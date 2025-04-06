I’m between Riley and Ronan time this Sunday morning, so I thought it might be good to check in with everyone.

First of all, wow! What a showing yesterday in the nationwide #HandsOff demonstrations against Trump, Musk and the MAGA GOP. Mass mobilization is so important at this junction, not only to show our electoral strength, but also to demonstrate that we can organize and turn out hundreds of thousands nationwide.

Think about what this means. If you’re Donald Trump (along with Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller), and you’re considering defying the courts, “disappearing” political opponents, or even invoking the Insurrection Act and declaring martial law, you now know that there is an active, fired-up, massive resistance ready to meet your actions. And you will think twice. That electoral mandate you claimed has been exposed as a lie. You can choose to kick the hornet’s nest and provoke massive demonstrations, or back off and keep playing golf every weekend.

The turnout on Saturday also buoys our elected Democratic leaders while giving more political cover to those Republicans who are beginning to form internal resistance to Trump. Yes, there are a few, and they are already introducing legislation to curb Trump’s powers, including revoking his tariff powers. (More on that in my Big Picture piece out this week.)

Add to that the drubbing the MAGA candidate received in the Wisconsin state Supreme Court race, as well as the consistent double digit overperformance by Democratic candidates, even in deeply red districts, and the GOP knows it has a very big problem.

I’m even starting to read scoops that top Trump allies, from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Elon Musk, are looking for the exits. They know that Trump has overreached, and the post-election honeymoon is not only over, the political marriage itself is already on the rocks.

Then there are the tariffs. The biggest own goal of them all. There’s not a respected economist, pundit or CEO in the world who believes this is the way forward. Markets are tanking, small and large businesses are scrambling, world leaders are retaliating, and where is Trump? On the golf course with his Saudi backers.

This is a hard spin, even for Fox, though it will try.

All this leaves me with some optimism, even in this time of great upheaval and pain. The prospect of a House wipeout in 2026 will spook GOP members in swing districts and make passage of the Trump tax plan and giveaway to the rich—under a budget that will destroy Medicaid and SNAP benefits—far more unlikely.

Finally, keep this in mind: Trump is governing by Executive Order not because he’s strong, but because he’s weak. A strong president could push much of his agenda through a divided Congress, like Joe Biden did. Trump knows he can’t do that, so he issues proclamations and orders that get routinely knocked back by the courts.

That leaves him playing footsie with the idea that he can simply defy them in the end, but if he truly believed that he would have done it outright by now, while his hand was still strong. Now that he is underwater on approval, even over the economy which is supposed to be his wheelhouse, the chance that he would win a battle with the judiciary is much diminished.

None of this is to say that what’s happening to our federal workforce, federal funding and our constitutional form of government isn’t alarming in the extreme. But until Saturday, it hasn’t felt like there was much chance the opposition could muster the strength to oppose what was happening; the Trump White House obviously hoped that we would slink away and let them continue their destructive ways without protest.

Nope. As we enter the spring and head into the summer, the outcry and response will grow, especially if Trump does nothing to walk back all his economic blunders.

Saturday was a taste of what’s possible. And we’re just getting started.