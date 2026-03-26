It’s finally happened: Trump has lost the men. And it’s by a lot.

An aggregate of Marist and Quinnipiac polling by CNN’s Harry Enten shows male voters abandoning Trump in droves. This is terrible news for Trump because he owes his election to those male voters. They picked him over Kamala Harris by 13 points in 2024.

Today, he’s seven points underwater with that same group.

Dig into the numbers and it gets worse for the GOP—while also presenting an opportunity for Democrats to alter the future of our politics for generations to come.

Seven points down and sinking

The 13 point spread over Harris that Trump once enjoyed is gone. In its place is a seven point net disapproval of Trump among male voters.

Granted, this is not an apples-to-apples comparison. The +13 number is from a match-up between two candidates, while the latter -7 figure is a straight up net approval rating. But with a majority of men now disapproving of Trump—and women doing so in even greater numbers—the GOP faces a major electoral problem. Republicans only won in 2024 because of the male vote.

More specifically, they won because men under 45 chose Trump over Harris by five points. This seismic shift was unusual for younger voters, who historically tend to vote more to the left. Trump won men in this group in 2024 thanks in large measure to manosphere influencers, who proved decisive in his victory.

Those same influencers who carried water for Trump in 2024—including Joe Rogan, Theo Von and Andrew Schulz—have turned sharply negative on Trump. Here are some choice quotes from these recent anti-Trump converts:

Rogan riffing on ICE: “You don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching people up, many of which turn out to actually be U.S. citizens… Are we really going to be the Gestapo? Is that what we’ve come to?” Von on Epstein, remarking after playing a clip of JD Vance on his show calling on the files to be released: “Yeah what changed?” Shultz on broken Trump promises: “I voted for none of this. He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for. I want him to stop the wars — he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget — he’s increasing it.”

Among men under 45, Trump is now a whopping 19 points underwater, per Enten.

This cooling of young men toward Trump is backed up by a survey by Third Way, a self-described centrist organization. It polled 1,462 registered voters and found that two-thirds of young men ages 18-29 disapproved of Trump’s job performance.

Drilling down, the disapproval numbers among white men mirrored those of Latino men, at 63 percent strongly or somewhat disapproving, while 79 percent of Black men disapproved.

Unsurprisingly, 97 percent of young Democratic male voters disapproved of Trump, while only 27 percent of young Republican male voters did. But notice where Trump lost the most support: independents. Sixty-eight percent of young male independent voters surveyed disapprove of Trump, mirroring larger studies showing independents have turned against him by a factor of two-to-one.

What this portends for November

The loss of support from men is a crushing weight upon Republicans’ electoral chances—and that’s just where things stand today. The numbers are likely going to worsen the longer the war in Iran drags on, while prices for gas, food and utilities continue to rise.

Indeed, per Enten, Trump’s net approval among young men on the issue of affordability is now a net negative 30 points. Those are catastrophic numbers on the very question voters cite as most important to them.

This was a key advantage Trump held over Harris in 2024, with men favoring Trump over Harris on the question of the cost of living by 10 points.

If men pull the lever for Democrats in November—or if they simply don’t show up at all—Speaker Johnson can kiss his majority good-bye. Indeed, if these numbers still hold come the midterms, the Senate will also be in play.

What this might mean for our future

When the experts finished sifting through the results and demographics of the 2024 election, the hardest lump in my gut was seeing how many young men had shifted to vote Republican. It’s one thing to lose a hugely consequential election. It’s another to fear we’ve lost our future—that the next generation will be worse.

The numbers today show that all hope is not lost. In fact, we have strong reason to hope anew. Beyond this election, a deeper question emerges: Might young men not only abandon Trump but actually return to the Democratic side, if the right candidates can speak to their concerns and present them with real solutions?

We’ve seen glimpses of that possibility with the election of Zohran Mamdani in New York City, as well as Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey, and recently James Talarico in Texas. These candidates all emphasized affordability in their successful campaigns.

Meanwhile, Trump remains dismissive of affordability and continues to gaslight voters by claiming things like gas prices aren’t really on the rise. But that’s the thing about those prices: they’re a daily billboard for voters who fill their tanks regularly. They know what they’re paying.

Young male voters form a third side of a key electoral triangle which, once pieced together, could unlock an era of electoral gains. Democrats are working to win back Latino voters traumatized by Trump’s draconian immigration enforcement and to persuade independent voters tired of Trump’s broken promises, corruption, incompetence and warmongering.

With men, and particularly young men, now abandoning Trump in large numbers, a new broad coalition is forming. If properly cultivated, it could sweep the GOP from power for a generation.

With the support of these voters, we can begin to imagine a post-Trump world. One where, if we elevate the right messengers, we deliver a New Promise for America—where ordinary people can thrive and get ahead, instead of always fighting to stay afloat; where we look out for and protect our neighbors and the most vulnerable among us; and where we revere our Constitution and the rule of law, instead of allowing one man and his cronies to run roughshod over them.

This vital work has already begun, and the pace will pick up soon. And I want to level with you here: It’s going to take strategic discipline and focused attention, to ensure our collective energies and resources are spent achieving the best national outcome. Look to this space next month for my first targeted recommendation of key candidates to support to flip the House and the Senate.

In the meantime, talk to the men in your lives, especially the young men, preferably without judgment or I-told-you-sos. Even if they have supported Trump before, they may be ready, like many of their peers, to walk away from him now.

Imagine how good that would feel.