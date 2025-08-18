Perhaps it’s time, as Trump once famously said, that we shut the whole thing down until we can figure out what’s going on.

Trump’s policy on the war in Ukraine is as confused and muddled as his mind these days, and that’s a very dangerous thing. In the course of a few months, we have careened from Trump berating Zelenskyy in the White House and telling him he had no cards, to watching his slow realization that perhaps everyone else was right about Vladimir Putin, to his hastily called and disastrous meeting in Alaska, to whatever we call his position today.

It’s easy to get lost in all of this. It is incoherent, contradictory and riddled with mysteries, not the least of which is what Putin actually said to Trump behind closed doors for three hours that made the whole Alaska meeting fall apart.

So I’m going to attempt the impossible and try to explain where we are today—with the caveat that we may not be here on these grounds for very long.

Trump’s bumpy path on Ukraine

We all remember the shameful White House meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, where Trump made clear he was prepared to plow ahead with his own deal with Russia and leave Ukraine on the sidelines. After that blow up, our allies regrouped and worked hard behind the scenes to patch up their relationship. And for a time it seemed they had succeeded.

Remember back in April when Trump was tweeting at his buddy Vladimir to just “STOP” bombing so a peace deal could get done?

Trump had begun to realize that he was dealing with someone equally sociopathic and villainous, and that didn’t sit well with him.

By August, Trump had even threatened severe consequences if Putin did not come to the negotiating table. This was the culmination of a longer series of threats. As CNN reported just last Wednesday, Trump had been sounding tough:

Trump had previously threatened new sanctions on Moscow as punishment for the Ukraine war, setting last Friday as a deadline to impose them unless Putin came to the negotiating table.

But it turned out, the sanctions were of limited value, and then the TACO truck rolled up:

That deadline came and went without new sanctions, which could have limited effect given low levels of trade between the US and Russia.

Unwilling to pull the cord on Russia sanctions, Trump moved ahead with levies on its trading partners. This included India, on which Trump placed another 25 percent tariff sanction for being a large purchaser of Russian oil. This move was rather odd; Trump basically picked a fight with a nation and a leader with whom he was on good terms, while declining to similarly punish China with any new duties despite its support for Russia. (In fact, he quietly extended the temporary Chinese tariff deal another 90 days.)

Still, in virtual calls with our NATO allies, and in advance of the upcoming meeting in Alaska with Putin, Trump made several assurances. He told them that 1) he wanted and would press to obtain a ceasefire agreement with the Russian leader during the meeting, and 2) he wouldn’t put territorial concessions on the table, leaving that up to Ukraine.

On the flight to Alaska, Trump repeated his position, declaring that if he did not secure a ceasefire in Ukraine during talks with Putin, “I’m not going to be happy” and there would be “severe consequences.”

You’ll never guess what happened next.

A full 180 on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

All these assurances went out the window when Trump invited Putin to Alaska, rolled out the red carpet, then got steamrolled. Putin rejected the ceasefire, called short the meeting and promptly left town. White House aides looked stricken, Russian media gloated, and Western media, including Fox, lambasted Trump for getting played.

Trump was in his feelings about it, lamenting how the media was portraying the failed talks, especially how Trump had invited the Russian president to land on U.S. soil.

The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a “major defeat” by allowing President Vladimir Putin of Russia to have a major Summit in the United States. Actually, he would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the U.S., and the Fake News knows this. It was a major point of contention! If we had the Summit elsewhere, the Democrat run and controlled media would have said what a terrible thing THAT was. These people are sick!

(I should note that as a war criminal, Putin can’t travel nearly anywhere in the free world without facing immediate arrest.)

Since their fateful meeting, Trump has strongly indicated that his positions have completely changed and now reflect Putin’s priorities. As Peter Baker of The New York Times reported,

Even in the annals of Mr. Trump’s erratic presidency, the Anchorage meeting with Mr. Putin now stands out as a reversal of historic proportions. Mr. Trump abandoned the main goal he brought to his subarctic summit and, as he revealed on Saturday, would no longer even pursue an immediate cease-fire. Instead, he bowed to Mr. Putin’s preferred approach of negotiating a broader peace agreement requiring Ukraine to give up territory. The net effect was to give Mr. Putin a free pass to continue his war against his neighbor indefinitely without further penalty, pending time-consuming negotiations for a more sweeping deal that appears elusive at best.

