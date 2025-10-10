Image courtesy of the New York Times

There’s an awful lot happening, all at once. When headlines start competing for “most anxiety-producing,” it’s usually a sign to take a breath and practice adjusting our perspective.

Zooming in, we can address each headline, each court case, and each bad faith action by the Trump White House with a bit of granularity to understand what the immediate threat is.

Zooming out, we can climb aboard a helicopter and survey the flood zone to take in what the bigger disaster picture looks like.

I want to do this with two sets of headlines and court cases today: the prosecutions of New York State Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, and the court fights over whether and how Trump can deploy federal forces to U.S. cities, specifically Portland and Chicago.

Ready to zoom? Here we go.

Zoom in: The prosecutions of Letitia James and James Comey

Let’s start with New York Attorney General Letitia James. Last night, the Justice Department indicted her on two counts. Per reporting by the New York Times:

The five-page indictment accused Ms. James of falsely claiming in loan documents that she would use a home she purchased in Norfolk, Va., as a secondary residence, and using it instead as a rental investment property, allowing her to receive favorable terms that would save her close to $19,000.

James has called the charge “baseless” and it may well be. The record already suggests that the Justice Department couldn’t make the original “criminal referral” work out, so they began to cast about for some other “gotcha.” The biggest reason the case will probably fall apart, as Molly Roberts pointed out in a great piece in Lawfare, is that James had made clear her intention not to use the residence at all. In an email with her mortgage loan broker, James even stated it clearly: “This property will NOT be my primary residence. It will be Shamice’s primary residence.”

Shamice is James’s niece. So the mortgage loan broker was on notice that James would not be living there, and that it would in fact be the home of a relative. As Roberts further reports,

A loan application filed after the inaccurate power of attorney reflects this reality; the broker, in an email of his own, confirms it. How do prosecutors expect to prove that James made her false statement knowingly, much less that she intended to deceive a bank when, in these communications, she so evidently told the truth?

The weakness of the case mirrors the one the Justice Department brought against James Comey. Per the indictment, Comey allegedly “willfully and knowingly” made a “materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement” to a senator at a congressional hearing by saying he had not “authorized someone else at the FBI” (identified as PERSON 3) to be an anonymous source” for news reports about an FBI investigation into another individual, identified as PERSON 1. The indictment alleges that Comey had in fact made that authorization and knew he was lying.

The indictment is quite unclear—possibly fatally so—about what all this is exactly about. But, per a source who spoke to Jake Tapper of CNN, this is somehow related to the FBI’s “Arctic Haze” investigation of leaked classified information appearing in news articles early in the 2016 cycle concerning Hillary Clinton (PERSON 1) and her email server.

Yup, we’re back to that.

An FBI memo notes that Comey often spoke to a man named Daniel Richman and used him as a conduit to the press, including speaking about a memo Comey had prepared about his infamous dinner where Trump tried to pressure him to drop an investigation into Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Flynn. But the same FBI memo noted that “Richman told FBI investigators that ‘Comey never asked him to talk to the media’” and concluded that the investigation “has not yielded sufficient evidence to criminally charge any person, including Comey or Richman, with making false statements or with the substantive offenses under investigation.”

If this is indictment is actually all about Richman and Clinton, in the face of this FBI memo the Justice Department will face a hard and possibly insurmountable burden of proving Comey is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bottom line, when you zoom in, the cases look pretty damn shaky for both prosecutions. We probably don’t need to worry much that either will actually be convicted.

Zoom Out: The prosecutions of Letitia James and James Comey

Let’s be clear. We all know what these prosecutions are really about. So we don’t have to fly up very high at all to get a clear picture.

James and Comey are both political enemies of Trump, and both were indicted on charges that the original U.S. Attorney, Erik Siebert, had found too weak to move forward.

Siebert is a former D.C. police officer and veteran prosecutor who joined the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia back in 2010. Trump elevated him this year to head the office.

After months investigating James and Comey, Siebert declined to prosecute either case. So Trump pushed him out, installing a loyalist with no prosecutorial experience to ensure the charges went before a grand jury.

