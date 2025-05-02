Photo of Mike Waltz in 2021, courtesy of The National Herald

It’s a first for Trump 2.0: a top advisor actually canned for royally screwing up. Mike Waltz, the now former National Security Advisor, was pretty much doomed for his unwitting inclusion of the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic to a secret Signal Chat. That breach, which suggests that Waltz may have been leaking information to press contacts, was too much even for Donald Trump to stomach.

Trump has never much liked Waltz, who has a more traditionally Republican view on foreign policy, including staying tough on Russia. That made for a great deal of friction when it came to things like Ukraine, and Waltz was already sidelined and hobbled after—as I covered in an earlier piece—right wing influencer and certified nut case Laura Loomer came for several of Waltz’s aides and managed to get them fired.

Trump watchers understood that it was always a matter of when Trump would fire Waltz, and that came yesterday.

Maybe if I really suck up he won’t fire me

Waltz was once a generally well-respected if little known Congressman, safely ensconced in a ruby red district in Florida. He had strong foreign policy bona fides, even if they leaned too “neo-con” for the more isolationist MAGA crowd. Along with Marco Rubio, Waltz was meant to signal a more hawkish foreign policy to placate establishment Republicans.

But like other House members tapped for cabinet positions, such as Elise Stefanik and Matt Gaetz, Waltz had long ago sold his soul to gain Trump’s favor. He appeared frequently on right wing media to sing Trump’s praises, signaling that he would be a loyal mouthpiece if elevated. Trump took the cue and made him his National Security Advisor.

SignalGate changed everything for Waltz. It’s true that Defense Secretary Hegseth was equally to blame for the scandal for having shared top secret military operations with the group. But according to reporting by Axios, Trump couldn’t get past the fact that Waltz had invited Jeffrey Goldberg into the chat. That’s hard to explain away, and Waltz never succeeded in doing so. Trump would often complain privately about Waltz, a clear sign he was fed up with the story that had dominated the headlines at a critical juncture for the administration and made them all look like high schoolers playing video games.

👊🇺🇸🔥

It seems the only reason Trump didn’t fire Waltz sooner was to not give the press the satisfaction of watching one of his top advisors go down. And Waltz likely suspected he was in line to be sacked. There was the embarrassing loss of key members of his team at Laura Loomer’s urging. And the SignalGate story seemed like it would never die, especially as Hegseth’s second Signal group chat where he shared military operational information with his wife, brother and attorney came to light.

So Waltz tried his sycophantic best to stay in Trump’s good graces. The day before his firing, he joined fawning cabinet members, telling Trump they’d just seen “100 days of your leadership, with respect, with strength.”

It probably didn’t help that during the cabinet meeting yesterday, a Reuters photographer captured a shot of Waltz with his Signal chat groups open on his phone.

We feel so much safer now!

Mere hours before being fired, Waltz was still trying to butter up his boss. He appeared on Fox touting Trump as “leadership at its finest,” someone who “loves the troops, and they love him!”

No matter. Per usual, Trump fired Waltz without warning, catching Tammy Bruce, a State Department spokesperson, wholly off guard when a reporter asked about Secretary of State Marco Rubio becoming acting NSA. (If you’re keeping score, Rubio is now not only Secretary of State but acting USAID director, acting National Archives Director, and acting National Security Advisor. Each of these is a full time job.)

March of the NSAs, redux?

We’ve seen this chaos within national security before. In Trump 1.0, Trump sacked NSA Ret. Gen. Mike Flynn, ostensibly for lying about his contacts with a Russian official.

After a period with an acting NSA, H.R. McMaster replaced Flynn as full-time NSA. But McMaster locked horns with Trump repeatedly over national security and was pushed out / resigned after just over a year.

Trump then hired—and fired—another acting NSA, John Bolton.

In sum, there were six people who held that position, either as acting or as full-time NSA, during Trump’s first term. It’s a fairly wonky job that requires coordination of multiple interests from the State Department to the Pentagon. Because of this coordination and competing interests, a final national security plan can take up to a year to formulate.

Apparently Trump doesn’t like being told how to run national security, or more specifically being told why he shouldn’t do things. Like any autocrat, Trump wants “yes” men and women in his cabinet, and people with their own ideas or any sense of guardrails or caution are quickly shown the door.

But Trump has at least learned not to alienate former advisors, who’ve often gone on to be his biggest critics. John Bolton, for example, wrote a book called “The Room Where It Happened” that paints a highly unflattering view of Trump in his first term.

Waltz at the U.N.

Trump’s desire to keep would-be enemies closer this time is perhaps why, after letting his former NSA swing in the wind for two hours, Trump named Waltz as U.N. Ambassador. He did this by social media post, as he commonly does.

A couple things to consider here.

First, did the Trump White House really think this through? The U.N. Ambassador is someone that the Senate must confirm by a vote. That means that Democratic senators will get to ask questions of Waltz, including those that touch on his competency and ability to handle confidential matters. SignalGate is going to wind up being back in the news as Waltz is pressed on the details of how exactly Goldberg wound up in his contacts and why he was using a Signal group chat in the first place.

Senate Democrats are likely chuckling at the unforced error while salivating at the opportunity.

Second, can we have a moment of silence for Elise Stefanik? Here is a woman who, after being nominated as U.N. Ambassador, went on a farewell tour of her district only to see that nomination yanked because her vote was needed to pass critical budget legislation in the House. Stefanik was once the third most powerful Republican in the House. Now Trump is handing the position she was supposed to have to the bozo at the heart of SignalGate who has Atlantic reporters on speed dial.

The Trump ladder is replete with rotten rungs, Elise. It’s always a treacherous climb.

National insecurity

Stepping back a bit, we can now see the sheer scope of the chaos gripping our national security.

As National Security Advisor, Waltz first lost all his top people to the whims of Laura Loomer, and then he and his top aide Alex Wong both lost their own positions.

Over at the Pentagon, as I wrote about earlier, Defense Secretary Hegseth has lost three of his front office top aides, all long time friends whom he surreptitiously fired while accusing them of leaking to the press. His chief of staff has also gone to another department in the Pentagon. This is on top of the chaos around SignalGate, ElonGate and SignalGate 2.0. Despite this, Trump hasn’t cut Hegseth loose yet, perhaps because to do so would be to admit that he was a disastrous choice to begin with.

Whether Trump will ever bite the bullet and let Hegseth go remains unclear. But what is clear is that clowns like Waltz and Hegseth, through their own incompetence and recklessness, will continue to eat up valuable media time, hurting Trump’s own standing with the public which is already at a nadir.

This is all happening at a time when Trump’s foreign policy is in shambles. He is trying, unsuccessfully so far, to get a ceasefire in place between Russia and Ukraine. He wants a new nuclear agreement with Iran, even while his Defense Secretary is openly threatening an attack on that country. And he desperately wants to restart tariff talks with China after launching a preemptive, punitive trade war.

If Trump can’t keep his own national security team in order, we shouldn’t expect our allies or our adversaries to give much weight to that team’s efforts.

Indeed, it’s becoming increasingly fair for the world to wonder, “Is anyone really in charge?”