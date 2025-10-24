VA Sen. Majority Leader Scott Surovell (Credit: Scott Surovell website)

I’ve been grinding my teeth for months over the GOP’s mid-decade redistricting and appalling gerrymanders. But yesterday was the first time I breathed a bit easier. That’s because Virginia just threw a lifeline to Democrats by announcing it would enter the gerrymander wars on the blue team’s side.

Broadly viewed, gerrymandering is a terrible and undemocratic process. Through “cracking” and “packing” distinct groups, often by race, citizens can see their votes essentially nullified by officials whose primary objective is to hold on to power.

This is my all-time favorite description of how gerrymanders work to disenfranchise and disempower voters, even when they have a solid majority:

Under gerrymandered maps, the representatives choose their voters, rather than the other way around. Along with big money in our elections, gerrymandering lies at the heart of why our system is increasingly undemocratic and why extremists can rise and hold onto power.

Unfair redistricting affects congressional delegate representation by the parties and carries huge consequences. If not for North Carolina’s congressional district gerrymander before the 2024 election, for example, the Democrats would have held the majority in the House of Representatives, and this timeline would be very different.

Trump is currently engaging in an all-out push to create even harsher gerrymanders in red states to ensure the House remains under GOP control. That would prevent him from being impeached by the House and his administration from facing congressional investigations, hearings and subpoenas. Control of the House is thus a high priority for the White House, and it’s already resulted in some shocking redraws of congressional maps.

Fortunately, these moves haven’t gone unanswered. Blue states have decided not to lie down quietly but to strike back and hard. Today, I’ll walk briefly through the redistricting of 2025 and check the scoreboard on some likely new red and blue seats. Then I’ll discuss why yesterday’s news out of Virginia is so seismic and how you can help in a very strategic way.

The 2025 gerrymander war

The first redistricting battle began with Texas moving aggressively to satisfy Donald Trump’s demand to ensure House control by the GOP next November. You might recall that Texas state Democrats valiantly broke quorum, at significant personal cost and legal risk, to draw national attention to the undemocratic moves by the Texas legislature.

In the end, Texas performed a rare and possibly illegal mid-decade gerrymander creating five new GOP-favored districts. To do this, however, they had to dilute the position of some of their own incumbents, making it possible for the gerrymander to backfire should a Blue Wave strike next November.

In direct response to Texas’s move, California, led by Gov. Gavin Newsom, went to work. The legislature approved a ballot measure that state voters will decide in about 11 days which would amend the state constitution to allow the state to temporarily redraw districts to erase Texas’s gains. California’s constitution, like those of several other blue states such as New York, Colorado, and Washington, requires a redistricting commission to draw its congressional maps. California and Colorado’s panels are fully independent, whereas New York and Washington’s are more politically appointed, but each was created in an effort to curb partisan gerrymandering.

Democratic distaste for gerrymandering had to be set aside, however, in the face of attacks on democracy by the GOP. The ballot measure backed by Gov. Newsom, known as Prop 50, despite being a gerrymander in favor of Democrats, is popular as a direct check upon Trump and is expected to pass easily. California voters understand that unilateral disarmament in the face of GOP warfare against our democracy is not a viable solution.

Furious at being thwarted, the White House began to pressure other states to gerrymander their maps, too. Missouri and North Carolina dutifully obeyed, creating another two likely GOP seats between them this month.

Trump has had less success so far in Indiana, where GOP leaders over the weekend appeared to have killed the idea of an even more draconian map. The White House isn’t giving up there just yet though. Red state legislatures in Kansas, Ohio and Florida are also considering adding more gerrymandered GOP congressional seats.

Blue states such as Illinois and Maryland have unfortunately been slow to respond, despite a full-court press by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. At times it has felt like the urgency of the national situation wholly escaped state level leaders.

That’s why I let out a little cheer when a news alert popped up on my screen yesterday: Virginia was moving to act.

