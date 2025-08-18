The Status Kuo

Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
Modeling classic abuser behavior, Trump demands to know what Zelenskyy was wearing to make Putin attack him.

Larry Pointer
Why does everyone seem to have forgotten that the dumber of his two sons once bragged about getting their financing from the Russian oligarchs once most US banks shut them off. They seem to have forgotten that the $350 MILLION he owes Deutsche Bank was backed by laundered Russian funds. Putin OWNS the Trump business quite literally. Who do they think came up with the money to buy his tacky Scottish golf course for CASH, right after he defaulted on his massive loan for the Chicago tower?

