The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
5hEdited

Many fossil-fuel specialists are saying that global oil reserves have been drawn down at unsustainable rates to meliorate price rises, but this coming June could be the crunch point, and crude oil soars, creating the start of "demand destruction", i.e., a mad scramble to replace hydrocarbon in national economies.

trump's answer: Hey, no worries, we're the leaders in oil production, and we're dealin' today...come on down! What he doesn't say is that US crude will be sold at "market price", and even to American consumers...take note, MAGAts, that means YOU.

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
5h

I think the truth is--he doesn't care. The whole scenario of his presidency is a fairy tale that he makes up minute-by-minute in his mind. And that, to him, is reality. The GOP doesn't panic because they have blind religious faith that he is invincible. Problem is, they are totally prepared to make the messiah fairy tale come to pass for him IN ANY WAY NECESSARY. Unfortunately, the rest of us are along for this ride, like it or not.

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