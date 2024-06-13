It’s truly an extraordinary moment in our nation’s legal and political history: two prosecutions resulting in two guilty verdicts by separate juries, one against an ex-president, and another against a sitting president’s son.

Still, many are left with an unsettled feeling, particularly around the Hunter Biden verdict. Why does the prosecution of Donald Trump and the guilty verdict against him feel correct and just, while the prosecution of Hunter Biden and the guilty verdict against him feel wrong and unjust?

To get to the bottom of this vibe and lend it stronger foundation, in today’s piece, which I’m publishing later this afternoon in The Big Picture substack, I’ll look at four things: the respective statuses of the defendants, the nature of the crimes alleged, the question of selective prosecution, and the acceptance or rejection of the verdicts. My hope is that giving form to these feelings will help clarify the unprecedented moment in which we find ourselves as a country.

