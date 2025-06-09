The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Ortolano's avatar
Chris Ortolano
2h

We need a general strike supported by the major unions; shut down the economy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
2h

I just received a news alert that Newsom has, indeed, filed suit. I haven't read the details, and even if I did, I'll wait for Jay and/or Joyce Vance to comment on it. Stay safe, everyone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture