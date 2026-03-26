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Monica Lee Rich's avatar
Monica Lee Rich
12hEdited

Frankly, on a social level, if my stepdaughter found out she was dating a young man who was a Trump supporter, she would walk away and never look back. Young women do NOT want to be around this type of young man, and these young men (late to the party) are now understanding the entire picture of what the MAGA agenda is all about, and that includes a lot of the removal of rights for young women. I wish it were deeper than basic birds and bees for some of these men but...hey, we will take it.

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Susan Stone's avatar
Susan Stone
12h

I love knowing that younger men are losing their attraction to trump. That does give me hope. And thanks to democrats like Mikie Sherrill, James Talarico, and Abigail Spanberger, the democrats have some good examples to follow for a winning strategy.

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