And if there were any doubt as to the politicization of both of these cases, Trump’s directive to Attorney General Pam Bondi has dispelled that. The directive remarkably took the form of a DM that the White House now admits was mistakenly posted as a Truth Social post to the public. In it, Trump demanded that Bondi go after his political enemies, including Comey, James and Sen. Adam Schiff of California, saying, “We can’t delay any longer,” “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!)” and “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Both James and Comey intend to file for dismissals of their cases due to selective and vindictive prosecution. These are typically very difficult motions to win. But you really can’t get clearer than a public directive (that was supposed to be private) from the President himself to the Attorney General, who is supposed to act independently of the White House, directing prosecutions to move forward against his political enemies.

If that can’t win a motion to dismiss based on prosecutorial abuse, it’s hard to see what could.

Zoom in: Troop deployments in Portland and Chicago

There were pitched legal battles in the federal courts over the past week with lawsuits by Oregon, California and Illinois challenging Trump’s federalization and deployment of the National Guard into the cities of Portland and Chicago. These moves included the deployment of the already federalized California National Guard as well as Texas National Guard troops.

At issue is whether Trump exceeded his authority under what’s called Title 10. There’s a section that permits the President to federalize state national guard troops:

Whenever- (1) the United States, or any of the Commonwealths or possessions, is invaded or is in danger of invasion by a foreign nation; (2) there is a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States; or (3) the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States

Trump wants the courts to take his word for it that there is an actual rebellion happening or that the regular forces can’t execute the laws of the federal government. But he has undermined himself by making wild accusations about Portland burning to the ground and Chicago being overrun by criminal gang members, neither of which is even close to objectively true.

District court judges in both Portland and Chicago weren’t having it. In Portland, Judge Karin Immergut, who is a Trump appointee, issued a temporary restraining order and notably described Trump’s arguments as “untethered to the facts.”

In Chicago, Judge April M. Perry, a Biden appointee, ruled from the bench after reviewing the evidence. She stated in court after a hearing yesterday, “I have seen no credible evidence that there is a danger of a rebellion in the state of Illinois.”

Zoom out: How far will the appellate courts let Trump go with this?

The danger of Trump’s overreach is most pronounced not at the district court level, where judges are reviewing, with great deference, the asserted justifications under Title 10. It is at the appellate level, where a bigger question still looms.

That question is this: Are these cases “justiciable” at all? That is to say, do the courts have any real business second-guessing the president when it comes to matters of national security and use of the military, even against U.S. citizens?

You’d think the answer should be an easy “yes.” After all, if there’s no real check upon Trump’s actions by the courts, then nothing stands between him and assertion of total military control.

Yet, some Trump-aligned judges don’t see it that way. Yesterday in the Ninth Circuit, a panel with a majority of Trump appointees seemed skeptical that a district court could second-guess the White House about what dangers the protesters in Portland really pose. The conservative panelists even suggested that the White House could look back to the past, to a point earlier this summer, when the protest crowds were larger and more vocal, to justify its current deployment of troops.

Per Chris Geidner, one of the conservative panelists even sneered, “I’m not even sure President Lincoln would’ve been able to bring in forces when he did because he’d have to wait. If he didn’t do it right immediately after Fort Sumter, your argument would be, oh, things are okay right now.”

We of course are not in 1860, and we can obtain real-time news and make real-time assessments of the existence of actual emergencies. And if any past circumstance can justify current troop deployments, then even Portland being “on fire” five years ago—which Trump apparently mistakenly believes is happening now—would be fair game. After all, who is to say it might not burn again?

Eventually, the Supreme Court will have to face this question squarely. If Trump can selectively go after his enemies without sufficient evidence and against the recommendations of his U.S. Attorney on the case, and can cite old or even fake facts to justify his actions with respect to federal troops, then there are no real limitations on his power.

That is the dreaded question we are now steaming toward. And with this radical majority on the Court, our chances are iffy at best.

If the majority of justices greenlight Trump to pursue his revenge prosecutions and troop deployments with no meaningful judicial checks upon his power, the only guardrail that will remain will be the people themselves, who will need to rise up together peacefully to oppose in the streets what cannot be stopped in the courts.

I do not say the above lightly. But it is hard to see how this shakes out any other way. I hope, but do not trust, that in the end the High Court will act to preserve our democracy from Trump’s authoritarian moves. But either way, we must make our voices heard.

Join a No Kings rally on October 18 to stand up for our Republic, the rule of law, and democracy. Find an event here.