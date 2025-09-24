You can see the very moment President Zelenskyy of Ukraine is caught off guard by Trump’s response to a reporter, who had asked whether he thought NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that enter their airspace.

“Yes I do,” Trump says.

[Cue Zelenskyy whiplash.]

But that wasn’t the only surprise Trump offered up yesterday. Following their one-on-one meeting, Trump also reversed himself bigly on the question of territorial concessions, saying for the first time that Ukraine was entitled to regain all the territory it had lost.

If you’ve been following Trump’s jerky metamorphosis on a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine, this was something of a watershed moment. It happened, per usual, via a social media post on Truth Social.

Today, let’s dissect that post—it really is quite something—and the parties’ responses to it. While Trump’s public shift is certainly welcome, caution is warranted. We have seen Trump arrive at abrupt changes before, only to have them crumble away as he reverts to his baseline admiration of Putin as a strongman. As always with Trump, the true test is never what he says but what he does next.

“WIN all of Ukraine back”

Trump’s Truth Social post followed his one-on-one meeting with Zelenskyy. Putin must truly hate it every time Zelenskyy gets Trump alone for any period of time, because nothing good for Russia ever comes out of it. Indeed, Trump is famous for going along with the ideas of the last person he spoke with, and Zelenskyy apparently took full advantage of this.

There were four parts of his post I want to highlight, but the headliner is this: Trump said Ukraine “is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.”

Remember, this is from a man who, just a few months ago, berated Zelenskyy for having no cards in the conflict, basically saying there was no way Ukraine could ever hope to win the war against Russia. Whatever information Trump absorbed in their meeting (and likely from other advisors), it was enough for Trump to reverse himself completely in a highly public post.

I should note that this post does not sound like Trump at all. I very much doubt that he wrote it himself, and to me it sounds more like his sketchy advisor, Sebastian Gorka. But it came from Trump’s account, has not been deleted, and was consistent with what he told reporters yesterday, as the White House’s official social media account amplified: “Frankly, Ukraine is doing a very good job of stopping this very large army. It’s pretty amazing.”

The long haul

Trump also indicated that he is fine with seeing the warring parties settle in for a long fight and that Putin has much to lose in such a protracted war. He wrote,

With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe, and, in particular, Nato, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?

Critics noted right away that Trump made no pledge of continued U.S. financial support, putting the onus wholly on Europe. But the fact he is speaking about “time” and “patience” underscores how much has changed. After all, Trump spent the first few months of his second term fruitlessly seeking to end the war in Ukraine quickly, even putting enormous pressure on Zelenskyy to cave to untenable Russian territorial demands just to get a deal done.

Now he’s talking about Ukraine going back to its original borders with the help of Europe and NATO—meaning, of course, no quick resolution of the fighting.

It is admittedly unclear whether “the original Borders from where this War started” includes or does not include Crimea, which Russia illegally invaded and annexed some eight years before its full scale invasion. His earlier statement about “all of Ukraine back in its original form” would seem to include this region, but consistency has never been a hallmark for him. Indeed, later in the post, Trump warns that Ukraine itself might not stop: “and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!”

Trump also notably mocked Russia’s failure to win the war quickly and suggested that it showed Russia was not a true power.

Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like “a paper tiger.”

Wars of course are rarely easily won, even in smaller countries like Afghanistan and Vietnam where the U.S. failed to achieve military victory after trillions of dollars and countless lives destroyed. But Trump’s needling is notable and, as I’ll discuss later, it seemed to touch a nerve.

“BIG economic trouble”

Trump also warned that “Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble” and that the Russian people aren’t going to put up with further hardships. Trump must have been shown images or information about long lines for gas after Ukraine disrupted supplies, given his next statement:

When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine…

Experts disagree on exactly how much economic pain Russia is in. Putin has flooded the economy with petrol dollars and huge bonus payments to soldiers who volunteer to fight, and its economy has not crashed out the way many had hoped. Yet sanctions have bitten, and the gas lines are real. In an autocratic society where free speech is suppressed, there may not be much the average Russian can do to express dissatisfaction with current economic conditions.