Blue seats, from out of the blue

In a surprise move yesterday, the Virginia Senate majority leader, Scott Surovell, announced that his state would seek to redraw its congressional map in time for the 2026 midterms. “We are coming back to address actions by the Trump administration,” Surovell declared, referring to a special legislative session that Democrats would convene.

My first thought was “Yay!” But my second thought was, “How on earth?”

Virginia was not on anyone’s list of “most likely to Avengers Assemble” in this moment of dire need. That’s because the governor, Glenn Youngkin, who is a Republican, wasn’t about to call a special session to push redistricting. And earlier this summer, the Democratic candidate for governor, Abigail Spanberger, had thrown cold water on the idea of a mid-decade redistricting, indicating that she had “no plans” to push such an effort.

And time was running out. Under Virginia’s state constitution, to get an amendment on the ballot, the authorizing legislation has to pass twice—once before both houses of the General Assembly (the House of Delegates and the state Senate) and then again after the election of the next General Assembly.

I figured such a hurry up offense was pretty much impossible with just 11 days to go before the election. Virginia, it seemed, would have to wait, just like New York which has also has a cumbersome dual-session process to amend its state constitution.

What I didn’t consider—and what I hope some brilliant legislative staffer figured out (if so, please give them a raise!)—was the possibility of a special legislative session that the Democrats could call on their own.

Let’s play some inside legislative baseball to explain what happened. It’s all really quite amazing, and the GOP is fuming mad which makes it even more delightful.

In May of 2024, Gov. Youngkin called a special legislative session on the budget. The Democrats left that special session open, however, so the authority to reconvene remained with the state House speaker and the chair of the state Senate’s Rules Committee.

Whoopsie! Gotta think way ahead, Glenn!

That special session is now scheduled for next Monday. That gives the Democratic majority in the General Assembly just enough time to pass the proposed constitutional amendment. Then after the election, the next session of the General Assembly can approve it and put it to the voters, in time for the new map to be used in 2026 should the measure pass.

If it does pass, the effect would be huge. The current 6-5 breakdown of the Virginia congressional delegation could easily become a 8-3 or even a 9-2 split, producing two or even three new Democratic seats. This would cancel out any GOP gains from Missouri and North Carolina, perhaps with one seat to spare.

Assuming both California and Virginia voters pull through and pass the measures, the scoreboard in gerrymandering would be about even, with a few states still left to act.

Before we get too cocky…

I want to issue a couple of caveats.

The Virginia plan, though bold, requires Democrats to hold on to their majorities in both chambers of the Virginia state legislature in the upcoming election. Happily, this is expected to happen based on current polling, but the national importance of people turning out and voting for state Democrats in these races just shot up many-fold.

The Virginia plan could also likely face legal challenges. Suddenly, the Attorney General’s race in Virginia, which has drawn far closer, becomes super important. Polls currently indicate a tied race.

If the GOP candidate wins, he could refuse to defend the amendment against legal challenges, meaning it might not get on the state ballot at all. It’s yet another example of how a statewide race in a single state can affect the entire national field if we let a single but quite important GOP official slip through.

I know there is some controversy over the Democratic state AG candidate Jay Jones’s private texts, highlighted lately by JD Vance as an example of how “violent” our side is. This is a laughable assertion in light of the racist, Nazi language currently used by the right in private as well as the White House’s charge that the “No Kings” protestors were Hamas terrorists and antifa radicals.

This is now bare knuckle politics, and that means our focus must be on winning to save our democracy. So if you’ve ever wanted to make a strategic political donation, do it now and help put Jay Jones over the top in the Virginia AG’s race.

I just donated $100 because I see this as the proverbial flap of a butterfly’s wings, the small race that can change very big things. If Jones loses, we could very well miss out on three House seat pick-ups and possibly the House majority itself.

Here’s a link to donate to his campaign. A final surge of money could make the difference in this tight race.

For years, voters have complained that Democrats didn’t have the spine to take on the power ravenous GOP. Now golden California and sic semper tyrannis Virginia are proving otherwise. That is a fantastic sign that our leaders understand the assignment and are moving to protect the Republic in critical ways.

Our job now is to do all we can to help them.