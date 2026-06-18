The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Ransom Rideout's avatar
Ransom Rideout
14h

This is a keeper Jay. I can't wait for your new Homeric musical to hit the Disney Concert Hall!!!

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Barbara B's avatar
Barbara B
14h

Scylla and Charybdis analogy appropriately applied and excellently executed.

Tip o’ the hat!

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