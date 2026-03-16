The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Fran's avatar
Fran
20h

He’s got Brendan Carr threatening the licensing of all broadcasters who report accurately on the situation. This must not happen. We are entering a new phase in the resistance movement as he escalates against our democracy.

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Maria K.'s avatar
Maria K.
20h

We knew he was going to escalate. With all the grace of a bull in a china shop.

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