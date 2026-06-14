If you’ve been following my writings, you know how much Texas figures into my thinking. Its U.S. Senate race is one of a handful that will decide control of that chamber in November. And its 40 Electoral College votes are the foundation for the GOP’s chances to keep the White House in 2028.

Flipping Texas has been a long-time dream that has proved elusive, but there’s something in the air now that could make it a reality. Earlier this spring, I noted that a perfect storm was brewing in the Lone Star State, with the very real possibility that 1) Democrats would choose a formidable candidate who could truly speak to voters as one of the people, 2) Latinos would swing hard against the GOP due to the crushing effect of sky high prices and the brutal racism of ICE and CBP, and 3) the GOP would wind up choosing a very damaged MAGA candidate in Ken Paxton.

That perfect storm has now arrived as predicted. And the GOP is facing down what was once unthinkable: Democrat James Talarico is currently leading Ken Paxton in the polls and has a clear shot at flipping Texas to the blue column. For the first time in 32 years, we have a solid chance to elect a Democratic senator from Texas.

But Talarico needs all of our help to get to the finish line. I’m backing him because he’s a generational talent as a communicator. He’s also a formidable organizer and campaigner who knows where he needs to invest and how to reach voter ready for a change. And he’s a genuinely decent and good man who is now under vicious personal attack—precisely because he represents everything the MAGA GOP isn’t.

In Talarico the people of Texas see real decency and hope for their state and for America. I hope you do, too, with a donation of any size. (Choose “other” if you want to elect to enter your donation amount yourself.)

Yes! Count Me All In For Talarico!

This community of readers here has pulled off some amazing numbers in past elections in terms of money raised. And Talarico will need it. Texas is one of the most expensive media markets in the country. To compete against the big money pouring in for his opponent, Talarico will need his own Texas-sized war chest.

But keep this in mind, too: It’s not just about this race. If we don’t learn how to compete and win across Texas, by the time of the next census and reapportionment of congressional seats we could be facing electoral catastrophe unless we can put more of those seats into play. Talarico is resonating with young and minority voters who are the very electorate of the future. An investment in him is an investment in all of us.

My Eyes Are On The Texas Prize

Your donation dollars also work harder and do more here than in other races. The GOP is panicking because Texas shouldn’t be in play, but it is. They will have to devote significant resources in the state, because losing it would send a shockwave through our national politics and remake the electoral map for 2028. Every dollar you give today makes them invest, too, just to not lose what should have a solid red seat.

And lose it they will if enough people step up now to support Talarico. In fact, early support is critical to allow his team to plan and make the right strategic investments.

If you’re ready to give, I want you to consider a number that feels like a real sacrifice. For many, that’s a big ask in this current economy. But remember why were are here in the first place. We need to flip Congress and stop the cuts to healthcare, the Trump tariffs and the war that together are making everything unaffordable. For that to happen, we will all need to dig a bit deeper. But trust me, it will feel very good to stick it to Trump, to the Texas GOP and to Paxton’s campaign with a donation today, whether it’s $10 or $100 or $1,000.

I’ve been in touch with Talarico’s people, and we are hoping that this ask today can produce some pretty good numbers. For that, I need your help and support. Think how relieved you will feel in November when we finally take back the House. And then think how amazing it would be to learn we have flipped Texas—and with it the Senate—on top of that!

We can do this and you can be a part of it. But it’s going to take this village and many others to get there.

Thank you for considering a donation, and in advance for any support you can give today to send James Talarico to the U.S. Senate.

Jay

I’m In To Win For Talarico and Democracy

P.S. If you’re in the Austin area and would like to meet James Talarico, my co-chair at The Human Rights Campaign, Matt Smith and his husband Jason, are hosting him at their home for a major donor fundraiser on Wed. June 17th. Details here.

Share