The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Kuo's avatar
Jay Kuo
8h

Update: I misspelled Barbra Streisand’s name and they’re taking away my gay card.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Frances López's avatar
Frances López
9h

Ah, Jay, you have such fun with words. My Friday night cocktail will be a "Subpoena Colada."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture