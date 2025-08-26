Image courtesy of the Today show.

Last night, after the markets closed, Trump sought to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook. He posted a letter to her on his Truth Social account, which said in part,

Pursuant to my authority under Article II of the Constitution of the United States and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, as amended, you are hereby removed from your position on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, effective immediately.

First, a note to the media. Trump didn’t fire Cook. He’s trying to fire her. There’s a big difference. Under the law, Trump does not actually have the power to do this, just as he doesn’t have the power to unilaterally declare things like birthright citizenship null. So please fix your headlines, and stop buying into the White House narrative without question or critical thinking.

In that letter, Trump also smeared Cook’s good name and character.

The American people must be able to have full confidence in the honesty of the members entrusted with setting policy and overseeing the Federal Reserve. In light of your deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter, they cannot and I do not have such confidence in your integrity.

There is, I should emphasize, no proof of any “deceitful and potentially criminal conduct” by Cook.

Trump has moved to fire a lot of people he doesn’t like lately. But for many, including international investors, his attack on Cook crossed an important line. And the way in which Trump is now trying to sack Cook serves as a microcosm for everything that is horribly wrong, icky and authoritarian about the Trump White House.

That makes the details of his attack worth exploring in greater depth.

Trump’s takeover goals

With the GOP in Congress acting completely subserviently, and many of our civil institutions from legacy media to universities capitulating to Trump’s absurd demands, there remain two important checks on his authoritarian power.

The first is the federal judiciary, which is now serving as a final guardrail for our democracy in so many cases.

The second is the markets. And those often look to the Federal Reserve for guidance as to how the economy is faring.

We’re all familiar with Trump’s regular attacks on Fed chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump himself appointed. Powell has been reluctant to lower interest rates given the threat of persistent inflation. Notably, recent price hikes across our economy have resulted in large part from Trump’s own policies, such as high tariffs and the destruction of clean energy programs which drive up electrical bills. Trump is mad about being held accountable, through higher interest rates, for the mess he put us in.

Trump wants the Fed to lower interest rates so the equity markets will boom and his hundred million dollar personal investment in U.S. bonds will pay off as yields fall and prices rise. Such a move by the Fed could of course also increase inflation, perhaps by signifcant amounts. But that could actually help Trump inflate his way out of the trillions in new debt he created.

The Fed has not been cooperating with Trump’s demands, choosing instead to take a cautious approach in light of that persistent inflation. So now Trump wants to install a loyalist majority on the Fed board so he can control its decisions.

This is a recipe for economic catastrophe. The Federal Reserve has always operated free of political pressure, responding to economic conditions based on its own expert assessments. A Fed Board that is captive to Trump’s wishes, however, could quickly overheat the economy through aggressive interest rate drops, leading to runaway inflation. As economist Justin Wolfers noted, this is precisely what happened in Turkey, where another autocrat took control of monetary policy.

The Fed board has seven seats, and Trump already has filled two of them. A third vacancy would give him near control, but more importantly, his message will already have been delivered: Do things my way, or pack your bags.

Trump is targeting another high profile Black woman leader

Lisa Cook is the first African American ever to serve on that seven person board, so it’s little surprise she was Trump’s first target on the Fed board after he failed to move Powell.

Cook is accustomed to partisan attacks, and to being the only Black woman in a field dominated by white men. “Economics is neither a welcoming nor a supportive profession for women,” she co-wrote in a New York Times OpEd back in 2019. She added, “But if economics is hostile to women, it is especially antagonistic to Black women.”

President Biden nominated her to the Fed Board of Governors in 2022, but the GOP predictably sought to block her, claiming she was “unqualified.” In fact, Cook had worked at the Treasury and had extensive academic experience. Then Vice President Kamala Harris had to cast the deciding tie-breaking, 50-50 vote in the Senate.

(I should add here that a candidate’s supposed lack of qualifications can never again be asserted seriously by the GOP Senate in the wake of its string of recent confirmations of Trump’s wholly unqualified picks.)

But if Trump truly wants to flip the Fed, Cook is an odd choice to focus on. She’s not considered one of the more “hawkish” members of the board standing in the way of lower rates. Last November, in fact, she delivered a speech indicating she was in favor of continuing to lower them. That of course was before Trump began his campaign of tariffs that caused inflation to creep back into the economy, then roar more recently. But Cook is clearly more “dovish” on rates than some of her colleagues on the Board.

