In my piece out later this afternoon in The Big Picture, I lay out two basic, related ideas. The first is that Trump is making unforced errors in his public mishandling of the Epstein matter, and the second is that his legal strategy, such as it is, could actually make things far worse for him.

We’re familiar with Trump’s PR mishaps over Epstein, including how he pissed off and alienated a lot of his once unshakably loyal base by essentially calling them stupid for believing in Epstein conspiracies that he helped push out. But beyond watching these blunders, I’ve also had the pleasure of observing his lawyers misstep considerably on legal strategy, so I’ll lay that out for you, too.

I’ll see everyone back here tomorrow.

Jay