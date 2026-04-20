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Amazon Anne's avatar
Amazon Anne
7h

"Perhaps a little more liquid courage is all he needs." OH, SNAP!!!

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Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
7h

Patel is as much a drunken obnoxious little man as Pete Hegseth. Patel will lie, under oath, if he goes ahead with this lawsuit and he will be caught with his pants down. I believe there are enough FBI agents who are fed up with him that they will reveal what they know. The Atlantic will prevail.

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