The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
7h

"Yet this morning, the Pentagon is already sounding a more cautious note. "

Upon further inspection, we have concluded that we should have stuck with inspections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
Amazon Anne's avatar
Amazon Anne
7h

It's horrifying. Absolutely horrifying what Don Taco is doing to our country - and the world!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
158 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture