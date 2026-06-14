We Have A Chance To Do Something Amazing
If you’ve been following my writings, you know how much Texas figures into my thinking. Its U.S. Senate race is one of a handful that will decide control of that chamber in November. And its 40 Electoral College votes are the foundation for the GOP’s chances to keep the White House in 2028.
Flipping Texas has been a long-time dream that has proved elusive, but there’s something in the air now that could make it a reality. Earlier this spring, I noted that a perfect storm was brewing in the Lone Star State, with the very real possibility that 1) Democrats would choose a formidable candidate who could truly speak to voters as one of the people, 2) Latinos would swing hard against the GOP due to the crushing effect of sky high prices and the brutal racism of ICE and CBP, and 3) the GOP would wind up choosing a very damaged MAGA candidate in Ken Paxton.
That perfect storm has now arrived as predicted. And the GOP is facing down what was once unthinkable: Democrat James Talarico is currently leading Ken Paxton in the polls and has a clear shot at flipping Texas to the blue column. For the first time in 32 years, we have a solid chance to elect a Democratic senator from Texas.
But Talarico needs all of our help to get to the finish line. I’m backing him because he’s a generational talent as a communicator. He’s also a formidable organizer and campaigner who knows where he needs to invest and how to reach voter ready for a change. And he’s a genuinely decent and good man who is now under vicious personal attack—precisely because he represents everything the MAGA GOP isn’t.
In Talarico the people of Texas see real decency and hope for their state and for America. I hope you do, too, with a donation of any size. (Choose “other” if you want to elect to enter your donation amount yourself.)
This community of readers here has pulled off some amazing numbers in past elections in terms of money raised. And Talarico will need it. Texas is one of the most expensive media markets in the country. To compete against the big money pouring in for his opponent, Talarico will need his own Texas-sized war chest.
But keep this in mind, too: It’s not just about this race. If we don’t learn how to compete and win across Texas, by the time of the next census and reapportionment of congressional seats we could be facing electoral catastrophe unless we can put more of those seats into play. Talarico is resonating with young and minority voters who are the very electorate of the future. An investment in him is an investment in all of us.
Your donation dollars also work harder and do more here than in other races. The GOP is panicking because Texas shouldn’t be in play, but it is. They will have to devote significant resources in the state, because losing it would send a shockwave through our national politics and remake the electoral map for 2028. Every dollar you give today makes them invest, too, just to not lose what should have a solid red seat.
And lose it they will if enough people step up now to support Talarico. In fact, early support is critical to allow his team to plan and make the right strategic investments.
If you’re ready to give, I want you to consider a number that feels like a real sacrifice. For many, that’s a big ask in this current economy. But remember why were are here in the first place. We need to flip Congress and stop the cuts to healthcare, the Trump tariffs and the war that together are making everything unaffordable. For that to happen, we will all need to dig a bit deeper. But trust me, it will feel very good to stick it to Trump, to the Texas GOP and to Paxton’s campaign with a donation today, whether it’s $10 or $100 or $1,000.
I’ve been in touch with Talarico’s people, and we are hoping that this ask today can produce some pretty good numbers. For that, I need your help and support. Think how relieved you will feel in November when we finally take back the House. And then think how amazing it would be to learn we have flipped Texas—and with it the Senate—on top of that!
We can do this and you can be a part of it. But it’s going to take this village and many others to get there.
Thank you for considering a donation, and in advance for any support you can give today to send James Talarico to the U.S. Senate.
Jay
P.S. If you’re in the Austin area and would like to meet James Talarico, my co-chair at The Human Rights Campaign, Matt Smith and his husband Jason, are hosting him at their home for a major donor fundraiser on Wed. June 17th. Details here.
Just donated to Talarico for the second time -- first time was when Stephen Colbert interviewed him, the interview that Colbert wasn't allowed to show on CBS. The rule that, if you give one candidate publicity, you have to give it to all of them, didn't apply to late-night talk shows, but CBS decided that it did anyway. So Colbert did a nice long interview and posted it on YouTube, emphasizing on his show where it was and why he wasn't showing it there. I forget how many views it got on YouTube, but it was several times more than usually watched Colbert.
I donated to Talarico then because he struck me as a great candidate for Texas. He looks and sounds like a preacher, or someone who is sweet about asking if you're saved, which is not my thing but should get a lot of ears in Texas. Even so, he's not one of those fake "Christian" nationalists who don't know what's really in the Bible but try to shove their ugly version of it down your throat and into the lawbooks and into the public schools despite the Constitution. Talarico says those people worship power and are betraying Jesus. He's intelligent and concerned about what's best for people, how to help the ones who've been screwed by Trump and his lousy economy. He's fought hard for the separation of church and state, and his Christian religion is simple: Love God, and love your neighbor-- no exception for race, sexual orientation, immigration status, or anything else. That includes Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Sikhs, atheists, agnostics, etc. "and forcing our religion down their throats is not love." And he emphasizes that "the real fight in this country is not left versus right; it's top versus bottom."
Colbert segment is 15 minutes here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiTJ7Pz_59A
This is why my only donation so far has been to Beto O'Rourke's Powered by People organization, which has a very extensive and detailed campaign to not just register but also turn out voters to get Talarico elected.