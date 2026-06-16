Wait A Sec. We’ve Seen This Move Before…
A lot has been written in the past days about the Iran “peace deal” and why it’s such a loser for the U.S. Today in The Big Picture, I want to expose the real playbook and fake-out Trump is running, comparing it to two others instances we have seen before. The “Art of the Deal” is actually a total scam, and I have the receipts.
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I’ll be back here tomorrow with my regular column of The Status Kuo.
Jay
No one can think that this was anything other than a copypasta deal, TSK.
On top of all that, Trump and Bibi are about to lock horns over the Lebanon bullshit, because, you know, Trump cant actually control Bibi , or his desire to eradicate an entire nation of people.
Who knew that Net would ever be guilty of actual genocide.
https://thistleandmoss.com/p/what-survives-the-morning-trump-makes-a-deal-to-give-iran-300-billion-dollars-and-calls-that-a-win
The most powerful man in America called the prime minister of Israel "fucking crazy" on a leaked call and told him not to bomb Beirut. That's where we are. Two men who lit a regional war to save their own hides, circling a kill that fed neither while the people under the bombs do the actual fucking dying. The deal halts the shooting. It does not resurrect a soul.
So the Israeli factor is the thing to watch now.