What matters for now, however, is whether Trump believes Russian leaders will eventually cave to public pressure and want to see an end to a costly, no-win war. Based on yesterday’s post, this appears to be his position—at least for now.

Supplying weapons

There was almost a throwaway sentence toward the end of his post that actually carries the most practical, significant implications. Said Trump, a bit cryptically,

[T]his is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!

It is of course one thing to “supply” weapons so NATO can “do what they want with them.” But does this mean additional weaponry that NATO can then deploy for the defense of Ukraine? Or does it refer to what the U.S. is already supplying, with NATO then shifting those to the conflict zone?

It’s less than clear, and that brings us back to my earlier caveat. As former U.S. ambassador to Russia Prof. Michael McFaul warned, we need to see these words become real, concrete steps:

When Trump imposes a new sanction on Russia and asks Congress for new funds for military assistance to Ukraine (and not just selling US weapons to European countries), then we will know that’s he’s ready to back up his words with actions.

After all, Trump had previously threatened to impose sanctions on Russia “in two weeks” only to chicken out, per usual, and drop the threat entirely. He had also demanded Russia accept a ceasefire as part of any peace agreement, and that went out the window too, as soon as he met with Putin in person in Alaska.

Zelenskyy flatters Trump, goes on Fox

Even if Trump never backs up his words with action, they aren’t completely worthless, as Zelenskyy well understands. He immediately seized upon Trump’s post to shore up his position with both Trump and his base.

Asked if the post was a game changer, Zelenskyy flattered the U.S. president, saying “Trump is a game changer by himself.” He added in a post on Telegram that Trump was “well informed” about the war (he is not) and “clearly understands the situation” (he does not).

Having learned to offer his thanks profusely, lest JD Vance berate him before the press, Zelenskyy said he was “grateful to President Trump for strong cooperation with the United States” and added, “We highly appreciate his determination to help end this war.”

Zelenskyy also very cleverly went on the Fox Network to cement that notion that Ukraine isn’t prepared to cede territory as part of any peace deal. He noted that, after today, Trump understands “we can’t just swap territories” in order to end the war. When asked if he believes Trump’s position has changed, Zelenskyy stated, “Yes, I think so. And God bless.”

Zelenskyy then shifted the focus to Putin. “It’s not about territories. It’s about the position of Putin. He will continue.” He argued that even if you gave Putin what he wanted, he would still continue. “So the question, ‘How to stop the war?’ is just ‘Stop Putin’s ambitions.’ To change his position [on] this war.”

The Russian response

Russia learned long ago that Trump says one thing one day and another the next, so it doesn’t do much good to get overly worked up even over what feels like a complete reversal and an attack. That’s likely why the Russian response was predictably muted.

Responding to the claim that Russia is in economic trouble, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov waved off concerns. “Let’s not forget that the world has entered a stage of completely unpredictable macroeconomic conditions,” he told the RBC news agency.

Peskov also seemed to indicate Russia was in this war for the long haul. “We are continuing our special military operation to protect our interests and achieve the goals [set by Putin],” Peskov declared. “We are doing this for the present and future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative.”

On the question of whether Russia was a “paper tiger” as Trump suggested, Peskov gave a rather strained and terse response. “Russia is not a tiger. Russia is more closely associated with a bear. There are no paper bears. Russia is a real bear.”

Lyin’ with tigers and bears

Oh my. Technically, Mr. Peskov, there are no paper tigers either, only real ones. But if there were such a thing as a “paper bear,” Russia is about as close as you can get to one.

And that’s exactly why Trump’s dismissive words probably stung. As evidenced by his insulting yet memorable nicknames for his political enemies, Trump has a knack for zeroing in on the weaknesses of those around him and expertly trolling them. And he may be finally coming around to a basic truth: If Russia really is so mighty, why hasn’t it won the war against a much smaller country like Ukraine?

In the coming days, Russia hawks within the GOP should seize upon Trump’s words, just as Zelenskyy has. They should put pressure on the GOP leaders to side with Trump and Ukraine, and they should urge the government to lock in Trump’s current position on Russia and Ukraine through additional weapons and sanctions packages.

And they should do it now. Because who knows what Trump will say and believe in a few weeks.