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Tina Rhea's avatar
Tina Rhea
6hEdited

Just donated to Talarico for the second time -- first time was when Stephen Colbert interviewed him, the interview that Colbert wasn't allowed to show on CBS. The rule that, if you give one candidate publicity, you have to give it to all of them, didn't apply to late-night talk shows, but CBS decided that it did anyway. So Colbert did a nice long interview and posted it on YouTube, emphasizing on his show where it was and why he wasn't showing it there. I forget how many views it got on YouTube, but it was several times more than usually watched Colbert.

I donated to Talarico then because he struck me as a great candidate for Texas. He looks and sounds like a preacher, or someone who is sweet about asking if you're saved, which is not my thing but should get a lot of ears in Texas. Even so, he's not one of those fake "Christian" nationalists who don't know what's really in the Bible but try to shove their ugly version of it down your throat and into the lawbooks and into the public schools despite the Constitution. Talarico says those people worship power and are betraying Jesus. He's intelligent and concerned about what's best for people, how to help the ones who've been screwed by Trump and his lousy economy. He's fought hard for the separation of church and state, and his Christian religion is simple: Love God, and love your neighbor-- no exception for race, sexual orientation, immigration status, or anything else. That includes Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Sikhs, atheists, agnostics, etc. "and forcing our religion down their throats is not love." And he emphasizes that "the real fight in this country is not left versus right; it's top versus bottom."

Colbert segment is 15 minutes here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiTJ7Pz_59A

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Anastasia Pantsios's avatar
Anastasia Pantsios
6h

This is why my only donation so far has been to Beto O'Rourke's Powered by People organization, which has a very extensive and detailed campaign to not just register but also turn out voters to get Talarico elected.

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