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Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
1h

No one can think that this was anything other than a copypasta deal, TSK.

On top of all that, Trump and Bibi are about to lock horns over the Lebanon bullshit, because, you know, Trump cant actually control Bibi , or his desire to eradicate an entire nation of people.

Who knew that Net would ever be guilty of actual genocide.

https://thistleandmoss.com/p/what-survives-the-morning-trump-makes-a-deal-to-give-iran-300-billion-dollars-and-calls-that-a-win

The most powerful man in America called the prime minister of Israel "fucking crazy" on a leaked call and told him not to bomb Beirut. That's where we are. Two men who lit a regional war to save their own hides, circling a kill that fed neither while the people under the bombs do the actual fucking dying. The deal halts the shooting. It does not resurrect a soul.

So the Israeli factor is the thing to watch now.

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