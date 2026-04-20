The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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-Nate's avatar
-Nate
5h

For me, the issue is : they lined up at the trough for decades and decades whilst the Blue Collar folks like me suffered greatly and they blew me off every single time I wrote a letter .

So, now I'm retired living on a very fixed budget and they're still only begging for dollars with no concrete plans of what they'll do if elected .

Not good enough to open my wallet .

-Nate

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Nancy Tan's avatar
Nancy Tan
4h

I watched Adan Schiff’s 4/17 video and was alarmed by all the steps the Trump administration has already taken to sabotage the midterm elections. The numerous agencies that safeguard cybersecurity I didn’t even know were in existence are all disbanded, and election deniers have been appointed to key positions that matters. It’s disheartening to think that we might be heading towards a corrupt regime like that which lasted sixteen years in Hungary! I sincerely hope that voters will turn out en masse for the midterms. It will be increasingly harder to counteract the repression the longer it is in place.

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