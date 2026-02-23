Photo courtesy of The Atlantic Council

On Friday, a 6-3 majority of the Supreme Court, including two of his own appointees, struck down Trump’s “Liberation Day” and other tariffs.

The decision was a long time coming, and there is a lot to unwind, including who, if anyone, will be repaid the $175 billion in tariffs illegally collected so far.

But before we consider that remedy down the road, there are three things to note at this point.

First, the reason Trump lost might well bleed over into other major challenges to his executive actions and overreach. This could affect major upcoming cases, from illegal impoundment to his efforts to “nationalize” elections.

Second, Trump’s rage and overt attacks on the justices won’t do him any favors in those cases. It’s foolish to antagonize the very people who will decide the limits of his power.

And third, his middle finger to the decision in the form of a worldwide tariff of 15 percent is both legally dubious and politically stupid.

“Major questions” comes back to bite

Last April in a piece in The Big Picture, I highlighted a legal vulnerability in Trump’s tariff policies: the so-called “Major Questions” doctrine. I wrote at the time,

A far more promising avenue for challenging Trump’s tariffs comes from something the Chief Justice appears to have made up himself: the so-called “Major Questions” doctrine. This is more a question of statutory interpretation than one addressing the constitutional delegation of powers. It says that whenever the White House is embarking upon new programs with “vast economic or political significance,” that program must have specific authorization from Congress.

I highlighted the Court’s use of this newly invented doctrine to strike down Biden-era student loan forgiveness programs and predicted that it would be deployed against Trump to invalidate his tariff scheme.

And indeed, to my admitted satisfaction, the “major questions” doctrine was the basis for the majority striking down Trump’s tariffs in the Learning Resources opinion last Friday:

The Court has long expressed ‘reluctan[ce] to read into ambiguous statutory test’ extraordinary delegations of Congress’s powers…In Biden v. Nebraska, 600 U.S. 477 (2023), for example, we declined to read authorization to “waive or modify” statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs as a delegation of power to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt…. “We have described several of these cases as ‘major questions’ cases…. [B]oth separation of powers principles and a practical understanding of legislative intent” suggested Congress would not have delegated “highly consequential power” through ambiguous language.

Of particular interest was Justice Gorsuch’s concurrence. I should first caution that I rarely agree with Gorsuch on anything. The amount of common ground is exactly this small patch, where he writes,

The Constitution lodges the Nation’s lawmaking powers in Congress alone, and the major questions doctrine safeguards that assignment against executive encroachment. Under the doctrine’s terms, the President must identify clear statutory authority for the extraordinary delegated power he claims. And, as the principal opinion explains, that is a standard he cannot meet. Whatever else might be said about Congress’s work in IEEPA, it did not clearly surrender to the President the sweeping tariff power he seeks to wield.

Gorsuch swipes at the liberals, then he swipes at the radicals (whom he usually joins) but concludes with this message, with which I find myself in whole agreement:

For those who think it important for the Nation to impose more tariffs, I understand that today’s decision will be disappointing. All I can offer them is that most major decisions affecting the rights and responsibilities of the American people (including the duty to pay taxes and tariffs) are funneled through the legislative process for a reason. Yes, legislating can be hard and take time. And, yes, it can be tempting to bypass Congress when some pressing problem arises. But the deliberative nature of the legislative process was the whole point of its design. Through that process, the Nation can tap the combined wisdom of the people’s elected representatives, not just that of one faction or man. There, deliberation tempers impulse, and compromise hammers disagreements into workable solutions. And because laws must earn such broad support to survive the legislative process, they tend to endure, allowing ordinary people to plan their lives in ways they cannot when the rules shift from day to day. In all, the legislative process helps ensure each of us has a stake in the laws that govern us and in the Nation’s future. For some today, the weight of those virtues is apparent. For others, it may not seem so obvious. But if history is any guide, the tables will turn and the day will come when those disappointed by today’s result will appreciate the legislative process for the bulwark of liberty it is.

The White House would do well to note this concurrence, because its reasoning could apply to upcoming challenges to Trump’s authority, including additional tariffs, the War Powers Resolution, and his attempts to wrest control of federal elections from the states.

If he starts to lose Gorsuch on some of these big cases, Trump’s position with even this radical Court is more precarious than he may realize.

Sure, attack the justices personally, that will work!

It was inevitable that Trump would go off on social media and in his public speeches against the justices who dared tell him that his powers were limited by law. But even for Trump, this time he took things a bit far. He personally attacked the justices, even claiming, without evidence, that they were “swayed for foreign interests.”

Such a charge is rich coming from the man steeped in conflicts of interest with foreign nations and whose family regularly receives gifts and crypto investments from them.

Trump also brought the justices’ loved ones up in a veiled threat upon them. “I think it’s an embarrassment to their families,” Trump said, knowing how this rhetoric could result in direct threats against the justices’ family members from his more rabid and unhinged followers. It was stochastic terrorism as only Trump can deploy.

His tirade even drew a rare rebuke from the Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board (as opposed to its newsroom, which has done a stellar job of holding him to account). Those far-right editors wrote,

President Trump owes the Supreme Court an apology—to the individual Justices he smeared on Friday and the institution itself. Mr. Trump doubtless won’t offer one, but his rant in response to his tariff defeat at the Court was arguably the worst moment of his Presidency.

I wouldn’t say “worst,” but it was likely one of the stupidest.

Perhaps the justices are accustomed to Trump behaving this way. But perhaps they’re also aware that any two of them who just voted with the majority could sink much of his authoritarian agenda.

Trump seems wholly oblivious to this reality, but the fact remains that he is threatening the justices at his own peril.

A new 15 percent global tariff isn’t the flex Trump thinks

Within moments of the decision’s announcement, and as if he had anticipating the ruling, Trump officially responded by declaring a 15 percent worldwide tariff on all imports, presumably under Section 122 of the Trade Act.

Let’s break this down a bit.

Section 122 isn’t about trade deficits, which were the basis for his “emergency” announcements and “Liberation Day” tariffs. Rather, that section concerns “balance of payments” deficits and how to deal with an economic crisis by raising tariffs.

So, what is a “balance of payment” deficit? I had to look this up, too, so don’t feel bad.

Balance of payment deficits occur when a country is losing reserves and can’t finance its international obligations due to capital flight, falling reserves, attacks on its currency, etc. It’s real crisis level stuff. But that’s not the U.S. today. Very few economists would say we’re experiencing a “balance of payments” situation.

The White House will argue that’s not up to anyone but Trump and his advisors to decide, but they may have to back this up in court. So expect lawsuits and motions for injunctions on these new tariffs. Trump’s own lawyers may have sunk this argument inadvertently by arguing earlier that Section 122 doesn’t have any obvious application to what Trump was addressing under the IEEPA and noting that balance of payments deficits are conceptually distinct from trade deficits.

Even if this legal effort stalls out in the courts, as we’ve seen happen before, Trump can only impose the tariffs for 150 days without obtaining reauthorization from Congress.

That timing is rather interesting. It would place tariffs front and center in late summer, just in time for it to remind voters in the midterms how much they hate Trump’s tariffs.

In short, Trump could have done the smart thing and used the Supreme Court’s ruling as an off-ramp from his disastrous tariff policy—and then blamed the Court for any continued economic fallout.

Instead, Trump lashed out and alienated the “swing” members of the Court, including a critical vote from Justice Gorsuch, all while reinstating tariffs for up to 150 days and forcing the GOP-led Congress to vote on them as voters focus on the midterms. It is a self-inflicted political and legal disaster—and he has no one to blame but himself.