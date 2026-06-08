The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Cally Schwartz's avatar
Cally Schwartz
23m

We know this. However,he may get a different kind of uprising than anticipated.

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Brenda Feeney's avatar
Brenda Feeney
16m

Kristen Welker did a fabulous job with this interview. How she kept her composure through this lie riddled interview with a toddler is way beyond anything I could ever do.

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