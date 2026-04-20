Hi, folks! Just a quick and exciting update on the fundraiser for JoAnna Mendoza, a key race in AZ-6 that we can win to flip a House seat from red to blue this November!

We have raised $26,490 so far! That is a FANTASTIC start, with still a bit less than a week to go.

The math to the House Majority is simple. The GOP has 220 seats, and we have 215. The magic number for the majority is 218. That means if we want the gavel, along with all the committee chairs and the power to subpoena witnesses and impeach Trump regime officials, we need to flip three seats net. That’s why I’m calling on my readers to concentrate our efforts in the House on just a handful of very winnable, currently toss-up races.

Sure, we could win far more than that, but the key number is still three. I want us to do all we can together to get us over that finish line. Everything above is welcome padding!

So if you want your donation dollars to do the maximum amount of good, join us in supporting JoAnna Mendoza for AZ-6. You can read more about JoAnna at the link below. I’d love to see us pass $30,000 tonight! Are you in?

Yes! Let’s Take Back the House!

Thank you in advance for any support you can give. Our democracy needs all of us.

Jay