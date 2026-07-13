Photo courtesy of CNN

Lindsey Graham is dead. That news was a bit surprising, but it prompted many reviews of his record and revived an important question: Why’d he give it all up for a guy like Donald Trump?

Graham served four terms in the Senate, chaired the Judiciary and Budget committees, and was one of the most prominent voices in American foreign policy for two decades. He died Saturday night at his Washington home, hours after returning from Kyiv.

Graham had shown no public signs of illness. A top staffer told NBC News there was no indication he had been feeling unwell. Graham was scheduled to appear on “Meet the Press” the following morning. Trump said he had spoken with Graham by phone that evening and described him as tired but otherwise fine.

Graham’s relationship with Trump will define his legacy, and not in a positive way. Once upon a time, Graham had called Trump out publicly, warning that nominating him as president would destroy the party. But within a year, Graham discarded his principles, along with old friendships, to become one of Trump’s most reliable defenders. It was disquieting to witness.

What causes a person to abandon every stated principle, all for one rotten figure? Was it blackmail? Cowardice? I concur with those who say it was something more banal yet tragic. The last 11 years reveal a pattern quite common among fascist collaborators and hangers-on addicted to their proximity to power.

“Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

Graham ran for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and dropped out that December, never rising above the low single digits in the polls. But what his campaign lacked in traction, it made up for in memorable anti-Trump critiques.

On CNN on Dec. 8, 2015, Graham called Trump “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” who did not represent his party or “the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for.” He added, “You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

Friction between the two candidates ran deep at the time. Months earlier, after Trump read Graham’s personal cell phone number aloud (an early form of doxxing) at a campaign rally, Graham called Trump a “jackass” and destroyed his phone on camera. By January 2016, Graham said: “Donald Trump is the most unelectable Republican I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

The following month, on Fox News, he went further. “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy.”

On May 3, 2016, the day before Trump clinched the nomination, Graham wrote on Twitter: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed… and we will deserve it.” He did not vote for Trump that November.

The tweet remained live on his account for years afterward. Asked about it during a 2024 presidential debate broadcast, Graham claimed he simply hadn’t realized it was still there.

From kook to bestie

Graham’s pivot toward Trump began with a single fateful meeting. In March 2017, the newly inaugurated Trump invited Graham to the White House. By Graham’s own later account, a round of golf followed.

By late 2017, Graham was telling CNN he was troubled by “this endless, endless attempt to label the guy some kind of kook not fit to be president.” Remember, in February of 2016, he had used that very word to describe Trump. He was now redirecting it against others.

Asked what had changed his mind about the man he’d called unfit for office, Graham said: “I got to know him. I’ve played golf with him... He’s funny as hell. He’s got a great sense of humor. There’s a method to the madness.”

By April 2018, with the leaders of North and South Korea pledging to work toward denuclearization, Graham said on Fox News that if it held, Trump “deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and then some.”

Graham’s sycophancy even led him to betray those closest to him. Asked by Bloomberg that same year about Trump’s ongoing public attacks on the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, Graham's closest friend in the Senate, including disparaging comments about McCain’s captivity as a prisoner of war, Graham said: “I don’t like what he says about John McCain. But when we play golf, it’s fun.”

“Count me out.”

For a brief moment, on Jan. 6, 2021, Graham appeared ready to do the right thing. Hours after a mob stormed the Capitol to disrupt certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win, Graham took to the Senate floor. While several Republican colleagues continued to object to the certification, Graham broke from them, saying: “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way… All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.” He then affirmed Biden’s legitimate election.

But five weeks later, on Feb. 13, at Trump’s second impeachment trial, Graham voted not to convict. The Senate voted 57-43 to convict, 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority required.

About six weeks later, Graham traveled to Mar-a-Lago to golf with Trump, framing the trip as an attempt to broker peace between Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

In a March 7, 2021 interview with Axios, Graham said: “Donald Trump was my friend before the riot. And I’m trying to keep a relationship with him after the riot. I still consider him a friend.” From declaring “I’m out” to full reconciliation took him just two months.

The warmonger: Israel and Iran

Graham was consistently one of the most hawkish members of the Senate, especially on Israel and Iran. His statements about the Middle East often seemed designed to shock and dehumanize. That record helps explain at least some of why the White House valued him beyond the golf course.

After Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel, Graham became one of the most forceful defenders of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, even if it meant slaughtering civilians. In a February 2026 podcast interview, asked about Israel “flattening Gaza,” Graham said: “Just flatten it. We flattened Berlin. We flattened Tokyo. Were we wrong to drop an atomic bomb to end the Japanese reign of terror? In my view, if I were Israel, I would have probably done it the same way.”

