Yesterday I wrote about the Four Ds when it comes to the White House’s strategy and response to the Epstein matter: Deny, Delay, Deceive and Distract.

Today, I want to drill down on the first D because Trump’s efforts to deny his involvement with Epstein are quickly falling apart. To Trump’s dismay, Epstein remains the top story in the news again. And it’s in part because Trump’s attempts to deny and cover up the story are so clumsy.

We know from Watergate (and Barbra Streisand) that the one thing the public cannot resist is a cover-up. It creates intrigue, raises speculation, spawns conspiracies, and draws ever more eyeballs and clicks, as everyone from the press to pundits to amateur internet sleuths weighs in on what the denier might be hiding.

Trump should have learned this from his attempts to cover up alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election. Indeed, even if there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove criminal collusion, Trump’s cover-up would have led to obstruction charges had it been permissible to indict and prosecute a sitting president.

On Epstein, Trump’s denials and attempts to sweep the Epstein matter under a golden MAGA rug led to no less than three big stories yesterday.

Bondi told him he was in the files

The Wall Street Journal confirmed, through multiple officials, something we all suspected. According to sources, back in May, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump that his name was in the Epstein files, among many other names. Further, according to the paper, that meeting and briefing was a turning point that led to the Epstein investigation coming to an end:

They also told Trump that senior Justice Department officials didn’t plan to release any more documents related to the investigation of the convicted sex offender because the material contained child pornography and victims’ personal information, the officials said. Trump said at the meeting he would defer to the Justice Department’s decision to not release any further files. The meeting set the stage for the high-profile review to come to an end.

The paper noted that “Trump said last week in response to a journalist’s question that Bondi hadn’t told him that his name was in the files.”

I dug up that moment. Here’s Trump’s denial on July 15, when asked directly if Bondi had told him his name was in the files. Trump replied, “No, no,” only saying that Bondi had told him about the “credibility” of various things in the files. He then declared that the files contained fake evidence planted by Democrats.

The notion that Democrats planted his name in the files or fabricated them in some way makes zero sense, of course. Trump would have us believe that the files were compromised at the direction of Obama, but Democrats didn’t use them against him in 2016 and let him win.

Then he claimed they were tampered with later by Biden so they could be weaponized against Trump, but somehow the Democrats didn’t use this either in 2024, allowing Trump to win again.

All along, according to this twisted logic, Democrats were simply hoping that Trump would order the files released as a self-own for the ages. If this was an attempt to frame Trump, it is the worst effort in history.

So how certain was Bondi that Trump was in the files when she told him back in May?

Remember, in late February, Bondi handed out binders to 15 right-wing influencers as “Part One” of her release of the Epstein files. But there was a lot still missing, so she wrote a letter to Kash Patel at the FBI alleging that there were still thousands of pages of documents with the FBI at its Southern District of New York office. She insisted the FBI turn over everything, including “records, documents, audio and visual recordings, and material related to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Then, beginning in March, Bondi allegedly ordered the FBI to comb through the files tagging instances of Trump’s name. As The Hill reported last Friday:

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he has received information that Attorney General Pam Bondi “pressured” about 1,000 FBI personnel to comb through tens of thousands of pages of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and flag any mention of President Trump. Durbin made the explosive allegation in letters he sent Friday to Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino seeking more information about the administration’s handling of files related to Epstein and asking why senior officials were allegedly focused on looking for documents connecting Trump to Epstein.

There is reportedly even a spreadsheet containing a record of these instances. As legal blogger Allison Gill noted in her investigation,

Individual analysts were told to flag mentions of Trump by document and page number by logging them in an Excel spreadsheet, then they’d hand in their spreadsheet at the end of their (sometimes 24 or even 48-hour) shift.

The analysts she’d spoken with had alleged that there “were approximately 100,000 files containing roughly 300,000 pages” and that the process was “chaotic,” with instructions and orders “constantly changing.” Because of that chaos, the files wound up stored on a “shared drive” that anyone within the division could access, with the “usual permission restrictions” not in place.

Expect that log, if it exists as reported, to come out, and for those who worked on it and ordered or had knowledge of the review, including Bondi, Patel and Bongino, to be the subject of further and determined inquiry.

If you like subpoena coladas…

Trump suffered another blow yesterday evening as three Republicans joined five Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement to issue a subpoena to the Justice Department for the Epstein files.

This news honestly caught many, including me, off guard. After all, Speaker Johnson had moved to suppress further congressional action by ordering a House recess until September. We all thought the action was done.

But then, some eleventh hour drama—my favorite kind! It unfolded early yesterday evening during a meeting of the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee, arising as a motion by Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) to subpoena the Justice Department to release files related to Epstein.

Democrats were very clever here. Best as I can tell, they figured out that, at least on this particular subcommittee, most of the GOP members were publicly on record as supporting a full release of the files. So they used the subcommittee, rather than the full Oversight Committee, to raise their motion.

At first, the subcommittee chair, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who seemed caught by surprise, put the vote off, probably to go talk to House leadership about what was going down. But after the break, the subcommittee returned and the motion carried, even after Republicans tried to poison it by loading it down with a bunch of subpoenas aimed at Clinton and Biden. The Democrats said fine to all of those, full transparency all around, and the motion was approved.

There was even a pathetically comical moment where Higgins tried to assert, despite it having only received two “no” votes cast by himself and Rep. Andy Biggs (Q-AZ), that Lee’s motion had actually failed. Democrats had to request a roll call, proving it had passed by a vote of 8-2. You can see it all go down in this C-SPAN clip:

The subpoena has yet to be drafted, but Democrats will have some time to work on that now that there is no other congressional business. Meanwhile, GOP House leadership is probably wondering how the Democrats pulled off this fast one. But hey, a Congressional subpoena is a subpoena, no matter what panel issues it.

The book is real, dog

As a cherry on top of yesterday’s Epstein sundae, last night Bradley Edwards, a lawyer for over 200 of Epstein’s victims, told MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell that the now infamous book that Epstein’s friends gave him on his 50th birthday, which allegedly contains a damning letter from Trump, is an “absolute fact.”

He also asserted that his clients helped assemble the book and were familiar with its contents.

And the biggest revelation yet: He believes with certainty that the book is in the possession of the Epstein estate in Florida and that its lawyers would turn it over to authorities or Congress if subpoenaed.

Here’s a clip of the interview with Edwards:

You can watch the full interview here:

Remember, Trump claimed the letter in the leather bound birthday book is a “fake” and even sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion over its reporting on it. We may see that narrative collapse, too, as investigations retrieve the volume, likely by way of subpoena to Epstein’s estate.

Oh, and one more bit of rainbow sprinkles on top. The diligent folks at the MeidasTouch Network unearthed a video deposition of Epstein from 2010, where rather than admit he and Trump were in the presence of underage girls together, he pled the Fifth (along with other amendments):

Trump himself once famously asked, “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Every time Trump is proven to be a liar trying to cover up the Epstein story, he loses further credibility with his own base, which has fixated for years upon the Epstein story. Learning that Trump himself may be one of the evil parties in those files, and watching his denials collapse and grow more desperate, will at a minimum hold their attention, causing a substantial number to lose faith in him.

The QAnon folks in particular, those most duped by the false claims against “satanic Democrat pedophiles,” are not a group that Trump wants to see grow angry with him. But it may be too late. Yesterday, and notably, the QAnon shaman himself blasted Trump, writing yesterday, “F*ck this stupid piece of sh*t. What a fraud.”