Then last night, in anticipation of his talks with Zelenskyy and our European allies on Monday, Trump signaled once again whose side he was really on. He declared in a post on Truth Social that it’s somehow up to Zelenskyy to end the war by surrendering the territory of Crimea forever and abandoning hopes for Ukraine to join NATO.

Many quickly pointed out that, by posting this, Trump had granted huge territorial and strategic concessions for nothing in return.

Art of the deal!

To make matters worse, Putin has publicly demanded that, as part of any “peace” deal, Ukraine must also cede the Donbas region to Russia. It’s an open question whether Trump will go along with this outrageous demand. As Michael McFaul, a former ambassador to Russia, noted,

Putin has tried and failed to conquer Donbas since 2014. So now he [is] asking Trump to give it to him. Incredible.

Europe rushes over to help

The change in position by Trump is breathtaking and incredibly dangerous. After years of fighting, Russia has failed to capture more than a tiny fraction of Ukrainian territory, even while losing over one million soldiers and degrading its own military to unprecedented levels. And yet, Trump is now aiding Putin by seeking to force terms for peace that would give Russia by agreement what it could not take by force.

As Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko observed,

Just think about it—Ukraine is now supposedly expected to simply capitulate and hand over its territories to the aggressor who has not managed to defeat it—all because the American president is bored, he is tired, he knows nothing and does not want to know anything about the war, he admires dictators like a teenage fangirl, he doesn’t have the guts to put pressure on Putin, and therefore it is easier and quicker for him to play the tough guy with Ukraine and twist her arms. For future historians, their hair will stand on end all over their bodies.

Our Western allies are sufficiently alarmed by Trump’s about face that many are flying to join Zelenskyy in talks on Monday. Said President Emmanuel Macron of France to reporters yesterday,

“Do I think that President Putin wants peace? The answer is no. I don’t think Putin wants peace; I think he wants the capitulation of Ukraine.”

Joining Macron of France will be the leaders of other European democracies—including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Finland—as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

These leaders hope to redirect Trump toward a more reasonable position that doesn’t throw Ukraine under the tires of Russian tanks. But apparently, and rather concerningly, the White House has signaled that the other leaders will not be present during an initial closed door discussion between Trump and Zelenskyy. Instead they will join them later in the day for a full round of negotiations.

Still, to Zelenskyy and the world, it matters a great deal that Ukraine has the support of our European allies. The question now becomes whether their moral support for Ukraine will become solid military and financial support without the assistance of the United States.

Zelenskyy responds to Trump

Zelenskyy no doubt saw Trump’s post about Ukraine ceding Crimea forever and never joining NATO. He responded indirectly in a post of his own, saying he also wants the war to end but for any peace to be lasting. He correctly noted that Russia took Crimea and other lands in 2014 then used them as a springboard to attack Ukraine. And he argued Russian security guarantees aren’t worth anything given past broken promises.

Zelenskyy was careful, having learned a lesson from his prior interaction with the White House, to profusely thank Trump and the American people for their “invaluable assistance” for which his country “will always be grateful.” He argued, correctly, that it is Russia that must end the war which, contrary to Trump’s insinuation, “it itself started.” He spoke of a “joint strength with America, with our European friends” that would “force Russia into a real peace.” To drive home that he had learned Trump-speak, he added a big “Thank you!” at the conclusion of his message complete with exclamation point.

Meanwhile, the drawn out “peace” talk process is not without a steep price. The war is dragging on, and Putin continues his attacks upon innocent civilians in Ukraine, which have escalated greatly since Trump took office.

These included a missile attack upon Kharkiv just yesterday that struck a residential building. That Russian strike, coming the day before Zelenskyy’s talks in Washington, killed at least three people, including a two-year old child.