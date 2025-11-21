Image courtesy of Axios

After weeks like this, it’s useful to step back and take stock. There are lessons to learn from defeat, as we saw recently with the Surrender Caucus and the government shutdown. But there are also valuable lessons to glean from wins.

Donald Trump and his aides continue to commit unforced errors, and in those lie political opportunity if Democrats learn how to seize them. For example, after spending months railing about how the Epstein files were a “Democratic hoax” and trying everything he could to kill a discharge petition for their release, at the eleventh hour Trump reversed course and opened the floodgates. He promptly lost control not only of the narrative but of his own party, which voted nearly unanimously against his earlier wishes to keep those files from ever seeing the light of day.

The rubble was barely cleared from that avalanche when six Democratic senators and representatives stepped up. They published a video reminding members of the military that they should not obey illegal orders. Trump flew off the handle, calling on social media for the Democrats to be arrested, tried for sedition and executed. This instead drew national attention to the Democrats’ message, guaranteeing that nearly every service member has now heard it. And it has forced Republicans for the second time in a week to choose between their president and the rule of law.

These two examples are torches on the path forward for Democrats, who are often and understandably accused of not knowing how to message. Today, I want to explore that path and cut away some of the brambles slowing our forward march.

Why the Epstein files stuck when nothing else did

He was supposed to be Teflon Don, to whom no scandal or problem ever sticks. After all, this is the man who, with the help of a loose Judge Cannon and a compliant SCOTUS radical majority, wiggled out of criminal liability for brazenly stealing classified documents and conspiring to overturn an election to stay in office.

So why won’t the Epstein files go away, just like everything else?

The main reason is that the real energy behind the Epstein files didn’t come from the left, but from the far-right. As I wrote about earlier, the notion that there is a secret ring of pedophiles and child sex traffickers at the highest levels of the government is a core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy. Its adherents have been driving and amplifying that message for years, to the point where around one in five Americans believe some version of it.

Trump tried to ride the QAnon wave, intentionally positioning himself as the one who would expose and take down this satanic cabal of Democrat child sex abusers. But he and the White House made a fundamental error. They couldn’t actually deliver on that promise without exposing Trump himself being involved with that ring. Instead, they thought they could bury it by announcing, back in July, that there would be no file releases, no investigations, and no charges against anyone else.

By that point, however, this was like trying to stop a rocket that had already left orbit. And Democrats—and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) in particular—saw an opening and took it. Why not use the momentum, pent-up anger and frustration to force the very reckoning promised? It was just a matter of retargeting, not remessaging.

And it has worked spectacularly. The Epstein files are now the most successful stake ever driven into the heart of MAGA. The White House is in damage control mode, trying to figure out any way to keep the files from being released despite all of Congress, save one lone holdout, voting for it. But as I wrote the other day, the longer the White House drags this out, the longer the bad headlines will persist and the greater the suspicions around the cover-up will grow.

The takeaway here? Democrats can and should harness the power of the right’s own energies against it. They don’t need to reinvent the wheel or try to stop it in its tracks, as Trump tried unsuccessfully to do. They just need to turn it slightly left to achieve a whole new direction and new target.

Squeezing the orange

The Epstein matter is a strong example of how Democrats can succeed in messaging. To achieve this success, they need not only the correct message but the right fuel to propel it. As discussed above, with the Epstein files, the energy source powering this messaging is the accumulated outrage of millions of QAnon adherents. And at the tip of the spear are officials like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert—two disturbed QAnon conspiracy theorists who by no coincidence were also two of the four signatories on the Epstein files discharge petition.

But there’s another obvious source of fuel to be tapped for the right message: Donald Trump himself. And we saw that play out in the past 24 hours.

I’ve spent the past 14 years steeped in social media, learning through trial and error how to create viral moments. Democrats are way behind the curve on this—but the good news is that they are catching up quickly.

Let’s imagine that the six Democratic congressional officials had made their video, but Trump hadn’t heard about it, hadn’t said anything about it. How far and wide would their message have spread? Liberals and progressives might have shared it, sure, but the contents likely would have remained stuck in left-leaning echo chambers.

