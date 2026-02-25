Reps. Hank Johnson (D-GA) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY) dozed off during Trump’s SOTU address. (Photo from Twitter)

Due to my flight schedule, and out of self-preservation, I didn’t watch Trump’s State of the Union live. Nor did I endure the full 1 hour, 47 minutes—a new dismal record.

But I did watch key portions early this morning, reviewed the inevitably long fact checks (they are not worth repeating because we know he just lies and lies), and reviewed real-time “dial” data on how he did among live TV viewers across the political spectrum.

I can say confidently that Trump’s State of the Union was not strong. Instead, it was the thing Trump most fears: boring.

The many versions of Trump

At times, we saw “Trump the gameshow host,” calling out guests in the audience and doling out awards—even the Presidential Medal of Freedom—like some kind of Bob Carnival Barker. Trump awarded that honor to U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team goalie Connor Hellebuyck, diminishing its value going forward. Hellebuyck had joined much of the team in allowing themselves to be used as political tools by a man who thrives on stolen glory. The gold medaling U.S. women’s hockey team took the wiser course and declined the invitation.

There was the familiar “Trump the divider” that MAGA had tuned in to see. Trump sneered at Democrats, who sat largely stone-faced as he labeled them “crazy.” At one point, he tried to pull a Joe Biden, asking Congress to stand if they agreed that the U.S. should prioritize protecting U.S. citizens over “illegal aliens.” Trump thinks he delivered a great visual, with Democrats refusing to stand for such a basic idea, at least in his mind. But what much of the country instead saw was a leader who had completely failed to protect U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alexi Pretti, even as his ICE and CBP goons attacked immigrants.

Then we had “Trump the evader.” On major issues, Trump said nothing at all. ICE raids, and frozen DHS funding generally, didn’t make it into his speech. Nor did Ukraine, despite it being the fourth anniversary of Russia’s all-out invasion. His reasons for threatening Iran, complete with a massive U.S. military build-up, didn’t make the cut. And despite victims of Epstein in attendance as guests of Democratic lawmakers, and deep interest in this issue by his own MAGA base, Trump said nothing about the widening scandal which has already begun to take down political leaders in other countries.

Not moving that needle

Trump went into the State of the Union with record low approval numbers, particularly among independents, Latinos and young voters. According to the most recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS:

Some of the steepest declines include a 19-point drop in approval among Latino Americans and an 18-point drop among Americans younger than 45. Among political independents, Trump’s approval rating has dropped 15 points over the past year to 26%, the lowest it’s been in either of his terms.

Given this slide in approval among key demographics that helped get him elected, a humbler and wiser leader would seek a course correction. There are, after all, still over eight months until the midterm elections. But if anyone thought that Trump might use the occasion to announce new initiatives and “turn the Titanic around,” to use JD Vance’s unintentionally apt description, they left disappointed.

Trump is especially underwater over his handling of the economy and inflation. True to form, his response to these issues was to blame Biden, who has been out of office for well over a year. Trump insisted the country is doing great, prices are coming down, and the economy is “roaring” when it objectively is not. In short, Trump asked voters to believe him and not their own experiences.

On a key issue of affordability, which Democrats have been hammering on, he treated it as a political issue and not a real concern. He downplayed ordinary Americans’ concerns about high prices while promising more tax cuts to corporations. And he defended his power to impose tariffs unilaterally, despite last Friday’s 6-3 ruling by the Supreme Court severely limiting that power.

Economic issues scored particularly low for Trump among members of a focus group watching the speech in Arizona. The polling firm Navigator conducted a real-time survey of audience sentiment, including Republicans, independents and Democrats, noting where Trump flopped with them:

Throughout Trump’s speech, dials took a dip whenever Trump tried to sell Americans on a narrative of a “golden age” and non-stop “winning.” When Trump spent around 30 seconds on how Americans are tired of all the “winning,” dials fell below 30, with independents turning dials around 25…. [H]is first mention of tariffs saw dials take a sharp downturn. Overall, participants turned dials to around 40, with Republicans and independents just under 50, and Democrats turning more steeply around 20. Dials remained negative as he discussed alternative routes for incorporating his tariffs despite the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

On questions of democracy and voting, Trump also fared poorly. While Republicans and independents generally approve of Voter ID (often unaware that states already verify identification), his attacks on mail-in voting and claim that this was his “third term” pushed dials down, particularly among independents.

Heading straight toward the iceberg in November

If Trump was hoping to win over voters through his speech, that was a bust. Around two-thirds of those polled by Navigator felt he did “not well” on representing the interests of “people like you,” and a slightly greater percentage said Trump’s speech had focused on the “wrong things.”

These numbers indicate that Trump continues to hold on to his base of MAGA voters, which comprises roughly a third of the electorate. Those numbers, should they persist through November, suggest a shellacking of Republicans in Congress in the midterm elections.

The GOP lawmakers in attendance, forced repeatedly to stand and applaud many of Trump’s most unpopular statements, demonstrated visible weakness and sycophancy. With each ovation, they tied themselves more tightly to the ship that cannot turn around and will soon sink from striking ice.

Trump delivered… a big yawn

Tom Nichols of The Atlantic aptly described the end of the evening as approaching the state of a desperate and tired TV act:

As the whole business dragged on, the atmosphere started to seem less like a game show and more like the late-night Jerry Lewis telethons of the 1970s, in which a tired but pumped Lewis alternately griped at the audience, broke into maudlin emotion, or jumped up to welcome a new guest. The only thing Trump did not do was explain his policies—especially about war and peace—to Congress or the American people.

As a TV personality, Trump knows that the worst indictment is that he has become boring. For a leader whose power depends on keeping the nation riveted upon himself, the golden paint has begun to flake. In the wider potential viewing audience, many Democrats and independents simply did not tune in to hear what Trump had to say—likely because they expected more of the same.

CNN reported that the pool of viewers who watched Trump deliver his address was around 13 percentage points more Republican than the general public. That indicates that a large chunk of voters simply aren’t receptive to Trump’s messaging at all. And who can blame them for not wanting to hear him drone on for nearly two hours with the same lies, exaggerations and attacks?

That Trump has become painfully uninteresting may prove the most worrisome development for Republicans in the upcoming midterms. After all, Trump and the GOP depend heavily on his unique showmanship to deliver their message. What happens when most of the country is plain sick of the Trump show and has decided to tune him out?