We Win The House By Acting Strategically
Hi, folks! Just a quick and exciting update on the fundraiser for JoAnna Mendoza, a key race in AZ-6 that we can win to flip a House seat from red to blue this November!
We have raised $26,490 so far! That is a FANTASTIC start, with still a bit less than a week to go.
The math to the House Majority is simple. The GOP has 220 seats, and we have 215. The magic number for the majority is 218. That means if we want the gavel, along with all the committee chairs and the power to subpoena witnesses and impeach Trump regime officials, we need to flip three seats net. That’s why I’m calling on my readers to concentrate our efforts in the House on just a handful of very winnable, currently toss-up races.
Sure, we could win far more than that, but the key number is still three. I want us to do all we can together to get us over that finish line. Everything above is welcome padding!
So if you want your donation dollars to do the maximum amount of good, join us in supporting JoAnna Mendoza for AZ-6. You can read more about JoAnna at the link below. I’d love to see us pass $30,000 tonight! Are you in?
Thank you in advance for any support you can give. Our democracy needs all of us.
Jay
For me, the issue is : they lined up at the trough for decades and decades whilst the Blue Collar folks like me suffered greatly and they blew me off every single time I wrote a letter .
So, now I'm retired living on a very fixed budget and they're still only begging for dollars with no concrete plans of what they'll do if elected .
Not good enough to open my wallet .
-Nate
I watched Adan Schiff’s 4/17 video and was alarmed by all the steps the Trump administration has already taken to sabotage the midterm elections. The numerous agencies that safeguard cybersecurity I didn’t even know were in existence are all disbanded, and election deniers have been appointed to key positions that matters. It’s disheartening to think that we might be heading towards a corrupt regime like that which lasted sixteen years in Hungary! I sincerely hope that voters will turn out en masse for the midterms. It will be increasingly harder to counteract the repression the longer it is in place.