So what happened to make the moment go supernova and reach millions more, particularly those within the military? As it turns out, one of the participants, Jason Crow (D-CO), knows what he’s doing. He went on Fox News to talk about the PSA video he and the other Democrats had made. And his exchange with host Martha MacCallum blew up, including across right-wing media.

It’s no secret that Trump watches Fox religiously. So it’s quite possible he saw the exchange between Crow and MacCallum himself.

In any event, Trump definitely read the piece by the Washington Examiner, a right leaning publication, that cited Crow’s appearance and his direct digs at Trump:

“We are standing by our troops, our service members who are often put in very difficult positions and Donald Trump has put them in very difficult positions and has alluded to putting them in even more difficult positions in the months and years ahead, so we are reminding folks about what the uniform code of military justice says, what the Constitution says, what the law of war says,” Crow said on Fox News on Wednesday afternoon. He cited President Donald Trump’s musings during his first term about whether service members could shoot U.S. protesters in the leg, his more recent decisions to send the National Guard into several U.S. cities to crack down on illegal activities, and possibly sending U.S. troops to election polling stations. “Donald Trump has made a series of very disturbing comments and suggestions that would violate U.S. law and put our military in a terrible position,” Crow, a former Army ranger, added. “I don’t want to wait until that happens to remind our troops of this obligation because then it will be too late.”

Crow is the perfect foil for Trump. He is a highly-trained and respected elite soldier, not a draft dodger who claimed bone spurs to get out of his service. Crow is also photogenic and articulate. And he’s not afraid to take Trump on directly and call him out for his worst excesses.

Trump reposted the Washington Examiner article on Truth Social and added a very Trumpy caption:

It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT

In sum, Crow baited Trump perfectly, not only by going into the lion’s den on Fox but by calling out Trump’s likely playbook for using the military illegally, including possibly deploying the military to polling stations to intimidate voters.

The rest of the story we all know. Trump blew up, issued death threats, and the story became national and indeed international news.

The takeaway? Democrats can harness the power of Trump’s own reach, piggybacking on Trump’s substantial ability to draw press attention, then turning that in a direction favorable to Democrats—in this case, to drive yet another wedge into the GOP. In response to Trump’s words, Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) had to come out publicly and say he disagreed with Trump’s position that Democratic lawmakers should be locked up and executed.

“What those folks did was ill-advised, unnecessary and clearly provocative,” Thune told reporters, referring to the Democratic members. “But I certainly don’t agree with the president’s conclusion on how we ought to handle it.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is having a very bad week, having just been burned by the Epstein files vote and now harangued over Trump’s latest threats on the lives of Democratic officials. His silence on the question is now fodder for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who condemned Johnson forcefully and drove that wedge in further.

Other slingshots around the orange ball of fire

The principle that Democrats can exploit the power of Trump’s own political gravity is already understood by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who clearly has presidential ambitions himself. His non-stop mockery of Trump, including the way he praises himself incessantly, writes in ALL CAPS and plays loose with the facts, has catapulted Newsom to the top of Democratic contenders.

There are more subtle ways to harness the same energy Trump has stored up. For example, Trump made bringing down prices on Day One a campaign promise, one that he has utterly failed to fulfill. But MAGA voters are trained now to consider high prices as a measure of how bad a president is failing. That worked very well to take down President Biden and cause sufficient damage to Vice President Harris. But now, affordability is not just a way to speak to voters’ pain. It’s a way to speak to their resentments, and if those can be redirected, as they were in the most recent elections in Virginia and New Jersey, the results will astonish to the upside.

On the CBP and ICE raids, Kristi Noem endeavors to create “based” video content to peddle to the MAGA base, all in an effort to normalize cruelty and racism. But the public response to this officially sanctioned sadism eclipsed that effort, with the most viral videos created by citizens simply recording and posting what is happening in their own neighborhoods. This cell phone resistance has turned public opinion solidly against DHS, with a majority of Americans now disapproving of Trump’s signature immigration policies.

I could go on. But the main lesson here is clear: Democrats need to spend as much time thinking about the fuel behind their messaging as they do about its content. The officials who already understand this, and who have figured out how to tap the energy of the right against it, are the leaders who stand out today.