A quick Sunday note to give ourselves a big pat on the back!

I held an online fundraiser for Judge Susan Crawford, the progressive candidate seeking to fill the vacancy on the Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 1.

Her opponent recently got a huge lift when Elon Musk’s PAC dropped over $1 million dollars into the race on his behalf. They’re trying to undo the fair maps recently drawn and approved by state—in short, to pull a North Carolina. At stake are several potential House seats once Congressional districts can be redrawn fairly, too. Remember, if the NC state Supreme Court hadn’t flipped, we would have the House majority RIGHT NOW.

We’re only one community of concerned citizens here at the Status Kuo, but are meeting the challenge of the broligarchs behind MAGA. So far, we’ve raised $138,951 dollars from 3,080 contributors! It puts a big dent into the cash advantage Musk has provided, and the Crawford campaign is thrilled!

If you missed the first ask and would like to give a middle finger to Elon Musk (trust me, it feels SO good!!) select the button below. Stand up for democracy!

Suck it, Elon! I’m supporting Susan!

And thank you ALL so much for supporting this effort. And GO Judge Crawford!

Jay