying assessments had actually concluded. She established a “Weaponization Working Group” directed at investigating her perceived enemies within the permanent national security establishment.

And as one of her final acts before leaving office, she declassified documents purporting to reveal U.S.-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine. Experts decried her characterization, while Russian state propaganda networks immediately amplified it as confirmation of narratives Moscow had been pushing for years.

I should note that none of this establishes that Butler actually directed any of Gabbard’s actions as DNI. But we have deep cause to be concerned. Former SIF member Anita van Duyn, in letters sent to Democratic senators during Gabbard’s confirmation process in December 2024, raised the specific concern that sensitive intelligence Gabbard received in her role might be “communicated to her guru.” Swaine’s investigation lends that concern new weight.

At her Senate confirmation hearing in January 2025, Gabbard addressed the question of undue influence with a preemptive flourish. “Those who oppose my nomination imply that I am loyal to something or someone other than God, my own conscience, and the constitution of the United States,” she told the committee, “accusing me of being Trump’s puppet, Putin’s puppet, Assad’s puppet, a guru’s puppet, Modi’s puppet—not recognizing the absurdity of simultaneously being the puppet of five different puppet masters.” The line drew appreciative murmurs.

But given what the memos show, this was simply skilled deflection. Gabbard apparently was her guru’s puppet for a decade and likely beyond. And the American public deserves answers.