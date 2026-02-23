The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
5h

The iron is hot. Don't touch the iron. The iron is hot. Don't touch the... When one deals with a child one must treat him like a child. He's such an ignorant piece of

Reply
Share
Gerry's avatar
Gerry
5h

Will probably regret it soon enough, but mad respect for the highlighted section of Gorsuch’s concurrence; great writing of crystalline clarity.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jay Kuo and others
79 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture