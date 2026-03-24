Images courtesy of Talking Feds

Whenever there is an extended government shutdown, our nation’s airports provide a flashpoint for the public’s frustration. They come to symbolize everything that is wrong with our politics. The pressure usually comes from air traffic controllers, whose presence is required even while they go unpaid. When they call out sick, many planes simply stop flying.

TSA workers face similar pressure: as essential employees, they must continue working without pay during a shutdown. As the political impasse drags on, these agents also begin to call out sick in protest, causing screener shortages and long security lines.

The current shutdown, though affecting only the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is now driven by TSA staff shortages. Both Democrats and Republicans had anticipated chaos at the airports and were prepared to blame the other. But Trump, ever the wild card, has now intervened. And he made it very clear that he, and only he, owns this mess.

It’s a political blunder of the highest order. But this is Trump, who never believes the normal rules of political gravity will pull him down.

Good luck with that.

A brief history of Senate dysfunction

To understand how we got to this weekend’s chaos with security lines snaking for hours through airports from Atlanta to LaGuardia, we need to rewind about 40 days. That’s when the parties first deadlocked over funding for DHS.

Back in mid-February, the Senate failed to pass a funding bill carving out DHS specifically for approval. Given the recent murders of U.S. citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, the political calculations had changed. Democrats refused to lend any votes in the Senate unless there were major changes to how ICE operated. That left the bill far short of the 60 needed to overcome the filibuster, and unfunded parts of DHS, including TSA, were effectively shut down.

TSA agents began missing paychecks. That went on for several weeks, causing many to scrounge for cash, take out loans, and plead with their landlords for extensions.

They also began organizing. As the pressure built, they launched a concerted sick-out campaign that hit major transportation hubs over the weekend. Per NBC News, more than 11 percent of TSA officers called out, with five airports seeing call-out rates above 35 percent. That led to huge security lines and many missed flights.

True to form, Republicans tried to pin the blame on Democrats, who responded with receipts of their multiple attempts to pass funding, all blocked by the GOP.

Cracks in the ICE

Despite the outward signs, negotiations between the parties had been continuing behind the scenes. As the New York Times reported, the White House had sent Border Czar Tom Homan to work out the terms of a possible deal:

Last week, Mr. Homan and another top White House aide offered narrow concessions on some of Democrats’ demands, including requiring immigration officers to show identification and limiting enforcement at sensitive locations like hospitals and schools. Mr. Homan then went to the Capitol twice last week to meet with a bipartisan group of senators whose support was viewed as essential to any deal. Though he and Senate Democrats acknowledged that there were outstanding issues, the meetings offered some momentum.

This weekend, with nerves in the GOP beginning to fray, the parties finally agreed to a workaround. That compromise would fund everything inside DHS except ICE, leaving that agency’s funding increases to another day.

Senate Majority Leader Thune then took that proposal to the White House over the weekend with a recommendation to agree to it.

Trump blocks forward progress

In a move reminiscent of his killing of the bipartisan border security deal in 2024, Trump refused to agree to the deal the two parties had finally hammered out. As GOP Sen. John Kennedy admitted, “It would have worked. We could have had TSA paid by the end of the week. But the President said ‘No deal.’”

Trump’s rationale for refusing to fund TSA is a bit convoluted and somewhat bafflingly involves his obsession with ramming the “SAVE America” Act through Congress in order to upend the November midterms. As the Times reported,

President Trump said on Monday that Republicans should stop negotiating with Democrats to end the partial government shutdown and instead focus on passing voting legislation, even as Transportation Security Administration agents work without paychecks and lines at some airports stretch for hours. “I’m suggesting strongly to the Republican Party, don’t make any deal on anything,” Mr. Trump said during a crime reduction event in Memphis. He suggested that he would use the standoff over funding for the Department of Homeland Security as leverage to pass his voter ID bill, which he says is necessary to combat voter fraud by noncitizens — something that is exceedingly rare. “Don’t make any deal on anything unless you include voter ID,” Mr. Trump said, referring to a bill that he calls the SAVE America Act.

As I’ve written about earlier, the “SAVE America Act” has no realistic chance of passage unless the GOP kills the filibuster rule, which Thune apparently lacks the vote to do even if he wanted to. For Trump to hold TSA hostage over an unwinnable legislative battle is political lunacy—meaning just par for the course at Mar-a-Lago.

ICE-capades at the airports

Instead of ending the TSA chaos, Trump announced via Truth Social that he would send ICE agents into 13 airports around the country. This move was largely staged to own the Dems, but was ostensibly also to have ICE assist TSA with security.

There are a few problems with that plan.

First, as former TSA administrator John Pistole explained on Meet the Press, ICE agents can’t assist with passenger screening because they aren’t trained to do so. Their presence won’t speed up security lines because they have no technical training on CT scanners, explosive trace detection or alarm resolution—things that only TSA officers can perform. Pistole called the deployment a band-aid on what is fundamentally a political problem.

Second, TSA agents, who haven’t been paid in weeks, often resent ICE as untrained scabs undermining their sick-outs. Further, because ICE agents are currently deployed only to 13 major airports, TSA agents can readily shift their strategy and impact other regional or small airports where ICE agents aren’t deployed.

Third, the presence of ICE agents makes for embarrassing imagery as they are photographed and filmed standing around doing nothing productive. This is reminiscent of what the National Guard in Washington, D.C. has been reduced to: mere props for the regime.

And finally, as ICE steps up immigration enforcement actions inside airports, the risk of public confrontations rises. We already saw what that might look like in an arrest on Sunday night at SFO, a day before a national deployment began. Videos of the arrest spread quickly on social media, and ICE can ill afford another debacle. But Trump’s order drives up the chances of more violent encounters between ICE and the public. The last thing ICE wants is irate and exhausted passengers facing off against its agents, whose lawlessness and abuses led to the airport chaos and delays in the first place.

Begging a change of course

The reality of Trump fully owning the TSA and airport chaos presents a looming political disaster for the GOP. Per Politico, GOP leaders have now gone back to Trump to beg him to change course. Four Republican senators—Katie Britt of Alabama, Bernie Moreno of Ohio, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Steve Daines of Montana—met with Trump on Monday evening:

Their pitch, according to two people with knowledge of it, was to pass a funding bill that would fund all of DHS except specific parts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is already funded under last year’s GOP megabill. Graham told colleagues on the Senate floor after the meeting that the president is now open to a new party-line reconciliation bill after rejecting the idea over the weekend, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said. That could give Republicans a path to pass more ICE funding — if they can muster the votes.

This morning, Sen. Kennedy struck an optimistic tone, saying that he had spoken with Majority Leader Thune, and he believes Trump may be back on board.

Time will tell if Trump goes along with yet another strategic retreat.

Meanwhile, long lines persist at major airports and the public’s ire is growing. Bad news indeed keeps appearing at every turn, from a war in the Middle East with a price tag of $200 billion, to soaring gas and grocery prices, to snarled and even deadly air travel as air traffic controllers continue to be in dangerously short supply.

Such is America under a Republican-controlled government—a reality ripe for Democrats to leverage come November.