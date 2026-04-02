The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Joy's avatar
Joy
4d

Reminds me of Monty Python: “The flogging will continue until morale improves”

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5 replies
Patch Eckert's avatar
Patch Eckert
4d

I literally cannot hear that war criminal's voice without experiencing visceral anger

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