On Iran, Graham had called for military pressure on the regime for years before the Trump administration went to war. According to reporting by The Wall Street Journal, Graham made multiple trips to Israel in the weeks before the U.S. joined Israel’s military campaign against Iran in February 2026, meeting with Israeli intelligence officials and, by his own account, coaching Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on how to present the case for action to Trump. Graham told the Journal that Netanyahu subsequently presented Trump with intelligence that “persuaded” him to proceed. Graham therefore bears some responsibility for the mess Trump now finds himself in.

Asked in March 2026 about the war’s cost, reported at roughly $1 billion a day, Graham dug in. He told Fox News: “Best money ever spent.”

Months later, on June 21, 2026, during a discussion on CBS’s “Face the Nation” about negotiations with Iran, Graham said that if diplomacy failed, “President Trump is going to take the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that if Iran contested American control of the waterway, “we will obliterate them.”

A Russia hawk until it wasn’t cool

Graham’s position on Russia followed its own arc. For most of two decades, it looked nothing like his relationship with Trump. McCain, after meeting Vladimir Putin, once said: “I looked into Mr. Putin’s eyes, and I saw three letters, a ‘K,’ a ‘G,’ and a ‘B’” — a rebuke to George W. Bush’s 2001 comment that he’d looked in Putin’s eyes and gotten “a sense of his soul.” Graham, McCain’s closest ally on foreign policy, took a harder line than most.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Graham became one of the Senate’s most consistent voices for Ukrainian aid, eventually making ten wartime trips to Kyiv. Weeks into the invasion, he even called publicly for Putin’s assassination by his own citizens, invoking Julius Caesar’s killers and the German officer who tried to kill Hitler, telling reporters: “I just want him to go… I wish somebody had taken Hitler out in the ‘30s.”

A year later, when the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the abduction of Ukrainian children, Graham’s office called it “more than justified by the evidence” and warned that “to forgive and forget Putin’s war crimes…would irrevocably damage the Rule of Law-based world order established at the end of World War II.”

Graham’s anti-Russia stance, it turned out, was subject to presidential override. On Feb. 28, 2025, President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in the Oval Office to sign an agreement giving the U.S. access to Ukrainian mineral resources. The meeting infamously devolved into a public confrontation, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance accusing Zelenskyy of insufficient gratitude for American support and Trump declaring that Zelenskyy had no cards. Trump ended the meeting before the deal could be signed or the planned joint press conference could begin.

Graham had met with Zelenskyy that same morning alongside Democratic Sens. Chris Coons and Amy Klobuchar, in what the senators described as an encouraging bipartisan conversation. But hours later, Graham stood outside the White House and told reporters: “What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don’t know if we could ever do business with Zelenskyy again. I have never been more proud of the president.” He said Zelenskyy should “resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change.”

History and the Complicit

Anne Applebaum singled out Graham as a modern-day fascist collaborator in a 2020 essay for The Atlantic, “History Will Judge the Complicit.” Applebaum is a historian of Soviet and Eastern European authoritarianism. She drew on 20th-century collaborators—Vichy officials who served the Nazi occupation of France, Communist Party functionaries in East Germany and Stalinist true believers in the Soviet Union—and found their motives were never singular. Some collaborated out of fear, some out of genuine ideological belief and some out of simple careerism, dressed up afterward as principle.

And some, she noted, collaborated for a reason having nothing ideological at all: the sheer, addictive pleasure of being close to power. She named Graham as an example. A friend of his, she wrote, told her that every time the senator ran into Trump, he came away boasting about it. Applebaum compared Graham’s excitement to that of a debate-club kid whom the popular quarterback had finally noticed.

Other astute political observers agreed. Steve Schmidt, a former Republican strategist who ran John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, delivered a devastating assessment in Rolling Stone that’s worth reading in its entirety:

People try to analyze Lindsey through the prism of the manifest inconsistencies that exist between things that he used to believe and what he’s doing now,” Schmidt says. “The way to understand him is to look at what’s consistent. And essentially what he is in American politics is what, in the aquatic world, would be a pilot fish: a smaller fish that hovers about a larger predator, like a shark, living off of its detritus. That’s Lindsey. And when he swam around the McCain shark, broadly viewed as a virtuous and good shark, Lindsey took on the patina of virtue. But wherever the apex shark is, you find the Lindsey fish hovering about, and Trump’s the newest shark in the sea. Lindsey has a real draw to power — but he’s found it unattainable on his own merits.”

In high school terms, Graham was the desperate kid determined to be part of the in crowd, not the out crowd. Like other collaborators throughout history, he would do almost anything to stay there.

History will not be kind.