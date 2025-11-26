Photo courtesy of the Wall Street Journal

After years of promising a healthcare plan, even hilariously claiming a “concept of a plan” during the debates, Trump has finally circulated one. But surprise, it looks a lot like what Democrats have been asking for all along. And that has Republicans howling.

Remember when the White House refused to even negotiate over extension of the ACA premium subsidies, extending the government shutdown for more than 40 days? Trump declared he wouldn’t be extorted by Democrats, and it sure looked like he would never agree to their demands, however reasonable.

Now Trump’s proposal calls for extending those same subsidies, with a few tweaks around the edges, by two years. That’s a year longer than Democrats had demanded.

So what gives?

Political reality check

Despite his best efforts to portray the economy as in a new “Golden Era,” it turns out the laws of political gravity apply to large bodies like Trump, too. And his approval numbers are in freefall over his mishandling of the economy. The latest CBS News/YouGov poll, released just days ago, has him at a new low on the issue, with just 36 percent approving.

The downward drift is fueled in part by soaring ACA premiums. Millions of Americans are currently searching for options on the ACA marketplace during open enrollment, and they are experiencing severe sticker shock. This is happening everywhere, but red states like Florida are particularly hard hit, where nearly five million use the ACA marketplace to buy insurance.

The White House may have finally realized that it can’t puff its way out of this, and that unless those ACA premium subsidies are extended, the President’s popularity will continue to collapse.

What’s in the plan and why do Republicans hate it?

Politico reported Sunday night that the president’s proposal would extend the Obamacare subsidies for two years. But with a nod to conservatives, it would impose some limits on eligibility, including income caps for individuals who qualify for the enhanced tax credits and minimum premium payments.

So basically, as one GOP lawmaker described it, “Obamacare-lite.”

Democrats say the proposal is a move in the right direction. But if you ask Republicans, it might be DOA. Per MS NOW, the White House reportedly didn’t even consult with Congressional Republicans before circulating it,

with Republicans who spoke to MS NOW suggesting that most lawmakers were unaware the administration’s health care proposal would include an extension of the subsidies. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., were expected to be briefed for the first time on the plan Sunday afternoon.

Oh look! It’s another unforced error, borne of the regime’s arrogance and incompetence.

The bottom line is already clear: The proposal likely won’t meet the demands of most in the GOP Congress that there be a big overhaul of the current system. “I’m not putting a Band-Aid on something that’s broken,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin, (R-OK) told reporters.

“I would absolutely NOT be supportive of that,” Rep. Eric Burlison, (R-MO) said when asked about the proposed extension of the subsidies. “Since I last checked, Covid has been over for some time. This is definitely not the DOGE thing to do,” he added.

(Narrator: DOGE disbanded earlier this month, having failed in its declared mission of saving the government billions in alleged “waste, fraud and abuse.”)

Other House members were more succinct.

When MS NOW asked fellow Freedom Caucus member Greg Steube, R-Fla., if he would be supportive of the White House health-care proposal, he had a two-letter response: “No.”

The Senate must vote on a Democratic healthcare proposal in just over two weeks, per the reopening agreement. But over in the House, Speaker Mike Johnson remarked yesterday that there isn’t any appetite in his conference for an ACA subsidies extension, meaning whatever the Senate agrees on might not even get a floor vote.

The Republican healthcare debacle now looks like a trap that the party can’t escape from. The GOP is split, with hardliners insisting that the subsidies must end while moderates in swing districts push for some relief for their hard-hit constituents.

In other words, the party hasn’t even had time to recover from the twin debacles of the Epstein files vote and the split between Trump and the MAGA hardliners when it must deal with healthcare, which poses an existential threat to its members’ electoral prospects.

Why is healthcare so hard for Republicans to handle?

It took decades for Democrats to land on a healthcare plan that they could pass. They did so just barely, creating the system we have today. Despite its flaws, the ACA is extremely popular (and more so if you don’t call it Obamacare).

Republicans have been out to kill the ACA since its passage, but it’s getting harder each year to do so. Now they have an opportunity to cut the legs out from under 22 million Americans who have benefited from Covid-era subsidies, which would drive a stake into the heart of the ACA, but they still can’t quite figure out what to do about all those uninsured millions.

The initial proposals from the White House and the GOP were truly laughable. As Ryan Cooper of The American Prospect colorfully noted,

So far, the genius idea in the lead is Trump’s pitch to reroute subsidies from health insurance companies to the American people, so they can buy health care. (House Republicans have already filed a bill that looks like this.) When asked whether people wouldn’t then just use that money to buy health insurance, Trump replied, “Ahh … some may. I mean, they’ll be negotiating prices.” Congratulations, folks, you now get to be your own private dealmaker with the health care system, and with your purchasing power and risk pool of one household, I’m sure you’ll get the best price!

Healthcare only really works if the risks and costs are spread out. That has to include the people with the highest and most expensive risk factors, i.e., those with preexisting conditions. Republicans keep trying to put these people into separate “risk pools,” but all that really means is that they will be priced out of the marketplace. In the end, that would drive everyone’s costs higher as millions forego seeing a doctor to save on costs, only to wind up in the ER when their health problems have become acute.

The ACA spreads out the cost of insuring tens of millions of Americans who don’t get their insurance through their employer, but that feels to the GOP somehow like socialism—even though the rest of the world already does this with no capitalist skies falling.

Still, the GOP is stuck in this mindset, and we all suffer the consequences. As Jonathan Cohen of The Bulwark observed,

Over and over again, they have promised they have a better alternative. But their plans almost never materialize. And when they do they tend to be deeply unpopular, mainly because they involve rolling back protections for pre-existing conditions and leaving many millions of Americans without insurance. Republicans always find themselves stuck between their instincts to hack away at “Obamacare” and their desire not to incur the voters’ wrath.

And surprise, that is precisely where they now find themselves again. It’s choose your own adventure time, Republicans!

If the plan that Congress ultimately votes on looks a lot like Trump’s current proposal, which effectively keeps the ACA going for another two years, will Republicans break with him (again) in their endless quest to deal a mortal blow to “socialist” healthcare? If they succeed in letting the ACA premium subsidies expire completely, that risks angering millions of voters and would likely mean a crushing loss in the midterms.

We saw this play out before, of course, during 2018 when the party tried unsuccessfully to destroy Obamacare. History does rhyme, and it even helpfully sings itself back to us. But the GOP still can’t seem to remember the tune.

Alternatively, the GOP could work with Democrats to pass an extension, essentially keeping ACA healthcare subsidies in place and preserving the status quo except for a few folks at the edges. Should that happen, once again we would see a hapless GOP House majority led not by its squeaking Speaker Mike Johnson but by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) with his unified Democratic caucus behind him.

This happened multiple times from 2023 to 2024, whenever the GOP-controlled House couldn’t agree on a continuing resolution for the budget. Johnson lost control of the floor, and Democrats had to provide the votes to keep things going. Republicans should be used to this by now and perhaps should just swallow their pride, hold their noses, and let the Democrats set the pace and agenda again.

After all, behind the other door lurks an electoral nightmare that would make the 2018 Blue Wave look like a wade through the kiddie pool.