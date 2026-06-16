A lot has been written in the past days about the Iran “peace deal” and why it’s such a loser for the U.S. Today in The Big Picture, I want to expose the real playbook and fake-out Trump is running, comparing it to two others instances we have seen before. The “Art of the Deal” is actually a total scam, and I have the receipts.

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I’ll be back here tomorrow with my regular column of The Status Kuo.

Jay