The Trump regime’s decision to go after Cook, and even falsely label her a “criminal,” has everything to do with optics meant to satisfy the MAGA base. After all, Trump has consistently sought to associate “crime” with Black female leaders, including Mayor Karen Bass in Los Angeles, Mayor Muriel Bowser in D.C., and recently New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who also now stands accused of “mortgage fraud” (more on that below).

Trump knows he can put up Cook’s picture with a label of “criminal” and his millions of racist followers need see no more.

Weaponized accusations

Trump’s lackey at the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is Bill Pulte. For weeks, Pulte has been weaponizing his position by sifting through years-old records looking for evidence of “mortgage fraud” that he can hurl against Trump’s enemies.

As an initial matter, the strategy is deeply ironic, given that Trump himself was found liable for committing fraud in his financial statements, including making false statements about the size and value of his properties such as his New York City condominium. Trump likely relishes the idea of turning this around and falsely accusing his political enemies of committing financial fraud. It’s a classic case of projection.

Recently, Pulte tweeted accusations that Cook committed mortgage fraud for listing a second property as her primary residence. He dug up documents Cook had signed to obtain her financing, made a lot of changes noise about how the signatures matched (as if she would deny they were hers) and has been calling for her to resign ever since, claiming as a dig on Trump’s erstwhile prosecutors that “no one is above the law” and even making a criminal referral of Cook to the Justice Department.

This, of course, is the same tired playbook that Pulte used against Letitia James and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA)—two people who notably worked to hold Trump to account for his actions. This operation has several goals, including 1) to create a false equivalence and an opportunity for “whataboutism” when Trump’s own criminality is raised, 2) to punish Trump’s enemies and send a warning signal to others not to try to come after him, and 3) to weaponize the federal government generally and bring all aspects of it, from the FHFA to the Justice Department to the Federal Reserve itself, under Trump’s heel.

I should also note that there are also circumstances where the listing of a second property as your primary residence might be perfectly legal. As many lenders regularly inform their customers, you can buy a new primary residence without selling your existing home.

This whole attack may prove to be without legal merit, but Trump doesn’t care. He has leapt to the conclusion that Cook is a “criminal” and is now firing her “for cause.”

What constitutes a “for cause” firing?

Let’s be clear. A Twitter accusation by Pulte isn’t evidence of wrongdoing. And under the 1913 law cited by Trump in his letter, Cook can only be fired “for cause.”

So what does “for cause” mean here? As attorney Norm Eisen of Democracy Defenders explained on CNN, cause means proof that the law has been broken or some kind of gross misconduct on the job. What they have on Cook doesn’t come close. After all, if a partisan tweet by some random official were sufficient to establish “cause” for firing a public official, it would render the “for cause” protection meaningless.

Cook understands this, and she isn’t resigning. She said in a statement, “President Trump purported to fire me 'for cause' when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so. I will not resign. I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.”

Moreover, when it comes to the Federal Reserve, there are even more protections than there are for other agencies. While this SCOTUS has been dismayingly deferential to Trump when it comes to his “unitary executive” theory of government, permitting him to fire even members of oversight and watchdog agencies, when it comes to the Federal Reserve they have, at least so far, drawn a line.

Indeed, even the radical majority recently noted that the Fed is a unique quasi-private entity, and that this status shields it from presidential meddling.

Trump no doubt hopes that SCOTUS will roll over again when it comes to Cook’s case, or otherwise find that Trump established sufficient cause for termination. But even the right wing members of the Court may hesitate to hand Trump the keys to the setting of interest rates, especially now that he has also fired the commissioner in charge of telling us what the inflation numbers are.

This is certainly heading to litigation. Cook has already hired Abbe Lowell as her attorney, signaling a bitter court fight ahead.

On the news of Trump’s attempted firing of Cook, the dollar plummeted and long-term yields rose, making everything more expensive for Americans.

And should Trump ultimately succeed in turning the Fed into just one more arm of the White House, our international partners and bond holders may vote with their money by refusing to accept lower yields with ever increasing risks.

That makes the fight over Cook something far larger than whether Trump can fire a single official on unproven allegations. It’s really about whether Trump, as a would-be authoritarian, can bully his way into the most independent and impactful economic decision making body in the nation, if not the world.

The answer from the Supreme Court had better be a resounding no, or off the economic cliff—in a bus driven by a senile madman—we will all soon go.