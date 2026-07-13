The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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t4Ms's avatar
t4Ms
6h

A comment in another post quoted Oscar Wilde:

“Some men improve the world only by leaving it.”

Hopefully, I’ll get to re quote this sooner rather than later.

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JudiLI's avatar
JudiLI
7hEdited

The ass kissing was pathetic, damning and tragic for our country.

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