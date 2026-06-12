The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Chezzie's avatar
Chezzie
2h

My eyes didn't glaze over, but my blood pressure has shot up to concerning levels. Damn this administration!! 😡😡😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

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David Warburton's avatar
David Warburton
2h

You tell Americans they can't do something and you'd better get out of the way. We WILL restore Congress to Democratic control. Whatever it takes. Count on it.

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